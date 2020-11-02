Niger Delta Students Honour NDBDA Boss

The Niger Delta Students Union Government, the apex students body in the Niger Delta region has presented an award of Excellence “Heroes for Quality Leadership” to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Board Authority (NDBDA), Engr, Tonye David-West for his administration commitment in the development of the region as well as excellent performance in office

Presenting the award to the NDBDA boss during a brief ceremony held at the head office of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority in Port Harcourt over the weekend the National President of NIDSUG, Comr Maaloo Dgreat said that the award was conferred on him after a painstaking assessment carried out by the students in the region on the laudable inputs and contributions with regards to the development of the Niger Delta region done by the present leadership of the NDBDA.

Comr Dgreat said the Niger Delta Students Union after the assessments conducted deemed it very appropriate to confer the award on the NDBDA boss with the Heroes Award

The Niger Delta Students Union government helmsman said they believe that the award would spur Engr. David-West to do more for the region, saying that the award will also challenge others in leadership positions from the region to have a positive mindset to work for the development of the region.

“This meeting today was to appreciate Engr. David-West for the good works he is doing and immense contributions to the development of the Niger Delta region, particularly, the cassava plantation, fish and poultry farm and the ongoing construction of staff quarters at Kpor in Ogoni land, also the building of Area Office Complex for the NDBDA at Yenagoa, Bayelsa State,” he stated

Receiving the award, Engr Tonye David-West attributed his successes largely to the contributions from both management and staff of the NDBDA and the Minister of Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu for his unwavering support to NDBDA, and free hand given them to function independently, saying that his return to work after his retirement from service was for him to make an impact for the development of the region.

He thanked the leadership of NIDSUG for finding him worthy with the recognition, saying that the award will inspire him to work harder and do more meaningful projects across the region.