For The Record
We’re Committed To Restoring Sanity In Rivers-Wike
Being full text of the Statewide Broadcast to the people of the state by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday,October 28, 2020. Please, read on.
My dear good people
of Rivers State, first of all, I wish to thank you for the prevailing peace and normality throughout the State in the face of the protests across the nation in the last three weeks or so.
I wish to appreciate our youths and thank them, especially for maintaining their cool and not yielding to the temptation to join the fray of violence and destruction that enveloped parts of our country.
As I have reiterated severally, Rivers State is not just our heritage; it is ours to build, defend, and protect from generation to generation.
Nobody can love Rivers State more than us. As for our youth, the future of Rivers State belongs to you as much as the responsibility to advance, defend and protect its interest and progress.
We must therefore never lose focus of the aspirations of our founding fathers for a united, peaceful and prosperous Rivers State.
We must all be willing at all times to make individual and collective sacrifices toward realising the Rivers State of our dreams.
I wish to restate, that Rivers State remains the home to all tribes and ethnicities. We have welcomed and lived peacefully for ages with our brothers and sisters from the South-Eastern and other parts of the country.
We also acknowledge and appreciate the abiding bond, love and enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social and economic development of our State.
However, we will never accept nor allow any individual or group from within or outside to violate our peace, endanger lives and property and commit acts of barefaced terror and criminality against innocent citizens under any guise in our State.
And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State.
But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.
This is clearly a terrorist group which existence, creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the Government and peoples of South-Eastern States of the country.
I have therefore signed the executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety.
I have also directed security agencies and the Chairmen of Local Government Areas to fish out and resolutely deal with any member of IPOB found in our communities in terms with the executive order and other legal instruments.
We wish to commiserate, once again, with the security agencies particularly the Police and the Nigerian Army families that lost their loved ones to the murderous acts of IPOB and assure them that the State Government will rebuild destroyed property and assuage their pains.
Furthermore, with the situation put under control and normalcy largely restored, I hereby lift the existing curfew on Mile 1, Mile 2, Iloabuchi, Emenike and Ikokwu areas of Port Harcourt as well as Rumukurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.
However, the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area shall remain in force until further notice while the entire Ikokwu market shall remain closed, also, until further notice.
Again, we appeal to everyone to be vigilant and not to allow any individual or group to violate our peace, instigate violence and turn our State into a theatre of violence and destruction.
As a Government, we are ready to do everything within our powers to ensure that Rivers State continues to be peaceful and secure for all residents and the preferred destination for investors and tourists.
We know that the country’s worsening economic situation has wreaked untold hardship, frustration and hopelessness on our teeming unemployed youth.
I wish to assure our youth that we feel your frustrations and accept to commit efforts more than ever and urgently too, to improve the State’s economy and create jobs and economic opportunities to improve the living conditions and wellbeing of our people.
I have by the decision of the State Executive Council today directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to take immediate steps to employ 5000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the State’s Civil Service as an immediate measure to reduce the level of youth unemployment.
In addition, we shall also continue to support our youth to acquire relevant skills or take up opportunities in small and medium scale enterprises to become self-employed and employers of labour.
As you are aware, we have successfully used judicial intermediation to reclaim the Soku Oil Wells hitherto wrongfully ceded to Bayelsa State by the Federal Government.
Only yesterday, 27th October 2020, the Supreme Court struck out the suit by the Bayelsa State Government, which sought to prevent us from receiving the derivation proceeds from the Soku Oil Wells.
I wish to assure you that we shall deploy these additional resources judiciously to achieve our economic objectives, enhance our development and make life more meaningful for all.
We are committed to restoring sanity and enhancing free traffic flow on our roads and request for a little more patience while we conclude the setting up of the task force to enforce the ban on illegal street trading and motor parks along public roads.
