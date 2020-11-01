Politics
Rivers NASS Caucus Backs Wike On IPOB
Members of Rivers State caucus of the National Assembly, last week declared their total support to the re-inforced ban of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.
The leader of the caucus, Senator George Sekibo who disclosed this on Friday when the group paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike in Government House, Port Harcourt also affirmed that they unconditionally stand with Gov Wike on every actions he has taken to protect lives and property of all residents in the state.
Sekibo explained that while the governor had ensured that the EndSARS protest was peaceful, intruders and enemies of the state, masquerading as the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB decided to cause mayhem , kill innocent residents, especially security officers in Oyigbo, Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of the state.
“As a caucus, we want to state our unalloyed support for your re-affirmation of the proscription of the IPOB in line with the categorisation of the group as a terrorist organisation by the federal government.
“ We also want to unequivocally state that Rivers State cannot and will not be annexed by any group, organisation or persons whatsoever, as we are Niger Delta people and will always stand for the cause of the Niger Delta”.
Governor Wike had in a state- wide broadcast to the state, announced that he had signed an Executive Order to re-inforce the ban on IPOB and its activities in the state.
The governor said while Rivers State remains the home to all tribes, and ethnic nationalities , the state government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally proscribed IPOB and whatever it stands for in the state.
The governor said: “ Let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in River State.
“ But we have everything against the presence and the activities of the legally proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB and whatever it starts for in Rivers State.
“ This is clearly terrorist group which existence , creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the government and people of South- Eastern states of the country”.
The governor held a crucial meeting, last week Monday with the 23 council chairmen in the state, Community Development Committees and youth leaders in Government House, Port Harcourt during which he charged them to fish out members of the proscribed IPOB in the state.
He warned that any council chairman that allows IPOB to hold processions and hoist its flag within their jurisdiction in Rivers State would be sacked.
“ There is one terrorist group they call IPOB. I didn’t declare them terrorist group, the court declared them terrorist group, not me. The federal government declared them a terrorist group. IPOB cannot use Rivers State to be a place where they will be launching attack. If you allow that, your future, your children’s future is gone”, he said.
He expressed dismay over the unlawful activities of the group in the state, especially its involvement in destruction of public and private property, burning of courts and police stations as well as killing of security personnel in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state and called on people of the state to be vigilant and report any attempt by the group to hold any of its activities in any part of Rivers State.
Governor Wike , on Wednesday,paid a condolence visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan and families of the slain policemen allegedly killed during the EndSARS protest in Oyigbo Local Government Area.
The governor announced that the state government would pay the sum of N20 million compansation to each of the families of the soldiers and policemen killed by the proscribed IPOB in Oyigbo Local Government Area.
In addition, the governor promised to rebuild the police stations burnt down in the area.
Another major event in Brick House in the week under review was the courtesy visit to the Governor by the leadership of the Nigeria Guild of Editors( NGE) .
National President of NGE, Mustapha Isha, thanked the Governor for his support to the body especially for sponsoring it’s annual conference back to back.
He equally commended the Gov for his massive infrastructure which according to him has transformed the state, good handlitof the COVID-19 pandemic and peaceful handling of the EndSARS.
The Governor charged members of NGE to always hold public officers accountable to the people instead of singing their praises when they are not even performing.
According to the Governor, by holding them accountable, they would sit up and discharge their duties in the interest of the populace.
The NGE delegation was taken round to sites of some ongoing projects in the state.
At the last Executive Council meeting held last Wednesday, the council approved the employment of 5000 youths into the Rivers State Civil Service.
The youths who should not be above 35 years would fill existing vacancies in the service.
The council further approved the resumption of duties by civil servants from Grade Level 1 to 10 who were directed to remain at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were directed to resume work from Monday.
The council also announced a minor cabinet reshuffle .
By: Chris Oluoh
Politics
‘APC Needs Reawakening Towards 2023 Polls’
The All Progressive Congress (APC), South Africa Chapter, said yesterday that the ruling party needs reawakening towards the 2023 general elections.
The National Chairman of APC, South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, titled “Towards 2023, APC Needs Reawakening”.
Bolarinde said that the emergence of the APC in 2013 was necessitated by the need to counter the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria.
He said that it was in order to break this dominance that saw the coming together of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the new PDP – a faction of the then ruling PDP, to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“The APC became a strong force and coupled with the fact that Nigerians had become disenchanted with the PDP, the APC coasted home to victory.
“However, cracks have started to appear in the unity of the APC as over time, selfish agendas, polarisation and factions have started to appear in the party.
“It has become glaring that many of those drawn into the APC do not share the aspirations to save Nigeria or to positively rebrand the country’s image globally.
“The leadership of the party has become polarised, with people aligning back to their initial PDP, CPC and ACN caucuses,” Bolarinde said.
He said the development has caused a conflict of interest, as the APC has taken the backstage.
According to him, the APC has become an orphan begging for attention, while those who are supposed to tend to its growth are more concerned with their inner caucus agendas.
