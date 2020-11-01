Rivers NASS Caucus Backs Wike On IPOB

Members of Rivers State caucus of the National Assembly, last week declared their total support to the re-inforced ban of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

The leader of the caucus, Senator George Sekibo who disclosed this on Friday when the group paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike in Government House, Port Harcourt also affirmed that they unconditionally stand with Gov Wike on every actions he has taken to protect lives and property of all residents in the state.

Sekibo explained that while the governor had ensured that the EndSARS protest was peaceful, intruders and enemies of the state, masquerading as the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB decided to cause mayhem , kill innocent residents, especially security officers in Oyigbo, Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of the state.

“As a caucus, we want to state our unalloyed support for your re-affirmation of the proscription of the IPOB in line with the categorisation of the group as a terrorist organisation by the federal government.

“ We also want to unequivocally state that Rivers State cannot and will not be annexed by any group, organisation or persons whatsoever, as we are Niger Delta people and will always stand for the cause of the Niger Delta”.

Governor Wike had in a state- wide broadcast to the state, announced that he had signed an Executive Order to re-inforce the ban on IPOB and its activities in the state.

The governor said while Rivers State remains the home to all tribes, and ethnic nationalities , the state government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally proscribed IPOB and whatever it stands for in the state.

The governor said: “ Let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in River State.

“ But we have everything against the presence and the activities of the legally proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB and whatever it starts for in Rivers State.

“ This is clearly terrorist group which existence , creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the government and people of South- Eastern states of the country”.

The governor held a crucial meeting, last week Monday with the 23 council chairmen in the state, Community Development Committees and youth leaders in Government House, Port Harcourt during which he charged them to fish out members of the proscribed IPOB in the state.

He warned that any council chairman that allows IPOB to hold processions and hoist its flag within their jurisdiction in Rivers State would be sacked.

“ There is one terrorist group they call IPOB. I didn’t declare them terrorist group, the court declared them terrorist group, not me. The federal government declared them a terrorist group. IPOB cannot use Rivers State to be a place where they will be launching attack. If you allow that, your future, your children’s future is gone”, he said.

He expressed dismay over the unlawful activities of the group in the state, especially its involvement in destruction of public and private property, burning of courts and police stations as well as killing of security personnel in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state and called on people of the state to be vigilant and report any attempt by the group to hold any of its activities in any part of Rivers State.

Governor Wike , on Wednesday,paid a condolence visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan and families of the slain policemen allegedly killed during the EndSARS protest in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

The governor announced that the state government would pay the sum of N20 million compansation to each of the families of the soldiers and policemen killed by the proscribed IPOB in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

In addition, the governor promised to rebuild the police stations burnt down in the area.

Another major event in Brick House in the week under review was the courtesy visit to the Governor by the leadership of the Nigeria Guild of Editors( NGE) .

National President of NGE, Mustapha Isha, thanked the Governor for his support to the body especially for sponsoring it’s annual conference back to back.

He equally commended the Gov for his massive infrastructure which according to him has transformed the state, good handlitof the COVID-19 pandemic and peaceful handling of the EndSARS.

The Governor charged members of NGE to always hold public officers accountable to the people instead of singing their praises when they are not even performing.

According to the Governor, by holding them accountable, they would sit up and discharge their duties in the interest of the populace.

The NGE delegation was taken round to sites of some ongoing projects in the state.

At the last Executive Council meeting held last Wednesday, the council approved the employment of 5000 youths into the Rivers State Civil Service.

The youths who should not be above 35 years would fill existing vacancies in the service.

The council further approved the resumption of duties by civil servants from Grade Level 1 to 10 who were directed to remain at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were directed to resume work from Monday.

The council also announced a minor cabinet reshuffle .

By: Chris Oluoh