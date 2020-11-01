Editorial
Of Impunity And Journalists’ Welfare
Today is observed across the globe as the International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists.
The United Nations General Assembly on November 2, 2013, passed a resolution at its 68th session, urging member states to effect definite measures to circumvent the growing culture of crimes and impunity against journalists. Specifically, the date was chosen to commemorate the assassination of two French journalists in Mali in November, 2013.
Besides denouncing all blitzkriegs and violence against journalists and media workers, the resolution, urges member states to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and guarantee victims’ access to applicable remedies. It further charges governments to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to work independently without intrusion.
The focal point of this year’s commemoration is “Strengthening Investigations and Prosecutions to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists”. It includes the presentation of guidelines for prosecutors on investigating and prosecuting crimes and attacks against journalists, which was formulated on November 2, 2019.
Howbeit, the Global Impunity Index report published by the Committee to Protect Journalists, (CPJ), acknowledges the several cases of murders of journalists in countries where ‘democracy’ is undertaken. Sadly, while those accredited by law to carry out their duties are killed indiscriminately around the world, their perpetrators are never brought to justice.
The report equally indicated that during the 10 years index period from September, 2009 to August 31, 2019, about 318 journalists were murdered globally just for doing their jobs and in 86 per cent of those cases, no culprits were apprehended and successfully prosecuted.
Latest figures from the United Nations (UN) declare that more than 1,000 journalists have been murdered in premeditated malice across the globe in the last one and a half decades. The current and most gruesome of the killings was the elimination of the Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
The slain journalist, said to be very critical of the Saudi regime, was allegedly constricted at the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Turkey in 2018 and his corpse dismembered by his assailants believed to be agents of the state. Khashoggi’s murder came on the heels of the killing of Sohail Khan in Pakistan and Mario Gomez in Mexico, among others.
Nigeria has had its gloomy foreboding moments of brutality and impunity against media workers contrary to Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which impels journalists to hold government at all levels answerable and obligated to the people. “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people”.
That section is consistently infracted by the affluent, the political class and even media owners. Journalists are continually slain or detained in this country while trying to hold leaders accountable or discharge their duties as vanguards and watchmen of the society. These carefully advised acts of negligence by the government and security agencies are largely responsible for the lacklustre performance of the press.
Besides the high profile murder of defunct Newswatch’s Dele Giwa in October, 1986 with a letter bomb, there have been many other gruesome homicides of journalists in recent years. Unfortunately, Nigeria continues to rank high among countries where press freedom is threatened. According to The International Press Centre (IPC), in Lagos, not less than 14 incidents of assault, threat, battery, arrest, kidnap, killing and invasion involving journalists and media institutions are reported annually.
A common trend in all these killings is that the offenders have not been found. This is unacceptable. We request the Nigerian government to accord the highest priority to the safety of journalists and other media actors. We oppose vehemently any action, legislation, regulation or political pressure that limits freedom of the press. Acts of intimidation and violence against journalists in Nigeria have to end for democracy to survive.
Perhaps, the worst crimes against journalists in Nigeria are those perpetrated by media owners who poorly equip and remunerate members of the press in their employ. This deplorable situation exposes many of them to “brown envelop” temptations. Very few of them, if any, are covered by life assurance in the event of death or injuries while on duty tour. Even so, we implore the media workers to shun unethical conduct and always uphold the principles of fairness, objectivity, truthfulness and patriotism to be accorded deserved esteem.
The Tide vehemently condemns attacks against media institutions and journalists. Such blitzes are violent assaults against democratic rights including the right of the public to know how they are governed. Thus, we demand that the police authorities make public those behind the death of journalists in the country and effect their prosecution immediately.
Journalism is a noble profession that bequeaths positive change to society. Hence, the time to get it professionalised in the country is now. Along with more understanding of the proven hazardous and specialised nature of the job, journalists deserve a special salary structure to be more effective and improve resilience.
It is pertinent to note that the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) operates a life insurance scheme. This should be fine-tuned in line with the prevailing realities.
Building on this, we adjure all relevant professional bodies in the media industry like the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to ensure that members are adequately protected and their welfare provided for.
Editorial
UN At 75
Since 1948, what started initially as the United Nations Organisation (UNO), but now simply called the United Nations (UN), has marked its yearly anniversary on October 24. It is known as the UN Day, after being so declared in 1947.
Following this tradition, therefore, the 2020 edition was observed last Saturday with the theme, “The Future We Want, The UN We Need: Reaffirming Our Collective Commitment To Multilateralism.”
This year’s theme is obviously an attempt to draw attention to the commitments made by delegates from the 50 original member-countries of the body as they ratified the UN Charter in San Francisco on June 26, 1945 but which came into force on October 24 of that year.
The UN was formed to replace the failed League of Nations and now has 193 member-states.
The UN Day 2020 was considered special as it coincided with the 75th anniversary of the world body established primarily to promote global peace and security.
The actual events for the 75th anniversary were held at a scaled-down special session of the UN General Assembly on September 21 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the main, it involved a playback of taped addresses from world leaders.
At that virtual conference, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guiterres, was reported to have recounted as follows: “The post-war multilateral arrangements have compiled a solid record of service – saving millions of lives, advancing the human condition and fulfilling its cardinal task of preventing World War III.
“But there have been painful setbacks. And today’s realities are as foreboding as ever. Covid-19 has touched everyone, everywhere – precisely the kind of global challenge for which the United Nations was founded.”
Over the years, there have been criticism of the role and function of the UN. There are those who think that the body should have focused only on its main mandate of maintaining world peace and security rather than include a wide range of global concerns.
Others believe that the organisation is overtly being controlled by the five permanent members of its Security Council, namely; United States of America, Britain, France, Russia and China; almost making the other members appear like glorified observers.
Also among these critics are those who accuse the UN of spending so much money to achieve very little result every year.
And, of course, the latest and most devastating of such criticisms came from the present US administration led by President Donald Trump which accused the UN of lacking transparency and resisting, for too long, attempts at introducing real reforms in the global institution.
In fact, the US which is the host country of the UN (headquartered in New York) and its largest single financier, had recently withdrawn funding and co-operation from several of the organisation’s agencies, including the WHO.
On the other hand, it is said that a majority of world leaders and experts, while acknowledging that every organisation has its frailties and shortcomings, had since accepted that the UN plays a critical role not only in peace and security maintenance but also in the improvement of socio-economic conditions around the globe.
The Tide agrees with this latter group but insists that UN member-states identify and expunge whatever cogs still found in the organisation’s wheel of progress. We say so because it is already known that the world body is now facing cash-flow challenges as more countries continue to default in their statutory membership remittances.
Considering that it took only 21 years between the end of World War I in 1918 and the start of World War II in 1939, we think that the UN deserves commendations for holding the world together for 75 years.
There is still work to be done, no doubt. Covid-19 is still on the offensive and must be countered. Therefore, the need for a global collaboration to quickly develop a safe, affordable and accessible vaccine cannot be over-emphasised.
Greater vim needs to be applied to achieve the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the target year; just as efforts should be stepped-up in the international collaboration to check climate change, nuclear proliferation, terrorism, wild fires and environmental degradation, among other current global challenges.
While The Tide felicitates with the UN on its second Diamond Jubilee anniversary, we hope that, going forward, no part of the world would be made to suffer from the organisation’s lethargy and outright failures, especially on the scale that was observed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Congo, Iraq, South Sudan and now, Syria.
Like Guiterres said in his message on Saturday, “As we mark the UN’s 75th anniversary, our founding mission is more critical than ever. Let us come together and realise our shared vision of a better world – with peace and dignity for all.”
Editorial
Towards Food Security
Almost a forthnight ago, the World Food Day was marked globally as part of programmes and activities introduced by the United Nations, to address one of the challenges facing humanity.
The World Food Day, celebrated every October 16 was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 1979 and was first observed in 1981. The goal, according to FAO, is to end world hunger, make food systems more resilient and robust so they can withstand increasing volatility and climate shocks, deliver affordable and sustainable healthy diets for all, and decent livelihoods for food system workers.
With the theme, “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together, our actions are our future”, the 2020 celebration focuses on the deliberate actions humanity takes to ensure that sustainable and nourishing food is made available around the world for healthy living amongst mankind, especially, among the very poor and vulnerable populations of the world.
