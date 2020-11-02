Education
EndSARS: Delta Reopens Schools, Today
The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State, Mr Patrick Ukah, says both public and private schools would resume academic activities today after a week break.
Ukah said the schools’ resumption was in line with the directive of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa that academic activities should resume on Monday along with “teleclass”.
The Tide reports that closure of schools in the state was occasioned by the hijack of the peaceful EndSARS protest by hoodlums in the state.
Ukah, in a statement on Friday in Asaba, called on Heads of schools to continue to enforce the COVID-19 protocols by their pupils and students to avoid the spread of the disease.
He said that officials of the ministry would continue to monitor activities in the schools to ensure strict adherence to the directive, adding that defaulters would face the risk of having their schools closed down.
The commissioner said that the resumption of nursery schools was being reviewed and the announcement for the beginning of academic activities for them would be made in due course.
He said that airing of the ministry’s open distance learning on radio and television, ‘teleclass’, meant to complement the normal learning in schools, would begin on Monday.
“The programme is packaged by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the state Ministry of Information.
“It will be aired between 5.00p.m and 7.00p.m on week days by the ministry’s media partners.
“The partners are Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba; Delta Rainbow Television (DRTV), Warri; Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Asaba; Quest TV, Ughelli; Quest 93.1 FM, Ughelli; Bridge FM, Asaba; Crown FM, Warri and Rize 106.7 FM, Warri,” he said.
Ukah said that the subjects to be taught during the programme include English Studies, National Values, Basic Science and Technology and Mathematics for primary school pupils.
“Mathematics and English Studies for Junior Secondary School (JSS) students and Mathematics and English Language for Senior Secondary School (SSS) students.
Ukah advised pupils and students to make use of the opportunity presented by the programme to consolidate on what they were being taught in schools, considering the short period available for teaching and learning this term.
Education
LASG Holds Virtual Debate Competition, Tuesday
As part of continuous efforts toward creating opportunities for students to compete in several competitions amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Government says it plans to hold a debate competition.
The competition, the Season X Virtual Schools Debate Competition will be held tomorrow, November 3 in Lagos.
The Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, on Friday said that the competition was aimed at developing students in the art of public speaking/oratory.
She said it was aimed at boosting their self-confidence, thereby preparing them for leadership positions in the future.
Adefisayo said that this year’s edition of the debate would be held virtually, and implored parents/guardians to enable their children have access to the competition via Zoom and Facebook.
She said that students representing Education Districts and various schools across the state had already competed at the preliminaries for a place in the grand finale.
According to the commissioner, viewers can watch via live streaming on Lagos State Ministry of Education’s Facebook page @lasgeducation or YouTube @Education LASG.
Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, said the virtual initiative was in line with the Education and Technology agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Education
Niger Delta Students Honour NDBDA Boss
The Niger Delta Students Union Government, the apex students body in the Niger Delta region has presented an award of Excellence “Heroes for Quality Leadership” to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Board Authority (NDBDA), Engr, Tonye David-West for his administration commitment in the development of the region as well as excellent performance in office
Presenting the award to the NDBDA boss during a brief ceremony held at the head office of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority in Port Harcourt over the weekend the National President of NIDSUG, Comr Maaloo Dgreat said that the award was conferred on him after a painstaking assessment carried out by the students in the region on the laudable inputs and contributions with regards to the development of the Niger Delta region done by the present leadership of the NDBDA.
Comr Dgreat said the Niger Delta Students Union after the assessments conducted deemed it very appropriate to confer the award on the NDBDA boss with the Heroes Award
The Niger Delta Students Union government helmsman said they believe that the award would spur Engr. David-West to do more for the region, saying that the award will also challenge others in leadership positions from the region to have a positive mindset to work for the development of the region.
“This meeting today was to appreciate Engr. David-West for the good works he is doing and immense contributions to the development of the Niger Delta region, particularly, the cassava plantation, fish and poultry farm and the ongoing construction of staff quarters at Kpor in Ogoni land, also the building of Area Office Complex for the NDBDA at Yenagoa, Bayelsa State,” he stated
Receiving the award, Engr Tonye David-West attributed his successes largely to the contributions from both management and staff of the NDBDA and the Minister of Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu for his unwavering support to NDBDA, and free hand given them to function independently, saying that his return to work after his retirement from service was for him to make an impact for the development of the region.
He thanked the leadership of NIDSUG for finding him worthy with the recognition, saying that the award will inspire him to work harder and do more meaningful projects across the region.
Education
IAUOE Holds 2019/2020 Matriculation, Saturday
The authorities Of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt says it will hold this year’s matriculation for 2019/2020 academic session on Saturday 7th November, 2020 at the university’s auditorium in Main campus, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.
A statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mrs. K.H.Kue-Ikoro and obtained by over correspondent in Port Harcourt last Thursday, directed all fresh students to ensure that they properly complete all registration formalities not later than Friday 30th October 2020, saying that matriculation number will be assigned only to those students who duly registered and paid all fees as prescribed by the school management.
The statement which was copied to the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Deans, HODs among others stated that all matriculating students are to pay the sum of five thousand naira (N5,000) only as the cost of hiring of the matriculation gown, adding that all payments must be made online to the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt account.
According to the statement, all fresh students who fails to complete registration formalities and pay his/her school fees before the closure of the Portal on Friday 30th October, 2020 ceases to be a student of the institution.
Part of the statement reads thus: “Only those students who present evidence of payment of the gown will be allowed to sign matriculation register. No unsigned matriculation number will be accepted for official documentation in the university.
“Matriculation marks the end of registration for the academic session. Any student who fails to register before the matriculation ceremony will cease to be a student of the university as no registration will be allowed thereafter,” the statement added.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Caf President Faces Fifa Ban
- Sports4 days ago
Ajiboye Hopes For Improved NPFL
- Sports4 days ago
Sports Journalist Launches Book, Next Week
- Politics4 days ago
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
- Editorial4 days ago
UN At 75
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Tennis Boss Assures On Sports Dev
- Politics4 days ago
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings