Entertainment
Wizkid Emerges Puma Brand Ambassador
Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as WizKid has been named as the latest ambassador for sports wear brand puma as his campaign images have been revealed.
The 30year old Nigerian singer, and song writer is the new puma X JD ambassador for the relaying of puma classics campaign.
Puma is a brand I’ve loved and respected growing up, and so the decision to become an ambassador felt completely natural.
The puma as a classic shoe can be worn by anyone at any time and I think my fans will really connect with that.
Starting his music career at just 11, WizKid has become one of Nigeria’s biggest artist, known for hits including Holla at your Boy and No Stress.
His collaboration with Drake on one Dance became an international number one hit and the pair have also worked together on WizKid come closer.
Wizkid has also collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, Major Lazer, Skepta, H.E.R and Akin.
Puma’s sport style marketing director said of the collaboration “we are thrilled to have WizKid as the face of the new Puma XJD Suede campaign. A truly innovative and exciting artist in the music scene, WizKid embodies the passion and hustle we look for in someone to represent Puma and we look forward to working with him for the AW20 season”.
Entertainment
Behold, Five Highlights Of The Movie, Citation
Kunle Afolayan’s latest feature film, Citation might just be the perfect distraction from the latest unrest as it has been confirmed to premiere on Netflix on November 6th , 2020.
The anticipated film which is based on sexual harassment, a theme inspired from one of the scandalous reports of 2019 ,will not be towing the usual theatrical release path prior to a video on demand release. Afolayan confirmed back in August that Citation will make it’s debut on Netflix after months of deliberations.
Ahead of its November 6,2020 release, these are the five highlights film lovers can expect to see :
It stars Temi Otedola in her debut film role, she is set to thrill film lovers as Moremi,the lead character in Citation, this will be the style influencer and You Tuber’s first ever film role which means expectations are high.will she deliver a rousing performance or not?.
Citation is based on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions. Kunle addresses a subject of social relevance, gender based violence, harassment in tertiary institutions.
Recall in 2019,BBC Africa Eye released a documentary exposing university lecturers in Nigeria and Ghana.The scandalous report reportedly inspired Afolayan’s story which is based on a young post graduate student, who gets sexually harassed by her lecturer.
It stars Haitian -America movie star ,Jimmy Jean Louis. He will be playing the sex offender lecturer in the movie.Louis will Stars alongside other veteran actors including Nollywood’s Joke Silver, Ini Edo and Ghana’s Adjetay Anang.
Ibukun Awosika makes film debut appearance: Citation will record a number of first timers, away from lead star,Temi Otedola, the movie is set to feature ace business woman and motivational speaker, Ibukun Awosika, in a supporting role. According to Afolayan, he casted Awosika after having a dream.
Citation was shot in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). Film lovers and Alumni alike can anticipate a nostalgic experience from the film’s representation of the school.
Entertainment
Toyin Lawani Becomes King Energy Drink’s Ambassador
King Kong, the newest energy drink in Nigeria has unveiled celebrity fashion entrepreneur and influencer, Toyin Lawani, as its brand ambassador.
The unveiling which took place at Maamee Kitchen, Jibowu ,Lagos state yesterday had in attendance several personalities. Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Lino Laboratories, Mr Obidike explained the uniqueness of the new product,stating that the content of the drink ,especially the caffeine content which was always the concern of energy drink lovers.
He stated that the caffeine content is mild enough to give the energy required to function at optimal level, while still active enough to give the required energy after a hard day’s job.
Pastor Ifeanyi, and His Grace Network group shared his vision for the king kong brand and members of the public to spread the word and join the King Kong family as distributors as there was an attractive compensation plan for bulk purchases.
The event ended with the winning of the bottle in grand style with guests with the brand award.
Entertainment
The Ghost And The House Of Truth To Screen At ARIFF
Akin Omotoso’s The Ghost and The House Of Truth will screen at the third edition of the African Rising Film Festival (ARIFF).
Confirming the news, festival director, Ayande Eithebe, revealed that the 2019 drama, is the first Nigerian submission to be confirmed by the event billed to hold from November, 27 -29,2020.
“So, this is an exclusive, we have got a film from Akin Omotoso that will be screened and I am very excited about it that it is a very big Nigerian representation that we have got this year “Eithebe said.
Starring Susan Wokoma, Kate Henshaw, Fabian Adeoye Lojede,Lola Akindoju,the Temple productions feature film follows the story of Bola Ogun (Susan Wokoma), a dedicated councillor who felicitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and their victims,her belief in forgiveness is however tested when she goes missing.