The Tide wholesomely keys into the theme and objectives of the 2020 celebration. We believe that it is time the world, particularly, the developing countries wake up to the duty of ensuring that their people have access to, not just affordable food but healthy diets that can nourish and sustain the body. Indeed, food, one of the basic needs of man is critical to his survival and it is only when the need is supplied that focus could shift to other developmental frontiers.
In recent times, Nigeria and world donor bodies such as the World Bank and European Union have partnered to fly schemes like the FADAMA Projects I & 11 while Niger Delta States of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo also partnered the international bodies to pursue the SEEFOR Programme. These programmes were targeted at improved agricultural processes and food production. However, how well these schemes were pursued and implemented has left more room for questions than answers.
Before them were the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) – driven Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme and the Bank of Agriculture, (BOA), initiatives aimed at helping the farmer have access to necessary credit facilities to enhance and improve their production processes and capacity.
Today, under the present administration, the country is experimenting with the bogus but oblique programmes such as the Anchor Borrowers Scheme and other multi-lateral schemes, ostensibly aimed at empowering farmers and other small scale entrepreneurs to engage effectively in the chain of production and have food on the table.
Regrettably, despite the humungous amount in local and foreign currencies said to have been spent on the aforementioned schemes, in spite of their avowed ideals and apparent good intentions, set goals were mostly achieved in the breach.
At the moment, instead of the food crisis abating, the situation exercabates by the day. Staple foods such as garri, yam and rice, which in the recent past served the need of the common man have gone out of the reach of even most middle class Nigerians as their prices soar on daily basis.
Even attempt to boost and protect local producers by the government, which led to the ban on importation of rice and other food items seems to have backfired. Availability and affordability of even the lowest grade of the locally produced grains have become a nightmare, to the extent that only the rich can comfortably afford the staple foods which hitherto, were for the average and poor population of the country.
Perhaps, it is either that Nigeria missed the plot or sabotaged the numerous schemes and programmes earmarked to lift the agricultural and food production processes in the country.
We are, however, happy that some states in the country, such as Rivers, are beginning to take agriculture more seriously. Only a few weeks ago, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike sought for and got approval from the state House of Assembly to secure a N5 billion loan facility for agricultural development.
Geared towards making Rivers State an agriculturally – viable economy that would lead to increase in food production, employment generation and agro-business opportunities, the loan and the state’s policy blueprint would enhance and support commercial products of key agricultural sectors of crop farming, fish and livestock production.
With the existing crisis occasioned by unbearable prices of food items and the looming food insecurity in the horizon, we expect governments at all levels to spare no action in calming the frayed food supply chain in the country.
Firstly, communal peace and threats engendered by the wave of security issues across the country must be dealt with to enable farmers return to their farms without delay. This will ensure that farmers would concentrate on tending to their fields without fear.
We also expect the government to, through specialised agencies introduce and implement effective schemes that would empower only farmers without such schemes’ proceeds finding their way to the corners of non-agricultural players. In addition, while the government should find a way to provide for farmers’ access to fertilizers at subsidized rate, interest-free loans and improved plants and seedlings for bumper harvest, farmer-education is also key to their taking advantage of government schemes and programmes.
For states with established but moribund agricultural institutions, we think that now is the time to have a second look at such institutions with a view to revamping them. To this end, we expect such lofty Agric-farms and institutions like the palm plantations, Songhai farm and the School-To-Land initiative to be given consideration in Rivers.
As we reflect on the essence of the World Food Day celebration and the theme of 2020, it is pertinent that all hands must be on deck to ensure that all mouths are fed, nourished and sustained. This cannot be done by the government alone, but the private sector and civil society need to make sure that our food systems grow a variety of food to nourish a growing population and sustain the planet, together.
Editorial
Buhari, Save Nigeria Now
Nigeria was fully enclosed in violence as the popular #EndSARS protests entered a dangerous spiral. This followed years of failed promises to end police brutality, especially by officers and men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Hooligans, taking advantage of the protests, overran prisons across the country, setting inmates free as well as embarking on unrestrained destruction of properties.
The Bus Rapid Terminal ( BRT) Station in Oyingbo, Lagos, the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), a famous television station, Television Continental (TVC) Nigeria, the Lagos headquarters of The Nation newspapers, and police stations across the country were razed to the ground over the ensuing massacre of protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.
