Niger Delta
ASUU Restates Stand On IPPIS
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday said that its members have been rejecting to migrate to the Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS) since 2013.
Coordinator, ASUU, Calabar Zone, Dr Aniekan Brown disclosed this during a press conference in Calabar.
Brown recalled that on March 23, ASUU declared an industrial action against the government for not adhering to their demands.
“For the records, we consider the IPPIS, which is a payment system as uncongenial with the modus operandi of the university system, given the peculiarities of universities. Government has made it a front burner; but we consider it a distraction.
“The mode of employment, retirement age, sabbatical leave, adjunct engagements, part-time engagements, contract engagements and others are concepts that are unique to the university, and obviously alien to IPPIS,” he added.
According to him, on the revitalisation of public universities, the government was in debt to the tune of N20 billion short of N1.1 trillion, adding that some lecturers were owed up to nine months salary arrears for their stand against IPPIS.
“On Earned Academic Allowances, N40 billion in the immediate run. This figure is as up to 2013. The figures for 2014-2020 are yet to be considered,” he said.
“For proliferation and funding of state universities, we “Unfortunately, our Union had a number of meetings with the OAGoF and for all that the meetings are worth, they were opportunities to convince ASUU that the IPPIS is capable of addressing the concerns of our Union.
“Kindly note that our Union has been rejecting the IPPIS since 2013. Government challenged us to produce an alternative.
“The Union took up the challenge, and has produced one. This is called the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).
“Presentations have been made to the appreciation of some quarters. The Union has been ready for the final stage presentation to the National Information Technology Development Agency,” he said.
He said that the OAGoF was of the position that ASUU members migrate first during the intervening period, after which if UTAS is approved, they would be re-migrated to UTAS.
He said that the union had argued that this process was cumbersome and an economic waste to the Nation.
Or correspondent reports that the universities under the Calabar Zone include, Abia State University, Akwa Ibom State University and the Cross River University of Technology.
Others members in the zone are Alex Ekwueme University Ndufo Alike, University of Uyo and the University of Calabar.
Niger Delta
Vandalism:CRSG To Provide WAEC Alternative Office
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, says the state government will provide an alternative office and two Hilux operational vehicles for the West African Examination Council (WAEC), after hoodlums vandalised its building on October 24.
Ayade announced this when he visited the premises of the examination body yesterday in Calabar, to assess the extent of destruction.
The governor, who pleaded with the management of WAEC to shelve its planned relocation from the State said the state government would immediately make the provisions to ease its operations in the state.
“Let me once more apologise profusely to WAEC management for what has happened because this is not in the nature and character of Cross River people. We deeply regret this.
“But I have to plead with you that you do not need to relocate to Akwa Ibom. We are going to immediately provide an alternative office.
“We will do everything we can because it is necessary for you to operate from here so that we can have quality examination, quality teaching and ensure that Cross River citizens also prosper and become who they want to become in the society.
“Moving out from here to Akwa Ibom will not serve the interest of Cross River citizens. I sincerely feel that we can have an emergency action plan that can help you restore this office.
“But, before we do that, I have given an instruction that an emergency accommodation be provided for WAEC with two pick up vehicles to enable you get back on your feet,” he said.
Ayade said that the young people who carried out the dastardly act were ignorant of the consequences of their actions.
“So, please let us not visit their sins on them, let us forgive them because that is what the Bible teaches,” he added.
According to him, should WAEC leave the state, it will affect the quality of WAEC examination in Cross River, adding that government had a list of all the items needed and will do its best to keep the office operational.
Speaking earlier, , Senior Deputy Registrar, Text Development Division, Mrs Frances Iweha-Onuku thanked the governor for the visit and pleaded for assistance.
“The office was established to serve the people of Cross River, but unfortunately what we are seeing here today leaves so much to be desired.
“The question is can we still serve the people of this state with the office in this condition?
“With the situation on ground now, we have to relocate to Uyo. We have an examination coming up in the next few weeks and we will have to plan for the exams.
“At the end of this visit, we will plead that whatever you can do with the special Grace of God so that we can continue to serve the people of Cross River, will be very much appreciated,” she added.
Niger Delta
#EndSARS: Edo Panel Promises Careful Assessment Of Complaints, Petitions
The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on #EndSARS protest in Edo State, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), has given an assurance that the panel would carefully assess all complaints and petitions brought before it.
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on October 26 inaugurated the 22-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the #EndSARS protest and police brutality in the state.
Ehigiamusoe told journalists yesterday in Benin that the panel had so far received nine petitions and would hold its inaugural sitting tomorrow.
She said that the panel’s terms of reference include receiving and investigating complaints of brutality by security agents, human rights violations or related extra judicial killings in the state.
Ehigiamusoe said that the panel would evaluate evidence presented before it and recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate.
The chairman said that it would also ascertain the level of involvement of officers in the abuse of victims and recommend prosecution were applicable.
She appealed to victims to submit evidence that are verifiable to enable the panel carry out its duty with ease.
Also speaking, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Edo chapter, Mr Pius Oiwoh, commended Obaseki for inaugurating the panel, adding that he had confidence in the panel.
Oiwoh said that the association would partner the panel as observer and play a pro bono role in giving it assistance.
Niger Delta
Senatorial Candidate Tasks Faithful On Loyalty
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Bayelsa Central Senatorial bye election, Mr Moses Cleopas, says there is nothing to worry about on the postponement of the election earlier scheduled to hold this Saturday.
He has called on all party faithful and supporters in the three local government areas of Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Southern Ijaw making up the senatorial district to remain strong and eagerly wait for INEC to announce a new date for the exercise.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier fixed October 31st, 2020 for elections into Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central Senatorial districts as well as others in other states before the postponement.
The electoral umpire cited security concerns across the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protests as reasons necessitating the postponement.
The Bayelsa central PDP senatorial standard bearer who expressed joy and happiness with the acceptance of his candidature by the people, urged them not to be deterred by the shift, saying the victory will surely come at God’s time.
“We probably saw this postponement coming. To us, the flood that had taken over our communities was the big issue even before the #EndSARS protest which led to security challenges across the country”, he said.
place”, he added.
Moses Cleopas who until his emergence as the PDP Candidate for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial district the state PDP chairman is expected to slug it out with his rival,Mr Abel Ebifemowei who is the APC candidate for the bye-election amongst others.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Caf President Faces Fifa Ban
- Sports5 days ago
Ajiboye Hopes For Improved NPFL
- Politics5 days ago
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
- Politics5 days ago
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
- Featured5 days ago
RSG Moves To Employ 5,000 Youths …As Wike Orders Civil Servants From GL 1 To 10 To Resume Work
- Politics5 days ago
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings
- Sports5 days ago
Rivers Tennis Boss Assures On Sports Dev
- News5 days ago
Soku Oilfield: TROMPCON Lauds Wike On Victory At S’Court