In addition, and as a further step towards securing public safety, I have approved the ban on the operations of tricycles (popularly known as “Keke NAPEP”) on all major roads in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, including: Aggrey road, Dame Patience Jonathan road (Creek road), Eastern Bypass road, Ikwerre road, Aba road, Agip road, Ada George road, Olu Obasanjo road, Rumuokwuta – Rumuola road, Rumuepirikom – Rumuolumeni (leading to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education) road, Rumuokwuta – Choba road, Chief G.U. Ake road, Dr Peter Odili road, Ken Saro-Wiwa road, Nkpogu road, Trans-Amadi road, Elekahia – Rumuomasi road, Yakubu Gowon road which is known as Old Aba road, and Woji – Elelenwo road.
Security agencies and the Ministry of Transport are hereby directed to enforce the ban by arresting and prosecuting anyone who disobeys this directive.
We appeal to all tricycle known as Keke Napep operators to respect the ban by limiting their operations to the inner roads which are safer and more appropriate for their services to avoid arrest, prosecution and confiscation of their tricycle otherwise known as Keke Napep.
Finally, I wish to assure all residents of our commitment to deliver on our promise to make Rivers State safer, more secure and better.
We thank you for your continued cooperation, support and prayers.
May God continue to bless Rivers State.
For The Record
IPOB Remains Proscribed In Rivers – Wike
Being a text of a State-wide Broadcast reinforcing the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS Affrica, on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Excerpts.
My Dear Good People of Rivers State, The Rivers State Government views with serious concern the unending destructive activities of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State.
Recall that the IPOB was classified as a terrorist organisation by the Federal High Court and subsequently proscribed in September, 2017 by the Federal Government.
However, despite its ban, the group has continued to operate in parts of the country, including Rivers State in furtherance of its alien political objectives.
Since its proscription, the group has carried out intermittent processions in parts of Rivers State, especially in Oyigbo and some notorious suburbs in Port Harcourt local government areas.
More often than not, these illegal processions have become regular occasions for armed IPOB members to disturb the peace of the state by unleashing violence and destruction on lives and property at will.
The Rivers State Government had severally pleaded, warned and even advised IPOB and its members to discontinue its insurrectional actions in Rivers State to no avail.
Instead, we were all witnesses to yet, another orgy of violence and destruction inflicted by IPOB at Oyigbo Local Government Area and some parts of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area on Tuesday, October 21, 2020.
This evil, wicked and audacious action resulted in the unnecessary loss of scores of lives, including soldiers and police officers, and the destruction of both public and private properties, including police stations, court buildings and business premises.
Not done, they also visited physical violence on members of some targeted community which, but, for the quick intervention of the state government and the security agencies, would have resulted in some form of internecine bloodbath in the state.
Today, IPOB continued with its devilish and destructive activities at Rumukwurushi, Iriebe and Oyigbo in open defiance of the state government’s curfew on human movements.
Security intelligence and surveillance have revealed that IPOB has continued to expand its membership drive, holding meetings regularly, and expanding its logistical base, including the maintenance of illegal detention cells in Emenike and other parts of Diobu, Port Harcourt.
As a matter of fact, Oyigbo town has practically become the group’s main operational base in Rivers State, from which they’ve become notorious for launching premeditated violence and terror on the state, businesses and innocent citizens.
As a people, we have become very much unsettled by the terrorist acts and endured the continuing irritations, violence, destruction and provocations of IPOB in and against the people of Rivers State.
We agree that Rivers State is part of Nigeria and has always been a home for all Nigerians and will continue to be because this is our true character.
But it must also be understood that Rivers State belongs to the indigenous people of Rivers State.
As a stranger element with strange political ideology therefore, IPOB has no legal or moral right to invade Rivers State or any part thereof at its behest; to disturb public peace; and subject lives and property to violence or threat of destruction under any guise.
What is clear from this behaviour is that our love, accommodation and hospitality towards all are being mistaken for weakness by the banned IPOB.
This being so, the time has come for us to sound this notice of warning that: enough is enough!!! We can no longer tolerate this IPOB evil monster in Rivers State. Never.
As a Government, we owe our people and all residents the responsibility to protect their lives, property and wellbeing and to prevent trouble-makers of all shades and character from violating our collective peace, security and pursuit of happiness.
