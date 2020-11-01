Sports
Handball League: Seasiders Shoot Down Kada Stars
The Seasiders Male Handball Team of Lagos at the weekend, in Abuja defeated Kada Stars of Kaduna 34-24 on day one of the ongoing 2020 Prudent Energy Handball League.
The Seasiders led the game from the first half, where scores stood at 24-11 and they maintained the performance till the end in spite of their opponents’ spirited fight back.
Tidesports source report reports that the event is holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, with the competition expected to end on November 14.
Speaking to newsmen later, the Chief Coach of Kada Stars, Ahmed Habib said his team performed very well and he was very much impressed.
“This is our first game after the COVID-19 break and my team has brought out their best.
“But we have about 10 matches to play and this is just the beginning,” he said.
In other matches in the league’s male category, Rima Strikers of Sokoto defeated Plateau Vipers 30-26.
Vipers’ Coach Abdulrasheed Abdulsalam, on his part said this was the first time Rima Strikers were defeating them since the Prudent Energy Hanball League started.
“I appreciate my players and I am expecting them to do better in the next match on Sunday when they will face Delta Force.
“I am impressed with their game, but they lost concentration when it mattered most and the other team utilised that aspect when we expected to win.
“We are going back to our drawing board and make sure we correct our mistakes and make things right in our next match,” he said.
Also, COAS Shooters gained a walk-over against the Borno Spiders who did not turn up for their game.
Tidesports also gathered that 12 teams are participating in the league’s male category, with the Borno Spiders of Maiduguri, COAS Shooters (Nigerian Army) and D:Defenders (Civil Defence) being some of them.
Others are Delta Force of Asaba, Kada Stars of Kaduna, Confluence Stars of Lokoja, Kano Pillars and Niger United of Minna.
The rest are Plateau Vipers of Jos, Rima Strikers of Sokoto, Safety Shooters (FRSC) and Seasiders of Lagos.
Ten teams are participating in the female category, with Adorable Angels of Ilorin, Benue Queens of Makurdi, Defender Babes (Civil Defence) and Edo Dynamos of Benin City being part of them.
The rest are Imo Grasshoppers of Owerri, Kada Queens of Kaduna, Desert Queens of Katsina, Plateau Peacocks of Jos, Safety Babes (FRSC), Seasiders Babes of Lagos.
Sports
Keves’ Boss Wants Individuals, Others’ Involvement In Sports Dev
The Managing Director of Keves Globe Resources (KGR), Chief Ikenna Okafor, has called on well meaning individuals and corporate organisations to also Support sports development in Nigeria.
He stated that he may not be the best in terms of sports development in the country, but he has sponsored competitions to engage the youths meaningfully.
Chief Okafor, who is also chairman Tennis Association in the state said this when the executive members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Rivers State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit, last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the policy of the tennis association to is develop young people in sports, not only that, also to groom them to stardom.
“Our policy has always been to develop young people.
“I think, in a bit to develop tennis I have also built a tennis court in Six Army Division, Bori Camp, in the state,” Chief Okafor said.
He thanked SWAN exco for coming and pledged to support the association in sports development.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Go Round Calls For Open Screening Of Players
Go Round FC is calling on interested players with outstanding qualities to take advantage of a screening window to prove that they are good enough to don the colours of the club next season.
The club will resume soon in the Nigeria National League, NNL as soon as they throw their gates open for those who believe they can compete at the professional cadre.
This was contained in a statement signed by the club secretary, China Acheru.
The screening opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium in Omoku and closes on November 13, while returning players will resume on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
The screening sessions hold 8 to 10am daily except yesterday.
Sports
Rangers Complete Players’ Medical Test
Management of seven-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu at the weekend, completed the medical test for its returning players and the newly acquired ones as preparations for the fast approaching NPFL 2020/2021 season kick off in earnest.
The medical examinations were carried out by a team of doctors led by Dr. Wen Udeoji, Rangers’ team doctor and all the players penciled down to defend the colours of the ‘Flying Antelopes’ for the coming season participated in the exercise.
Captain of the side, Tope Olusesi, who was around for the medical examination said: “We thank God for bringing us together again for the new season and the medical examination is a requirement for full registration in the league, hence we have to take it. I thank management who have been working around the clock to keep the club going and it is my strong belief that we shall deliver the goods this time around for the government and good people of Enugu State as well as our teaming supporters all over the world.”
With the end of the medical examinations on the players, Coach Salisu Yusuf and his lieutenants took the players to the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium for the first feel of the pitch in the last seven months.
Coach Salisu, after the morning session last Saturday, congratulated the players for making the list of players to defend the club’ colours in the coming season while charging them to up their game as the team chase a double in the 2020/2021 NPFL season that is expected to kickoff soon.