Babarinde said: “Although, the APC has been lucky to have been given a second chance at governing Nigeria, no lessons were learned from the mistake of the first four years.
“Dedicated party members who had worked diligently towards the actualisation of the second term of office were again sidelined especially those in the Diaspora.
“The government has consistently failed to allow those in Diaspora contribute their quota towards the growth of the Nation.
“Even the most basic of requests by the Diaspora community for an enabling law that would allow them vote during national elections in Nigeria has become a subject of negative politicking till date.
“What does it take to pass such a positive legislation into law? – as doing this will give Nigerians outside the country a great sense of belonging.”
He added: “The nation is currently crawling on its promises to the people. We are too slow in implementing policies that will make life meaningful in our nation.
“All over the country, the story is the same – one of neglect and highest degree of insensitivity from the leadership. Basic things like hygienic water, good healthcare system and quality education are still difficult to achieve.
“Yes, we know Nigeria has been subjected to many years of neglect, and the rot in the system may not be easy to correct but our approach to correcting the rot is very slow.
“Things need to change in Nigeria and at a fast pace too. We propose that our leaders should take a ‘salary holiday’ as a sacrifice to move our nation forward.”
Babarinde urged party representatives across all levels to reduce their salaries and allowances “so the Nigerian populace will at least know our leaders are ready to sacrifice”.
He added that the current system of government is too expensive and unreasonable, saying nothing is wrong in a minister making use of his or her predecessor’s cars and office furniture?
The diaspora chairman said that Nigerian youths should be encouraged and assured of a better future by making them believe they are loved and there is concern about their future.
Politics
Group Wants Lagos Assembly To Recall Lawmaker
A group, Amuwo Odofin Stakeholders Consultative Forum (AOSCF), has called for immediate recall of the lawmaker representing the constituency in Lagos State House of Assembly.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos yesterday the group demanded the recall of Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macaulay over alleged “gross mis-representation” of her constituency at the assembly.
The statement was jointly signed by Mr Kingsley Nwanze, Convener, Amuwo Odofin Intelligentsia, and Mr Gbenga Akinbinu, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amuwo Odofin Chapter.
It said that Alli-Macaulay made unguided statements which were inciting and callously targeted at Nigerian youths during plenary.
The group, therefore, vowed to commence legal proceedings for the recall of Alli-Macaulay over her comments, alleging that most Nigerian youths on social media are always high on drugs.
Alli-Macaulay, in a video of her address at an October 26 plenary of the House on the looting and violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests, had said, “We need to begin to orientate our young people. They are high on drugs all the time, most of them.”
The group said: “It is on record that Amuwo Odofin youths protected all business premises within the local government and they were highly commended by well-meaning Nigerians, including the council chairman.
“We would like to state emphatically, that we are not in support of destruction of property by hoodlums.
“It is unfortunate that our representative at the LSHA did not have a good grasp of the positive contributions of Amuwo Odofin youths during the crisis that ravaged other parts of Lagos State.”
The group listed six reasons as grounds for the commencement of legal proceedings to recall Alli-Macaulay from the assembly.
“She does not have functional constituency office as required by law within the constituency for almost two years in office.
“She has not prepared any bill aimed at improving the lives of her constituents and by extension, Lagos State.
“Her continuous representation is totally against the well-being of her constituents.
“It was widely circulated on major social media platforms that she used COVID-19 palliative items as gifts at her last birthday party.
“She has refused to give her account of stewardship at the Lagos State House of Assembly since she assumed office.
“She has also religiously remained inaccessible since she assumed office.”
The lawmaker and her aides did not respond to calls and text messages seeking her reaction to the allegations as at the time of filing this report.
Politics
CLO Urges Youths To Embrace Peace
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has pleaded with youths to henceforth follow the path of civility, peace and rule-of-law in agitating for social justice and protection of their rights.
“Violence can never remove injustices. Only love, dialogue and peace can do that,’’ the Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told newsmen in Enugu.
According to Ezekwueme, lawlessness and brutality cannot be used to fight injustices in any clime.
“CLO commiserates with families of all those who lost their lives during the violence that trailed the EndSARS protest and pray for eternal repose of their souls.
“CLO also sympathises with Nigerian Police Force over the loss of lives of some gallant officers and despicable destruction of police stations and operational vehicles,’’ he said.
The CLO boss also decried with great disdain barbaric hijack of EndSARS protest by hoodlums, miscreants and criminally-minded people.
“CLO appeals for discreet investigations to bring the perpetrators to face the full wrath of law. Pertinently, our gallant, patriotic and assiduous officers should be commended for their selfless sacrifices towards protecting lives and properties of citizenry in this trying time,’’ he said.
Ezekwueme, however, called on the citizens to avail themselves the unique opportunities provided by various state Panels of Enquiry to express their grievances and frustrations.
He called on state governments to urgently establish special funds for rehabilitating numerous police stations, vehicles and equipment destroyed by hoodlums.
“Governments and security agents should designate areas for those with looted public and private property and belongings to quietly return them.
“It is of prime importance for us to always embrace peace, think about common good and interest,’’ he added.
