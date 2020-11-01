News
TRCN Tasks States On Teachers’ Salary Scale
The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, has urged state governments to key into the review of the welfare packages for teachers already set for implementation by the Federal Government.
Ajiboye stated this while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Ibadan on the benefits of the new salary scale and other welfare packages for teachers reeled out by President Muhammadu Buhari on the World Teachers’ Day on October 5.
According to him, since education is on the concurrent list of the constitution,state governments should be ready for the smooth implementation of the new welfare packages.
He said that the new salary scale and other welfare packages for teachers were already being worked out for implementation by the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of Head of Service of the Federation.
The TRCN boss noted that when fully implemented at both the federal and state levels, the teaching profession would attract the best brains while experienced hands would also be retained.
Ajiboye said that the Buhari administration had decided to attend to the welfare of teachers, which had been neglected over the years, in order to lay a solid foundation for the education of the Nigerian child and boost the morale of teachers.
“The president’s approval cuts across new salary structure for teachers, their retirement age, teaching practice allowances for both lecturers and pre-school teachers, bursary awards for education students and rural housing scheme for teachers, among others.
“Presently, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of Head of Service of the Federation are working out modalities for the implementation of the presidential approvals.
“While this is going on, it is incumbent on the states to be carried along for its smooth implementation at that level, given the fact that education is on concurrent legislative list.
“As quality education is essential to the development of any nation, so also welfare of teachers, to enhance their performance and encourage impactful teaching.
“The issue of teachers’ welfare in our country has been downplayed over the years. While it is true that we need the police to control crime in our society, we also need teachers to eradicate crime and criminality in our country,” Ajiboye said.
News
FG Vows To End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists
The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, says the Federal Government was set to end impunity for crimes against members of the public, including journalists.
Malami made this known in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, in Abuja, yesterday.
In a message to commemorate the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the minister said it was gratifying to note that Nigeria was no longer among the countries with impunity for crimes against journalists.
The day is a United Nations-recognized international day observed annually on November 2.
The day draws attention to the low global conviction rate for violent crimes against journalists and media workers, estimated at only one in every 10 case.
“The 2020 global index for impunity for crimes against journalists by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), released on October 28 indicated that Nigeria is the only country that came off the index from 2019.
He described the achievement as a result of deliberate and committed efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration through the implementation of many reforms in the Nigerian justice sector.
These, he said, include increased access to justice, speedy justice dispensation, decongesting of Nigeria’s correctional centres and judicious implementation of the Criminal Justice Act and Justice Sector reforms.
The AGF expressed optimism that with the solid foundation of reformed justice sector to be bequeathed by the Buhari administration, never again will Nigeria feature among nations where journalists, citizens and inhabitants of the country will suffer from any form of impunity in the future.
“The recent developments in Nigeria’s international arbitration against P&ID and some international oil companies are but indicators of the resolute determination of the Federal Government to bring to an end an era of impunity and lack of adherence to due diligence and rule of law in governmental operations’’.
He recalled that in the last decade, before the advent of the present administration, Nigeria was ranked 13th across the globe and used to be among the top three African countries with impunity for crimes against journalists only after Somalia and South Sudan.
While expressing commitment to maintain the tempo, Malami added that there is no room for complacency in ensuring serene online and offline atmosphere of Journalism practice in the country.
He noted that with the development of information and communication technology and the internet forming veritable tools for mass communication, the government is working to ensure safety of journalists against rhetorical aggression, trolling, incursion of privacy, phishing and cyber attacks.
“With the implementation of the Cybercrime Act 2015, the incidences of cyber related crimes would be minimised.
He urged journalists to adhere strictly to the ethical provisions of their profession and refrain from misinformation and fake news.
News
Churches’ Flagrant Disregard Of Covid-19 Protocols Worries Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has frowned at the flagrant disobedience of Covid-19 protocols by some churches in the state.
The governor warned that if this continues, the state government would have no option than to review the restriction on the number of people allowed to worship in churches.
He stated this, yesterday, at the Saint Thomas’ Anglican Church in Mile 2, Diobu, in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, during Chief Azubuike Nmerukini’s family special thanksgiving service organised in honour of his wife, Dame Oroma Nmerukini, who survived critical medical condition.
