Banigo Advocates Improved Primary Healthcare System

The former Rivers State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Barr Osima Ginah, has urged every staff of the ministry to give their support to the new Commissioner, Barr Austin Ben-Chioma to enable him succeed and move the ministry forward.

He assured them that the new commissioner will continue from where he stopped and bring in new projects in the ministry.

Barr Ginah, who is now Commissioner for Transport said this yesterday when handing over to the new commissioner at the ministry in Port Harcourt.

“Today is one of my happiest days after serving the ministry for the past 10 months.

“I am sure Austin Ben-Chioma is a professional in the field and he will move the ministry forward.

“Be rest-assured that, he is going to continue from where I stopped,” Ginah said.

He revealed that with the introduction of automotive system in the ministry, there will be no corruption and fraud again, adding that, those who will do business with the ministry will have to do it online.

“The automotive system will defect corruption in the system,” he explained.

He used the medium to thank the staff of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development for supporting him to serve the ministry for the past 10 months.

In his remarks, the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Barr Austin Ben-Chioma thanked the outgone commissioner for taking the ministry to a high level, adding that, he will continue from where he stopped.

Earlier, the Chairman, Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon Solomon Wami congratulated the ministry for the automotive system, adding that with the system, corruption in the system has stopped.

Hon Wami thanked the ministry for putting in place the automotive system, adding that the committee has been receiving a lot of petitions on building plans but with the automotive system, there will be no petitions again.

By: Kiadum Edookor