Sports
Wrestling Champion To Establish Training Centre
An Ebonyi- born African wrestling champion, Pius Nwachi, says he intends to establish a training centre in the state, to harness budding talents and check youth restiveness.
Nwachi, who hails from Ngodo, in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, is known in wrestlling circles as “Super Man Nwaching”.
The heavy weight wrestler had a career record of 12 fights: 10 wins, one draw with one disqualification, in the world wrestling circle.
He told newsmen at the weekend in Abakaliki that Ebonyi was blessed with budding youth talents to be groomed to excel in wrestling and other sports.
“The present realities in the country should make the government and relevant stakeholders explore all avenues to harness youths’ talents and make them self-sufficient.
“Sports, therefore, provide an ample opportunity to achieve this objective with the dearth of employment opportunities in the society,” he said.
He noted that the training centres would be in the mould of the Power Mike Training Centre in Anambra which had churned out budding talents for the country as it was where he cut his teeth to international stardom.
“I want the state government to provide me with a land to construct the centre and provide the needed logistics for the actualisation of the dream.
“My foreign partners are going to contribute to the project as it will serve as a veritable source of revenue to the government and provide jobs to the teeming youth of the state.
“The Kwara government assisted my contemporary from the state in constructing such centre and it will be a credit to Ebonyi governor in particular, to have national, continental or world champions churned out by the centre,” he said.
The 58-year old wrestler said he was still into active wrestling, having cut his professional teeth since 1985 and participated in heroic bouts in Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Mozambique among other countries.
“I featured in the African Alliance series with world stars such as Thunder God, Prince of Africa, Mac Stanza among others and featured with the great Undertaker in wrestling series in South Africa.
“I also featured in the MTN gladiators’ series where I placed second and also ventured into film acting in South Africa between 2001 and 2006,” he said.
Sports
Keves’ Boss Wants Individuals, Others’ Involvement In Sports Dev
The Managing Director of Keves Globe Resources (KGR), Chief Ikenna Okafor, has called on well meaning individuals and corporate organisations to also Support sports development in Nigeria.
He stated that he may not be the best in terms of sports development in the country, but he has sponsored competitions to engage the youths meaningfully.
Chief Okafor, who is also chairman Tennis Association in the state said this when the executive members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Rivers State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit, last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the policy of the tennis association to is develop young people in sports, not only that, also to groom them to stardom.
“Our policy has always been to develop young people.
“I think, in a bit to develop tennis I have also built a tennis court in Six Army Division, Bori Camp, in the state,” Chief Okafor said.
He thanked SWAN exco for coming and pledged to support the association in sports development.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Go Round Calls For Open Screening Of Players
Go Round FC is calling on interested players with outstanding qualities to take advantage of a screening window to prove that they are good enough to don the colours of the club next season.
The club will resume soon in the Nigeria National League, NNL as soon as they throw their gates open for those who believe they can compete at the professional cadre.
This was contained in a statement signed by the club secretary, China Acheru.
The screening opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium in Omoku and closes on November 13, while returning players will resume on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
The screening sessions hold 8 to 10am daily except yesterday.
Sports
Rangers Complete Players’ Medical Test
Management of seven-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu at the weekend, completed the medical test for its returning players and the newly acquired ones as preparations for the fast approaching NPFL 2020/2021 season kick off in earnest.
The medical examinations were carried out by a team of doctors led by Dr. Wen Udeoji, Rangers’ team doctor and all the players penciled down to defend the colours of the ‘Flying Antelopes’ for the coming season participated in the exercise.
Captain of the side, Tope Olusesi, who was around for the medical examination said: “We thank God for bringing us together again for the new season and the medical examination is a requirement for full registration in the league, hence we have to take it. I thank management who have been working around the clock to keep the club going and it is my strong belief that we shall deliver the goods this time around for the government and good people of Enugu State as well as our teaming supporters all over the world.”
With the end of the medical examinations on the players, Coach Salisu Yusuf and his lieutenants took the players to the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium for the first feel of the pitch in the last seven months.
Coach Salisu, after the morning session last Saturday, congratulated the players for making the list of players to defend the club’ colours in the coming season while charging them to up their game as the team chase a double in the 2020/2021 NPFL season that is expected to kickoff soon.