Therefore, in view of the fact that IPOB has since been proscribed throughout Nigeria; and
Having come to the firm conclusion that the activities of the banned IPOB are not just dangerous to lives and property but also constitute clear and present threat to the existential interest and aspirations of Rivers State and all our people;
We have decided to reinforce, implement and enforce the existing judicial and national ban on IPOB by putting a total and complete stop to its presence and or activities in Rivers State or any part thereof.
Accordingly, as from today 23rd October 2020, the Rivers State Government has: (ii) Outlawed IPOB from existing and or operating in Rivers State or any part thereof in line with the proscription orders of the Federal Court and the Federal Government.
(ii) No form of procession and or agitation by IPOB or any of its affiliates is allowed to take place in Rivers State or any part thereof, hence forth.
(iii) Security agencies are hereby directed to stop any form of procession or agitation by IPOB in Rivers State or any part thereof and arrest and prosecute any person or group that identifies with the membership or activities of IPOB in the state;
(iv) Government will issue an executive order to strengthen and ensure the effective enforcement of these measures;
(v) I will be meeting with all leaders of youth groups and community development committees in the state on Monday, October 26, 2020 to take holistic measures to counter and stop all IPOB activities in Rivers State;
(vi) Mr. Stanley Mgbere is hereby declared wanted for leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property in Oyigbo Local Government Area; and
(vii) A ransom of N50,000,000.00 will be given to any person with useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the said Mr. Stanley Mgbere.
I wish to appeal to the people of Oyigbo Local Government Area to remain calm and not to take the laws into their hands despite the intense provocation as government has the capacity to deal with the challenge and ensure the safety of lives and property in the local government area.
We will soon carry out on the spot inspection and assessment of the destruction they have suffered and take appropriate measures to mitigate the loss and damage caused to lives and property.
We hereby express our hearty sympathies to the families of all those that have either lost their loved ones or suffered damages to their properties from the destructive acts of IPOB in our state.
Be assured that they have not died in vain and we will do everything within our powers to give all the victims justice.
We appeal to leaders of the various ethnic groups residents in the state to ensure that their members respect the sensibilities of our people and refrain from provocations and acts of hooliganism that could breach peace and security in the state.
Finally, I wish to assure all Nigerians that Rivers State will continue to be the home for all tribes as we will not shirk in our responsibility to ensure the peace, security and happiness of all residents in Rivers State.
We cannot allow IPOB miscreants and other misguided similar groups to threaten our collective peace, security and wellbeing under whatever guise.
Thank you and may God continue to bless Rivers State.
For The Record
Protesters’ Voices Have Been Heard Loud And Clear-Buhari
Being a text of the nationwide broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thusday, October 22, 2020 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Excerpts.
Fellow Nigerians,
It has become necessary for me to address you having heard from many concerned Nigerians and having concluded a meeting with all the Security Chiefs.
I must warn those who have hijacked and misdirected the initial, genuine and well-intended protest of some of our youths in parts of the country, against the excesses of some members of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
On Monday 12th October, I acknowledged the genuine concerns and agitations of members of the public regarding the excessive use of force by some members of SARS.
The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; but this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.
As a democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS, and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth.
On approving the termination of SARS, I already made it clear that it was in line with our commitment to the implementation of extensive Police reforms.
Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.
The result of this is clear to all observers: human lives have been lost; acts of sexual violence have been reported; two major correctional facilities were attacked and convicts freed; public and private properties completely destroyed or vandalised; the sanctity of the Palace of a Peace Maker, the Oba of Lagos has been violated. So-called protesters have invaded an International Airport and in the process disrupted the travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our visitors.
All these executed in the name of the ENDSARS protests. I am indeed deeply pained that innocent lives have been lost. These tragedies are uncalled for and unnecessary. Certainly, there is no way whatsoever to connect these bad acts to legitimate expression of grievance of the youth of our country.
The spreading of deliberate falsehood and misinformation through the social media in particular, that this government is oblivious to the pains and plight of its citizens is a ploy to mislead the unwary within and outside Nigeria into unfair judgement and disruptive behaviour.
