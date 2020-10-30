Wizkid Emerges Puma Brand Ambassador

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as WizKid has been named as the latest ambassador for sports wear brand puma as his campaign images have been revealed.

The 30year old Nigerian singer, and song writer is the new puma X JD ambassador for the relaying of puma classics campaign.

Puma is a brand I’ve loved and respected growing up, and so the decision to become an ambassador felt completely natural.

The puma as a classic shoe can be worn by anyone at any time and I think my fans will really connect with that.

Starting his music career at just 11, WizKid has become one of Nigeria’s biggest artist, known for hits including Holla at your Boy and No Stress.

His collaboration with Drake on one Dance became an international number one hit and the pair have also worked together on WizKid come closer.

Wizkid has also collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, Major Lazer, Skepta, H.E.R and Akin.

Puma’s sport style marketing director said of the collaboration “we are thrilled to have WizKid as the face of the new Puma XJD Suede campaign. A truly innovative and exciting artist in the music scene, WizKid embodies the passion and hustle we look for in someone to represent Puma and we look forward to working with him for the AW20 season”.