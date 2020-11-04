Cleric Laments Rising Insecurity In Nigeria

Group leaders under the agies of Kalabari Se Ikpangi of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), the Patriotic Ijaw Youth Leaders Forum(PIYL) and Ijaw Youth Council, Eastern Zone (IYCEZ) in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, have lauded the Governor of the State, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike, over the supreme Court victory on the Soku Oil field.

In an address, the spokesman of the PIYLF, comrade Gabriel Allen, after a meeting on Monday in Port Harcourt, stated that, the judgement came as a result of the enormous efforts and proactive approach of the working ‘talk and do’ Governor of the state.

According to Allen , he attributed the judgement of ceding the Soku, Adum-ama,Kula, Elem-Sangama, Ekule-ama, Kampala, Idama and Boro oil fields in the present day Akuku- Toru local government area of the state, to Bayelsa state, by the National Boundary Commission, (NBC) in the year 2002, was as a result of the 11 faulty administrative maps, and added it wa s a step in the right direction.

The spokesman of the group noted that, the supreme Court verdict on the Soku Oil fields had reaffirmed the judiciary as the last hope for the common man.

“ The glowing testimony of this judgement can only be attributed to governor Nyesom Wike, for his honesty and integrity for the defence of the right of the people of Rivers State in general.

“Your Excellency, this landmark achievement can only be gleaned from the ethical values seen in your irrevocable commitment to democracy and good governance, fairness, truth, social justice and the fear of God in the discharge of your mandate,” he said.

He further revealed that, the peace-loving Kalabari people in solidarity with other Ijaw Communities in the State, sincerely thanked God Almighty for reposing their mandate on governor Nyesom Wike, while he expressed gratitude to the Wike administration.

He added that, the governor had salvaged them from the shackles of the economic servitude, political marginalisation, environent degradation, social unrest as well as every form of manipulation that is inimical to the principles of democracy.

Allen also used the opportunity to call on the youths, in Bayelsa state, to continue to toe the path of peace, development and progress of communities as well as the nation in general.

“ We also expect our Ijaw brothers of the Nembe clan and Bayelsa to adopt same civilised, peaceful and judicial redress if they are dissatisfied with justice Inyang Ekwo’s judgement,” he said.

He, however, called on all well- meaning Rivers sons and daughters to join hands with Chief Wike to actualise his vision and build the State of their dreams.

By: Kiadum Edookor