On the contrary, both our deeds and words have shown how committed this administration has been to the wellbeing and welfare of citizens, even with the steadily dwindling revenues, and the added responsibilities and restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Government has put in place measures and initiatives principally targeted at youths, women and the most vulnerable groups in our society. These included our broad plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years; the creation of N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund to provide opportunities for the youths and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund, through which government is:
a. paying three months salaries of the staff of 100,000 micro, small – and medium – enterprises,
b. paying for the registration of 250,000 businesses at the Corporate Affairs Commission,
c. giving a grant of N30,000 to 100,000 artisans; and
d. guaranteeing market for the products of traders.
These are in addition to many other initiatives such as;
a. Farmermoni,
b. Tradermoni,
c. Marketmoni,
d. N-Power,
e. N-Tech and
f. N-Agro.
No Nigerian Government in the past has methodically and seriously approached poverty-alleviation like we have done.
With regard to the welfare of police personnel, the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission has been directed to expedite action on the finalization of the new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police Force. The emoluments of other paramilitary services are also being reviewed upwards.
In order to underscore the importance of education in preparing youths for the future, this administration has come up with a new salary structure and other incentives for our teachers.
Let me at this point reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to preserving the unity of this country.
We will continue to improve good governance and our democratic process, including through sustained engagement.
We shall continue to ensure that liberty and freedom, as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens are protected.
But remember that government also has the obligation to protect lives and properties, as well as the right of citizens to go about their daily businesses freely and protected from acts of violence.
To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.
In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.
For you to do otherwise will amount to undermining national security and the law and order situation. Under no circumstances will this be tolerated.
I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.
And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect. Let me pay tribute to officers of the Nigeria Police Force who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.
I would like to thank those state Governors, traditional and religious leaders who have appealed for calm and restraint. I also thank youth leaders who have restrained their followers from taking the law into their hands.
This government respects and will continue to respect all the democratic rights and civil liberties of the people, but it will not allow anybody or groups to disrupt the peace of our nation.
Thank you all. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
For The Record
Nigeria Can Be Strong If We Practice True Democracy-Wike
Being a text of the speech by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on the occasion of the 60th Independence Anniversary celebration of Nigeria on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Excerpts.
It is my honour and privilege to welcome you to the ceremonies marking the 60th Independence Anniversary of our country, Nigeria.
As we join the rest of the country and other well-wishers to celebrate independence, let us start by appreciating our forefathers through whose struggles our nation was freed from colonial rule on the first of October 1960.
As you know, political independence was necessary for us to take full control of our destiny and steer our nation and our people towards a progressive and prosperous existence.
And so, today’s reality is that we have been a free nation; absolutely free from the shackles and indignities of being ruled, dominated and exploited by imperial Britain for the past 60 years.
This is no trivial historical milestone and achievement, for which we are justified in rolling out the drums to celebrate with other friendly nations who share in our excitements and wished us well no matter the circumstances and challenges of the moment.
We therefore salute the courage, sacrifice and heroism of our founding fathers that resulted in the birth of this potentially great nation.
We shall forever be grateful to them not only for the plateau of independence they delivered to us on a platter, but also, for reclaiming and restoring the pride and dignity of our people to self-rule.
We also appreciate our past and present national leaders and the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their labour and sacrifice to keep this nation together for the last consecutive 60 years in the midst of the challenges, which continues to manifest in many forms and proportions.
At independence, our founding fathers envisioned to build our nation with due regard to our diversity and with visionary enthusiasm provided the basic building blocks for sustaining a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria in the foundational constitution documents.
We had democracy, regional autonomy and fiscal federalism as the guiding principles for political, social and economic relations between the central government and the constituent regions.
No one part or region was deliberately denied against what was due to it; neither was any ethnic nationality politically and economically unduly favoured above all others by the central government.
Above all, the regions controlled their resources and were engaged in healthy competition for development and transformation while remaining loyal to the corporate existence and progress of the Federal Republic.
Under these arrangements, Nigeria thrived on a peaceful and progressive path and as great author, Chinua Achebe, once affirmed: “there was a country” at least in the First Republic, when true federalism and regionalization of political power and resources held sway.