Wike said he observed during the service that more than 80 per cent of worshippers did not wear face masks during the service.
He warned that if the trend continues, the state government would be compelled to revisit its position on the number of worshippers allowed per session of such church services.
“85 per cent of those who are here are not wearing face mask. That is the problem we have. Nobody wants to obey simple instruction.
“The mere fact that we have agreed that we should worship, and we allowed everybody, does not mean that we should disobey the Covid-19 protocol.
“My Lord Bishop, encourage our people to wear their face masks. It is very important. If this continues, then, I will go back and review the restriction to say it cannot be more than a particular number”, he warned.
The governor also expressed thanks to God for the healing of Dame Oroma Nmerukini, who he described as a sister and mother.
In his sermon, the Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo, admonished the congregation to discard the habit of bemoaning what they lack.
He, rather, urged them to believe fervently in God, pray to Him and learn to live a life of thanksgiving.
Ihunwo asserted that when God touches any situation, it would change for good, like the case of Dame Nmerukini, who had received the touch of healing from God.
Thanking God for the restoration of her health, Dame Oroma Nmerukini said the experience was bitter but added that she was grateful to God who has healed her.
Dame Nmerukini also expressed thanks to friends and family members who offered prayers and other forms of support.
Chief Azubuike Nmerukini, who is also the state chairman of Local Government Service Commission, thanked God for the healing of his wife.
He also commended the governor for both financial and moral support rendered to him and his family while his wife was ill.
He noted that God empowered some persons to offer assistance that made the burden on them easy to bear.
The governor was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb Desmond Akawor, Chief of Staff, Government House, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, and Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins.
Others were the Chairman of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro Felix Obuah, former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara, former Majority Leader of Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Chidi Lloyd, and former Attorney General of Rivers State, Sir Frank Owhor.
News
#EndSARS Protests: Come For Dialogue, Buhari Appeals To Youths
President Muhammadu Buhari last night in Abuja appealed to Nigerian youths to end street protests and participate in meaningful discussions with government aimed at comprehensive reforms to end all forms of police brutality against Nigerians.
Buhari has also condemned wrongful use and imposition of violent force against any innocent, law-abiding persons, particularly young people.
The appeal was contained in the President’s message to the maiden National Youth Day celebration, observed on November 1, which coincides with the African Youth Day celebration.
Recall that the Nigerian youths had recently protested against police brutality in the country, leading to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit in the Nigerian Police Force.
Buhari, who was represented by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, told the gathering that the pleas of Nigerian youths have been heard by his administration, and advised them not to be afraid to come out to dialogue with the government on the best way to reform the police.
He said that the Federal Government ‘‘now wants to hear concrete and practical ideas,’’ from the youths, while acknowledging their constitutional right to peaceful protests.
According to him, “You must realize that protests cannot last indefinitely. My government will not lift a hand to stop or suppress you.
“However, the fact of the matter is that other forces and actors will seek to take over your protests that they may redirect them in ways you did not intend and perhaps do not agree with.
“Every successful protest movement the world over has understood that there comes a time when activity must move from the street to the negotiation table. That time for you has come. Do not be afraid of this reality. You should welcome it.
“It is important that we all strive to use this moment constructively. Too many people have already sacrificed too dearly. It is our duty to use this fateful situation to move ourselves to a more just and caring society.
“As youth, you have a nation and a future to build. My government will always be your faithful partner in this essential and patriotic endeavour.”
Buhari also used the occasion to express his strong opposition to the wrongful use and imposition of violent force against any innocent, law-abiding persons, particularly young people.
He said, “No one who is obeying the law, whether they are in line waiting for a taxi or in a peaceful protest line, should be harassed or brutalized by law enforcement agencies.
“It is because of my abiding belief in the people’s constitutional rights that we moved with dispatch to abolish SARS and to consider other reforms that will enhance the quality of law enforcement and improve the relationship between the police and public which is a pre-requisite in a just society.
“To allow protests is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength and belief in democracy, and faith in the innate goodness of our people.
“This also shows confidence in the ability of our government to work with the people toward a reasonable and practical resolution to any challenge,” he said.
At the event with the theme: “Invest in the Youth, Secure Our Future”, the winners of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development 60-day App Challenge and Youth Innovators were recognised and received cash rewards.
