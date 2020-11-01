Rivers
Bille Kingdom Raises Alarm Over Insecurity On Waterways
As pirates continue to operate in some of the water ways in Rivers State, the people of Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State have sent a ‘Save Our Souls’ message to the state government and security agencies for more security outfit along the waterways.
The Community Development Council (CDC) Chairman of Bille Kingdom, Dr. Isaac Somiary Harry, raised the alarm while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt last Friday, called on the Chairman of Degema Local Government Council to focus more on the security of the water ways to curb criminality in the area.
Harry said the people of Bille Kingdom had suffered rape, kidnap and loss of lives due to various piracy and criminal activities along the water ways.
The CDC chairman noted that many had refused to go home due to the constant criminality along the water ways, adding that their lives are no longer safe.
According to him, the chairman of Degema Local Government should as a matter of urgency provide security on the Bille- Port Harcourt route to put an end to the continued killings on the waterway.
“ There is no longer peace in Bille Kingdom as their lives and economic activities are threatened on daily basis. The corpse of a young man allegedly killed last Sunday by pirates was just discovered on Friday”, he alleged.
He further called on the Rivers State government to act fast and station a more reliable security outfit on the water way in order to curb the people taking laws into their hands.
Also adding his voice on the insecurity situation of the area,the secretary of the CDC Bille Kingdom Development Committee, Sanipe Owanate Ahmed, said the CDC had consistently engaged the youths to ensure they maintain a peaceful disposition in order to ensure development adding that the security outfit stationed in Bille Kingdom was not doing enough to secure the lives and property of the people.
Rivers
2020 Synod ’ll Attract Blessings – Banigo
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has assured the people of the Niger Delta Diocese that the 2020 Synod would open up great vistas of blessings to them.
Banigo stated this while speaking at St Alban’s Church, Obuama, Kalabari West Archdeaconry, during the 3rd session of the 23rd Synod, Niger Delta Diocese, Anglican Communion last Saturday.
The Deputy Governor said: “I believe this synod is going to save souls, it is going to heal lives, it is going to lift people, it is going to give you breakthrough like never before, it is going to be a synod like never before, and by the time you are going back you are going to say something special and miraculous happened to me in this visionary Synod, 2020”.
Banigo, who expressed delight that Obuama played host to the Synod disclosed that the progenitors of the community dedicated the community to the Almighty God.
“I know you are here in our home town and I believe that you would love the quiet scenery, and the peaceful disposition of the Harry’s Town People. Our fore fathers have always loved Jesus Christ, if you go round this town, I make bold to say, it is one town all over Kalabari Land, go from the length, the breath, the North, the South, East and West, you will not see a single shrine, not one, that is the foundation on which this place is built. Anybody who wants to build a contrary foundation cannot exist here”, Banigo stressed.
Rivers
NUJ, ANA Move To Revive Reading Culture
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), have pledged to work together to revive the reading culture and localise literature for the benefit of society and future generations.
The two groups made this pledge at the weekend when the new executive of ANA led by its Chairman, Rivers State chapter, Chief Adi Wali, paid a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Council of NUJ at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.
Rivers State Chairman of the NUJ, Stanley Job used the occasion to congratulate the ANA Rivers State Chairman, Adi Wali on his election, expressing the hope that both organisations would continue to find mutually beneficial avenues for collaboration with a view to achieving societal development.
Job regretted that reading culture has died, explaining that people read just for the sake of examinations.
According to him, It’s very unfortunate that people have been saying if you don’t want an African man to see something, put it in a book because reading culture is no longer there. I think there is need for us to revive the culture of reading because a lot of people read just for the sake of exams; our students, our children, once it is exams they’ll carry their books and read seriously and once the exam is over, they drop their books. But that shouldn’t be”.
“The NUJ and ANA do very similar work as you have identified. We are into the business of informing, entertaining and educating and even we’ve added one which is mobilizing the people. The only difference is that our work can be accessed quickly and easily, like if an event is happening now, in the next few minutes you’ll hear. But your own, you’ll make research and after sometime you’ll come up with a book. That is why I said we do similar work.
The NUJ Chairman drew attention to the dearth of indigenous literature, urging ANA to mainstream the need for more books to be authored by Nigerians which can be better understood and absorbed by the people given the localized contexts.
“When we were in school, most of the books we read were written by foreign authors and when you’re reading, understanding sometimes is very difficult because their way of thinking and their environment is different from ours. But if it’s done by our own people, it’s like talking to someone you know and giving examples that are very common amongst us,” he said.
Earlier, ANA State Chairman, Chief Adi Wali informed that the visit was aimed at exploring mutual avenues for value addition to society and common grounds of partnership given that both use the instrumentality of the pen to drive societal growth, pointing out that it was imperative for writers and journalists to utilise their writing for development.
Rivers
Gunmen Invade Rivers Community, Kill Father Of Two
Residents of Eleparanwo in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State are still in shock over the killing of a middle-aged man by some gunmen in a tricycle popularly called keke, last Friday morning.
The residents said the gunmen invaded the community in a tricycle around 6am and shot the man in the head.
Some of them who spoke on a radio station programme monitored by our correspondent said the gunmen might have trailed the man for sometime before carrying out the attack.
A resident, who identified the deceased as a father of two, said: “The young man had been living in Eleparanwo for the past two years. We woke up this morning (Friday) around 6am and started hearing noises in the compound that our neighbour was about to go out for his business but some men in keke shot him at a nearby junction.”
Similarly, another resident, who did not mention her name, said: “He was my very good friend. I knew him very well. He was married with two kids. I was not around, but I was called that he was shot.”
The dwellers lamented the high rate of crime in the area since #EndSARS protests that later turned violent, made policemen to desert the streets.
“I want to use this medium to plead with His Excellency to ban keke from Eleparanwo. The rate of criminality is too much. There is no security there again. We have never seen this kind of thing is our community,” an angry resident stated.