Unfortunately, the fundamental foundational principles of negotiated constitutionalism, regional autonomy, and fiscal federalism were blatantly jettisoned by long years of misguided military incursions and adventurism into the nation’s body politics.
Although the military has since vacated from politics over 20 years ago but the constitutional, political and economic substructures they mischievously imposed on us, especially the inherent error of commission or omission in the nationalization of communal lands and resources, have continued to challenge and diminish the nation’s fragile peace, unity and socio-economic progress.
And so, 60 years after independence, nation-building remains a far cry and the lofty goals and aspirations of our founding fathers for a politically transparent, economically healthy and socially peaceful and prosperous nation remain betrayed while the way to a glorious future is arrested.
No one is in doubt about the fact that ours is a nation blessed by God with enormous human and natural resources, yet, after 60 years of self-rule, we are still held behind as a nation teeming with one of the poorest and helpless population in the world with an average income per capita of less than a dollar per day.
Without inadequate access to social, political and economic rights, including quality education, healthcare, nutritious food, housing, social security, information technology, energy and transport infrastructure, Nigeria’s misery index remains one of the worst in the world.
And then, violence, banditry, rampant killings and insecurity continue to plague and ravage sizeable parts of our country for over a decade, destroying communities, farmlands and causing massive dislocations and untold sufferings to already desperate and hapless populations.
Never in our history since the end of the Civil War have Nigerians been so divided, despondent and distressed with prognosis that clearly point to the fact that the cracks are getting deeper in the much-strained, abused and debased walls that have managed to hold this nation together.
As things stand now no one can really predict the future survival of this nation if we continue to maintain this nebulous, rigged and generally rejected federal system through corruption, repression and the abuse of both legitimate and illegitimate state institutions.
We may as usual choose to gloat in the limited progress we have made since independence, especially the relative expansions in access to education, healthcare and other socio-economic infrastructures without giving any considerations to the serious challenges preventing us from building a free, fair and just nation that would command the total loyalty of all nationalities above all other interests.
However, let it be known that the persistent failure and or resistance to heeding the voices of reason in confronting and resolving the contending core political and economic issues troubling this nation as quickly as possible is akin to postponing the doomsday, which looks inevitable with the way things are going.
Our nation can be strong and progressive if we practise true democracy, fraud-proof electoral system, effective and politically neutral law enforcement, deepen the rule of law and enable the practical independence of our judiciary.
Again, our nation can only be free from the perpetual state of crisis, violence and threat of disintegration if we exhibit and courage, sincerity and commitment to rational restructuring, effective devolution of powers, resource control and true federalism as our governance system under a people-propelled and robustly negotiated constitution that secures basic human rights and social justice as the touchstones of our existence both We are constructing roads, flyovers, jetties, markets and expanding healthcare and education facilities throughout the State including our rural areas to accelerate economic growth and make life more meaningful for our people.
We have spared no efforts in advancing and achieving security and Rivers State is now reckoned as one of the few most peaceful States in Nigeria and with a much-improved business environment that is attracting investors into the State in their numbers.
We have prudently managed our economy and kept it on the path of safety and stability such that we have been acclaimed as the most fiscally viable State in the country, generating resources enough to meet our capital and recurrent expenditures.
Clearly, we have a bright future and our dream is to create a prosperous State that offers viable opportunities for everyone who works hard to lift him or herself from the valley of want and poverty into the plateau of economic progress and prosperity.
Although much has been achieved in our determination to build a better and prosperous Rivers State, we believe that there is much more to be done to mobilize resources to build our economy and generate good jobs for our youths and a prosperous and dignified life for all our people.
I therefore call on everyone to stand with us to confront our common challenges and together take Rivers State to the promise land of our dreams as we will achieve more if we stand together and act as a united people with a common destiny.
Finally, as I wish all Nigerians a happy Diamond Jubilee anniversary, let us all take pride in our diversity and rise above narrow ethnic and other sentiments to build a truly peaceful, united and prosperous nation.
May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
God bless Rivers State.