The palaces of the Soun of Ogbomosho, Oladunni Oyewumi and the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, were equally touched. Before the violent turn, the #EndSARS protests had captured global interest, with highly placed international figures identifying with the miseries and quests of the protesters and calling on the Nigerian government to meet their demands.
Since the anti-Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), unrests of June 1989, there is scarcely any issue on which Nigerians have attained a broad consensus like the #EndSARS protests. Political, ethnic and religious sentiments were jettisoned as the youths spoke out strongly against years of calculated assaults by the police.
Amid the tremendous protests, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, dissolved all SARS formations and assured that a new policing system to deal with armed robbery and other violent crimes that fell within the mandate of the sundered unit would be created.
The Presidential Panel on the Reform of SARS promptly acceded to the five-point demand of the #EndSARS protesters, to wit, the release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality, setting up of an independent body to investigate every report of police misdeed; psychological examination of the dissolved SARS officers before redeployment, and augmentations to the salaries of police personnel.
A communiqué issued by a presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, after the panel’s meeting, stated that the forum ratified the dissolution of SARS, reaffirmed the constitutional rights of Nigerians to peaceful assembly and protest, and substantiated the sanctity of life of every Nigerian and the role of the police in conserving these rights.
The release further indicated that reform proposals would be based on the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and existing legislations such as the Nigeria Police Act (2020), the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act, 2019, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, and the National Human Rights Commission Act, 2010, amongst others.
The forum then called for timely steps, including an order to all state police commands to end the use of force against protesters; outright release of arrested protesters and citizens; and open communication and outreach to citizens to establish trust and confidence, and a roadmap for the implementation of the White Paper of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the SARS.
However, action was yet to commence when the IGP announced the formation of a new unit, the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT), to replace SARS. And when the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), hinted that the new unit was very distasteful to Nigerians, he stuck to his guns, further inflaming passions and bolstering the notion that the disbandment of SARS and its swift replacement with SWAT was a strategy for continual police savagery in disguise.
While the revolts proceeded, it was obviously noticed that artfully manipulative actions were in operation. The most distinguished confirmation of this subterfuge was the brutal attacks on #EndSARS protesters by hoodlums at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Then came the cruel shootings at defenceless protesters by the Nigerian military at the Lekki toll gate that finally discarded any restraints previously placed on global anger.
We were shocked that even with the descent into the escalating violence, President Muhammadu Buhari maintained a stunned silence despite pleas to act by prominent individuals and groups within and outside the country, including highly placed persons such as former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, Democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, among others.
Though Nigerians eventually heard from the President, his address was adjudged to lack substance. We recall a similar conduct of the President during the highly intensive Covid-19 era. While African leaders with fewer cases were regularly speaking to their citizens, President Buhari was silent for 24 days after the index case on February 28. This inclination to be reticent when Mr President should speak, particularly during a national crisis, gives cause for grave concern.
In line with popular thoughts, The Tide agrees that the Federal Government failed spectacularly in its handling of the protests. Rather than shoot at protesters, efforts could have been made to continually engage the young demonstrators, give regular updates on actions taken to reform the police, and repeatedly appeal for calm while deploying security agents to trouble spots under stringent rules of engagement.
For that reason, we seek justice for all the protesters that were killed unjustly. We salute the courage of the #EndSARS demonstrators and applaud them for making their efforts worthwhile. Clearly, they have proved to the nation, and the world, the much unity can accomplish. Nonetheless, we appeal for calm and implore them to interface with the government to resolve the extant issues.
The authorities must realise that the protests have since gone beyond police brutality to a response to the dismal situation in the country and the terrible conditions of most Nigerians despite the self-adulations of our leaders. Therefore, The Tide urges Buhari to pursue strict implementation of the five-point demand by the protesters and call a halt to the nation’s rapid descent into anarchy.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Caf President Faces Fifa Ban
- Sports4 days ago
Ajiboye Hopes For Improved NPFL
- Sports4 days ago
Sports Journalist Launches Book, Next Week
- Politics4 days ago
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
- Editorial4 days ago
UN At 75
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Tennis Boss Assures On Sports Dev
- Politics4 days ago
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings