Business
CSO Advocates Transparency In Extractive Industry
A civil society organisation, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), says that contract transparency in the extractive industry remains the way to achieve development in the country.
CTA’s Executive Director, Ms Faith Nwadishi, disclosed this at a media roundtable on Contract Transparency in Abuja, recently.
Nwadishi said that contract transparency was key to economic growth and development.
The roundtable was organised by CTA, Media Initiative for Transparency in Extractive Industry and Contract Transparency Network.
She said that Nigeria, being a signatory to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), must ensure transparency in signing contracts in the oil and gas and extractive industries in general.
She said that the media and the CSOs have a big role to play in ensuring that contract transparency was attained in the country
According to her, the two groups being at the demand side, must know the right questions to ask and ensure proper education of the people on the importance of contract transparency.
She noted that Nigeria had won awards as a signatory to the EITI, adding that adopting the principle of transparency in contract should not be a challenge.
Mr Leo Ugboaja, a researcher, while presenting a research paper on “Opportunities for Implementing Contract Transparency in the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria”, said that the concept of contract transparency involved public disclosure of all the terms and conditions of a contract.
Ugboaja said that the disclosure would enable parties outside a contract to understand the substance and essence of the contract.
He added that it would enable them monitor the performance of the contract by the contracting parties based on the terms and conditions of the contract.
“The implementation of contract transparency is also an obligation on EITI signatory countries under Requirement 2.4 of the EITI Standards 2019 (the “EITI Standards”).
“The standards provide that implementing countries are required to disclose any contracts and licences that are granted, entered into or amended from Jan.1, 2021.
“Implementing countries are encouraged to publicly disclose any contracts and licenses that provide the terms attached to the exploitation of oil, gas and minerals,’’ the researcher said.
Business
Group Urges FG To Encourage Artisanal Refineries In N’ Delta
The Executive Director, Youths and Environment Advocacy Centre (YEAC), Fineface Dunamene, has called on the Federal Government to lend support to artisanal refining in the Niger Delta just as it has done to mining in the northern part of the country through the Presidential Artisanal Mining of Gold.
He said that such support would go a long way in discouraging the youths from illegal refining, and enable them seek legitimate employment.
Dunamene who made the call at the weekend during an interaction with newsmen in Port Harcourt, noted that so much crude oil was being stollen on daily basis.
According to him, more than 150,000 barrels of crude was being stollen in the Niger Delta on daily basis, for which he alleged that the security agents and multinational oil companies are collaborators.
Pointing out that modular refinery is too expensive to establish by the youths who do not have the resources, he recalled that Rivers state was given the licence to operate a modular refinery at Ikpokiri, in Ogu/Bolo in 2013, but that no operation has started yet.
“The youth can not fund the operation of modular refinery because of the cost involved, where you have to obtain the different licenses, and each of them cost between $50, 000 and $100, 000 to obtain.
“ We have written to some senators and some groups in the region to get this done, and since the then Acting President made the promise to establish modular refineries in the region, nothing has been done about it up till now.
“I believe that if the presidential artisanal refining is declared in the region, it will give legal backing to operations of the popular ‘kpo fire’ because the boys will be trained, and given guide on how to operate to safeguard the environment
“This will also make the youth to leave the creeks, and of course, the kpo-fire products, we all can testify, is helping the local economy, because it is now the source of our kerosine, and the only way to stop them is to let the water to dry from the sea, and even the security operatives are enjoying from the proceeds”, he said.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
‘Textile Alone Can Generate 2.5m Jobs’
The Vice President of Industrial Global Union, Mr Issa Aremu, has said that the textile industries alone can generate over 2.5 million jobs in Nigeria if rejuvenated.
He said the Federal Government could create 100 million jobs over the next 10 years with the resuscitation of the textile industries.
Aremu made the call at the weekend in Lokoja at a one-day interactive session on the five-year policy Trust of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) – (2019-2024). The session was organised by the CBN, in collaboration with organised labour and other stakeholders.
He said that through the CBN intervention in cotton production, the narratives have changed from cotton shortages to cotton abundance and the country should no longer import cotton from Benin Republic.
Aremu, who is also the General Secretary, National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), said, “Now, the challenge is that many factories have come back and are ginning the cotton seeds. They will then move to milling, weaving, spinning and the final product.
“You won’t believe it, uniforms for the Nigeria Customs Services, Police and the Army are produced in Bangladesh and India.
“Consider the security implications among other things. You know what, the few textile industries remaining have the capacity to produce them (the uniforms).
“We can even use it to kick-start new factories and you can imagine if we all agree that uniforms of primary and secondary school children should be produced locally, many of the garment factories will come back and this will get youths gainfully employed,” he said.
Aremu suggested that other sectors like construction and pharmaceuticals, should be rejuvenated for optimal performance.
He said “We like to drive exotic cars in Nigeria but we do not have factories where these cars can be manufactured. When properly rejuvenated, the factories for Volkswagen, Peugeot, Fiat, trucks in Kano, Styer in Bauchi can create decent jobs in these areas.”
Business
SON Tasks Engineers On Standards
The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has called on engineers across the country to promote standards as they consider promoting emerging technologies through innovations.
Head of Electrical and Electronics, SON, Engr Alewu Cherry Achema, made the call during the 16th International Conference and Exhibition on Power and Telecommunications organised by the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, (NIEEE).
Speaking on the topic, ‘Prospects of Standards in Emerging Technologies,’ Achema who represented the Director General of SON, Mr. Farouk Salim, said the Federal Government was promoting innovations by making standards and quality a process of procurement.
He urged engineers to rise up to all standardisation levels to support the roadmaps developed by SON and relevant stakeholders in its latest approved and published Nigerian National Standardisation Strategies (NNSS).
Achema who listed out what engineers seeking development in technology like other nations must do, said all fields of engineering technology must engage SON, and get involved in standards development beyond the moment.
“Nigerian engineers have distinguished themselves in research and development globally; we must not wait endlessly for others to develop standards for us. The Nigerian National Committee of IEC is hungry and thirsty for participation and involvement of engineers, manufacturers of EE products, individual experts, academia, consumers,” he added.
On his part, National Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), Engr. Kings Adeyemi, who spoke on ‘Benefits of Standards in Power & Telecoms Industries,’ said there were a lot of opportunities provided by standards in electricity industry.
Addressing the theme of the conference, tagged, ‘Emerging Technologies: Driving Energy and Communications Development,’ he said standards development is driving industry technological advancement, and, in some cases, defining utility business practices.
Also speaking during the virtual conference, Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Peter Ewesor, who spoke on ‘Prospects of Technical Standards in Nigeria’s Electricity Industry,’ said compliance to standards would ensure and guarantee adherence to industry international best practices.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Caf President Faces Fifa Ban
- Sports4 days ago
Ajiboye Hopes For Improved NPFL
- Sports4 days ago
Sports Journalist Launches Book, Next Week
- Politics4 days ago
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
- Editorial4 days ago
UN At 75
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Tennis Boss Assures On Sports Dev
- Politics4 days ago
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings