Handball League: Seasiders Shoot Down Kada Stars

The Seasiders Male Handball Team of Lagos at the weekend, in Abuja defeated Kada Stars of Kaduna 34-24 on day one of the ongoing 2020 Prudent Energy Handball League.

The Seasiders led the game from the first half, where scores stood at 24-11 and they maintained the performance till the end in spite of their opponents’ spirited fight back.

Tidesports source report reports that the event is holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, with the competition expected to end on November 14.

Speaking to newsmen later, the Chief Coach of Kada Stars, Ahmed Habib said his team performed very well and he was very much impressed.

“This is our first game after the COVID-19 break and my team has brought out their best.

“But we have about 10 matches to play and this is just the beginning,” he said.

In other matches in the league’s male category, Rima Strikers of Sokoto defeated Plateau Vipers 30-26.

Vipers’ Coach Abdulrasheed Abdulsalam, on his part said this was the first time Rima Strikers were defeating them since the Prudent Energy Hanball League started.

“I appreciate my players and I am expecting them to do better in the next match on Sunday when they will face Delta Force.

“I am impressed with their game, but they lost concentration when it mattered most and the other team utilised that aspect when we expected to win.

“We are going back to our drawing board and make sure we correct our mistakes and make things right in our next match,” he said.

Also, COAS Shooters gained a walk-over against the Borno Spiders who did not turn up for their game.

Tidesports also gathered that 12 teams are participating in the league’s male category, with the Borno Spiders of Maiduguri, COAS Shooters (Nigerian Army) and D:Defenders (Civil Defence) being some of them.

Others are Delta Force of Asaba, Kada Stars of Kaduna, Confluence Stars of Lokoja, Kano Pillars and Niger United of Minna.

The rest are Plateau Vipers of Jos, Rima Strikers of Sokoto, Safety Shooters (FRSC) and Seasiders of Lagos.

Ten teams are participating in the female category, with Adorable Angels of Ilorin, Benue Queens of Makurdi, Defender Babes (Civil Defence) and Edo Dynamos of Benin City being part of them.

The rest are Imo Grasshoppers of Owerri, Kada Queens of Kaduna, Desert Queens of Katsina, Plateau Peacocks of Jos, Safety Babes (FRSC), Seasiders Babes of Lagos.