Rivers
Ginah Urges Staff To Support New Commissioner
The former Rivers State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Barr Osima Ginah, has urged every staff of the ministry to give their support to the new Commissioner, Barr Austin Ben-Chioma to enable him succeed and move the ministry forward.
He assured them that the new commissioner will continue from where he stopped and bring in new projects in the ministry.
Barr Ginah, who is now Commissioner for Transport said this yesterday when handing over to the new commissioner at the ministry in Port Harcourt.
“Today is one of my happiest days after serving the ministry for the past 10 months.
“I am sure Austin Ben-Chioma is a professional in the field and he will move the ministry forward.
“Be rest-assured that, he is going to continue from where I stopped,” Ginah said.
He revealed that with the introduction of automotive system in the ministry, there will be no corruption and fraud again, adding that, those who will do business with the ministry will have to do it online.
“The automotive system will defect corruption in the system,” he explained.
He used the medium to thank the staff of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development for supporting him to serve the ministry for the past 10 months.
In his remarks, the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Barr Austin Ben-Chioma thanked the outgone commissioner for taking the ministry to a high level, adding that, he will continue from where he stopped.
Earlier, the Chairman, Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon Solomon Wami congratulated the ministry for the automotive system, adding that with the system, corruption in the system has stopped.
Hon Wami thanked the ministry for putting in place the automotive system, adding that the committee has been receiving a lot of petitions on building plans but with the automotive system, there will be no petitions again.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Rivers
Cleric Decries Incessant Piracy On Waterways
The Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Ralph Ebirien, has decried the incessant sea piracy along waterways in Rivers State.
Ebirien said this while declaring open the third session of the 23rd Synod of the Diocese at Obuama Kalabari west Archdeaconry in Degema Local Government Area .
Ebirien said the situation has led to loss of lives, adding that government must step in to find solutions to the problem.
He also said the Synod was delayed because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and stressed the need for the people of the state to put their trust in God.
Also speaking,the Archdeacon of Bonny South East Archdeaconry, Venerable Peter Kiribo Blu-Attoni called for regular security patrol of the waterways to check piracy.
The cleric also decried the state of the economy, stressing that something urgent must be done to ensure that Nigerians get access to the good things of life.
The Synod was attended by delegates from the 19 Archdeaconry that made up the Diocese.
Rivers
Banigo Advocates Improved Primary Healthcare System
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has advocated the strengthening of routine immunization and primary healthcare system.
Banigo stated this while speaking at a virtual event to mark the 2020 International World Polio Day, WPD.
She said the World Polio Day, presents a global opportunity to rally round in the fight to eradicate the disease forever.
According to her, “on this day, we join with organisations around the world such as Rotary International, RI and World Health Organisation, WHO to celebrate the individuals and organizations involved in the global fight against polio and their efforts to completely eradicate the virus.”
The Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Rivers State Task Force on Immunization and Primary Health Care, also said, ”the Rivers State Task Force on Immunisations is a multi-ministerial group of very passionate men and women who are determined to improve routine immunization coverage”.
She noted that Governor Wike and his Wife Eberechi, had been a strong pillar of support in the quest to reduce the disease burden of the Rivers People.
She stressed, “I wish to acknowledge the support of the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his dear wife, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom Wike, who is a champion in the fight.”
Banigo observed that a strong polio eradication programme was a great plus for the overall health systems, adding that the structure that had been put in place to fight polio also addresses issues of malaria, ebola virus, measles, yellow fever, hepatitis and the fight against covid-19 transmission and control.
She expressed delight that Africa has kicked out polio commended Rotary Women and all partners for their concerted efforts to eradicate poliomyelitis.
In her address, Rotary International District 9141 Governor, Mrs. Virginia Major said the Deputy Governor, a Public Health Specialist had been at the head of Rotary’s advocacy and efforts of providing vaccines and support for field work on Immunisation.
Major said polio eradication had been through high-level polio advocacy, sensitisation and public awareness creation, and field activities, including supportive supervision of polio vaccination and surveillance, as well as financial contributions, noting that at the time of achieving Africa’s polio-free status, Rotary has contributed over $2.1 billion to polio eradication efforts in its 41 years of interest in polio.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Rivers
Lawmaker Eulogises RSHA On Constituency Projects Execution
Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, has disclosed that the Assembly is among the few in the country that still carries out constituency projects.
He made the disclosure recently when he and his colleagues unveiled the constituency project of member representing Asari- Toru 1, Hon. Tekenari Wellington in Buguma.
Hon. Amaewhule said it was rare these days to see legislators executing projects to impact on their constituents.
While praising the Asari- Toru 1 legislator for nominating and completing the Knowledge and Skills Centre, Amaewhule lauded the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for ensuring that the Assembly delivers on its mandate.
Amaewhule described Hon. Wellington as people- oriented considering the purpose and magnitude of the project in the area.
On his part, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon Edison Ehie said the people of Asari- Toru Constituency 1 did not make a wrong choice in electing Wellington to represent them.
The deputy speaker was hopeful that the project would transform the lives of young people and engage them positively in the area.
On his part, Hon. Wellington stated that the Skills and Knowledge Centre was conceived to arm young people with skills, and over time change the view that they were not productive.
