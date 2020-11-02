Don’t Panic, LG Boss, Army, Police Assure Oyigbo Residents

Residents of Oyigbo Local Government Area, which has been infiltrated by criminal elements under the guise of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State have been asked not to panic over military presence in the area.

The Chairman of Oyigbo LGA, Hon Gerald Oforji, made the appeal in a statement he personally signed, and made available to newsmen, yesterday.

Oforji also urged residents not to panic over military exercise going on in the area as it was aimed at recovery of stolen arms.

“People living and doing businesses in Oyigbo should strictly obey the 24hrs curfew imposed by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“Total compliance to the governor’s directive will ease the lifting of the curfew,” he stated.

Oforji’s appeal comes amidst reports of alleged ‘mass killings’ in Oyigbo by security agencies.

While the media space is totally blank of pictures and videos from Oyigbo, residents have been raising alarm on social media and local radio in Port Harcourt.

However, a resident of the area, Ndu Amaike said that the alleged killing started since Governor Wike’s declaration about the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in all parts of the state.

Amaike said the essence of the military action is extra-judicial, adding that, “I have personally lost two people that are close to me. The Army just shoots at will and bullet will just touch people.

“The soldiers mounted roadblocks on the major roads but we now hear that they are about to move into the streets. So, those that have gates have started to lock their gates. People are just scared really.”

Meanwhile, a group known as the Indigenous Youth Forum (IYF) has alleged that 33 people were missing, and 17 others, including women and children, were shot and wounded during a military operation in Oyigbo.

In a statement, spokesperson for IYF, Ebube Nwagbara, also alleged that the ongoing military operation in Oyigbo has claimed the lives of 28 Igbo sons and daughters in four days.

He said, “We are using this medium to draw the attention of well-meaning Nigerians and members of the international community to the ongoing massacre of Ndigbo in Rivers State by Nigerian soldiers”.

“According to our record so far, this war against Ndigbo in Rivers State has claimed the lives of 28 Igbo sons and daughters in four days, 33 people are missing and 17, including women and children, are shot and wounded”.

However, spokesman for the state Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, while responding to claims by the group, said, “There is no such thing as massacre in Oyigbo.”

Similarly, the Nigerian Army has said that its ongoing operation in Oyigbo was not targeted at innocent persons but criminals who killed innocent citizens, including six soldiers and carted away their weapons.

This was made known by the Public Relations Officer of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Charles Ekeocha, while speaking on a live radio programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the Army operatives are doing stop-and-search to see if they could recover the rifles carted away by the so-called members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying that the soldiers were very professional in their engagement with the civilians.

He said that the locations the soldiers were clearing were possible hideouts for criminals and weapons, adding that if the Army failed to retrieve the weapons, the criminals could use them against innocent people.

It would be recalled that the proscribed IPOB under the guise of#EndSARS protests had killed four policemen and six soldiers while carting away weapons and setting police stations and vehicles on fire.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana