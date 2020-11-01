Sports
Team Rivers Karatekas Target Gold At Edo 2020
Head Coach of the Rivers State Karate Association, Yahcob k. O Davies (Grandmaster) says his team will win gold medals at the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “EDO 2020,” scheduled to hold next month in Edo State.
Davies made this known in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, he has competent and seasoned karatekas on ground who are ready to deliver, when the chips are down, saying that though the team had been caught up in the COVID-19 crises, but would leave no stone unturned in achieving it’s goal.
“Yes, we spent sometime at home during the shutdown, but we didn’t stop in our individual training and we are poised to face any challenge that may be associated with the fiesta come next month,” Yahcob k O Davies said.
He however, frowned at inability of the state Ministry of Sports to sponsor the team to the recently concluded Karate competition, christened “South- East National Open Karate Championship”, held in Enugu State, saying that it would have been a better avenue to check, correct and improve on loopholes and technical lacunas in the team.
”Honesty, l’m not happy that we could not participate in the championship. It would have been a good chance to further prepare and fortify ourselves for the task ahead, notwithstanding, l have faith in my athletes and l am confident that they will do the state proud at the fiesta,” Coach Davies added.
The karate boss, explained that even though, Team Rivers Karatekas arrived late at the “Abuja 2018” festival and took part in just three event, they were able to win medals for the state.
It would be recalled that the team won a gold in individual -60 and -75 kg male and silver medal in individual -55kg female kumite at the Abuja 2018 National Sports Festival.
By: Nancy Briggs
Sports
Keves’ Boss Wants Individuals, Others’ Involvement In Sports Dev
The Managing Director of Keves Globe Resources (KGR), Chief Ikenna Okafor, has called on well meaning individuals and corporate organisations to also Support sports development in Nigeria.
He stated that he may not be the best in terms of sports development in the country, but he has sponsored competitions to engage the youths meaningfully.
Chief Okafor, who is also chairman Tennis Association in the state said this when the executive members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Rivers State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit, last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the policy of the tennis association to is develop young people in sports, not only that, also to groom them to stardom.
“Our policy has always been to develop young people.
“I think, in a bit to develop tennis I have also built a tennis court in Six Army Division, Bori Camp, in the state,” Chief Okafor said.
He thanked SWAN exco for coming and pledged to support the association in sports development.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Go Round Calls For Open Screening Of Players
Go Round FC is calling on interested players with outstanding qualities to take advantage of a screening window to prove that they are good enough to don the colours of the club next season.
The club will resume soon in the Nigeria National League, NNL as soon as they throw their gates open for those who believe they can compete at the professional cadre.
This was contained in a statement signed by the club secretary, China Acheru.
The screening opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium in Omoku and closes on November 13, while returning players will resume on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
The screening sessions hold 8 to 10am daily except yesterday.
Sports
Rangers Complete Players’ Medical Test
Management of seven-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu at the weekend, completed the medical test for its returning players and the newly acquired ones as preparations for the fast approaching NPFL 2020/2021 season kick off in earnest.
The medical examinations were carried out by a team of doctors led by Dr. Wen Udeoji, Rangers’ team doctor and all the players penciled down to defend the colours of the ‘Flying Antelopes’ for the coming season participated in the exercise.
Captain of the side, Tope Olusesi, who was around for the medical examination said: “We thank God for bringing us together again for the new season and the medical examination is a requirement for full registration in the league, hence we have to take it. I thank management who have been working around the clock to keep the club going and it is my strong belief that we shall deliver the goods this time around for the government and good people of Enugu State as well as our teaming supporters all over the world.”
With the end of the medical examinations on the players, Coach Salisu Yusuf and his lieutenants took the players to the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium for the first feel of the pitch in the last seven months.
Coach Salisu, after the morning session last Saturday, congratulated the players for making the list of players to defend the club’ colours in the coming season while charging them to up their game as the team chase a double in the 2020/2021 NPFL season that is expected to kickoff soon.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Caf President Faces Fifa Ban
- Sports4 days ago
Ajiboye Hopes For Improved NPFL
- Sports4 days ago
Sports Journalist Launches Book, Next Week
- Politics4 days ago
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
- Editorial4 days ago
UN At 75
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Tennis Boss Assures On Sports Dev
- Politics4 days ago
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings