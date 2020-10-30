Women
The Making Of Tom-Brown
Ingredients:
Millet, Guinea corn, Yellow corn, Soybeans, Groundnut
How to prepare:
1. Roast your preferred quantity of dried corn on fire until it turns brown and just before it starts popping like popcorn, remove it, leave to cool (You can mix the two different types of corn together).
2. Fry your groundnut (1 Derica is okay depending on how much cereals you’re using)
3. Separately fry the millet and the soya beans.
4. After frying the soya beans, grind softly with mortal and pestle to remove the shaft, blow the shaft away.
5. Leave everything to cool
6. Combine all the ingredients together, if you have a high powered blender you can blend the mixture with your blender but if not, take it to the local mill to blend. The mixture should be blended dry.
7. Your Tom Brown mixture is ready! Pour it inside a dry container and prepare it
Method of preparing Tom Brown porridge
It’s one thing to make the powder, it’s another to know how to prepare it so it doesn’t turn out lumpy, the key to achieving a silky smooth porridge is to stir it constantly especially at the beginning of the cooking (just like semo).
Place a small pot on fire, pour small water into it, then make a thick mix of tom brown and pour it into the pot.
Using a turning stick, turn till there’s no lump in the mixture, continue turning it until it becomes thick like custard and looks cooked
The fire should be on a medium heat, cook for about 7 minutes until it becomes firm, cooked and smooth.
You can serve with baby milk or breast milk, for babies, or serve with milk and honey for adults.
Give Your Home A Natural Treat
It was a full hall recently, at the post-natal wing of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital Health Centre in Omoko-Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, not even a baby’s cry in the vicinity, could distract the keenly attentive mothers who had fixed their gaze at the guest speaker in the hall.
While mothers took turns to check the weight of their babies and presented them for immunization as the case may be, Mrs Prince-Obe Queen, a graduate of Business Administration and Management, and mother of four, took the stage, to stress the importance of natural food for mothers and chidlren. Her exhibition was basically on Tom-Brown, a mixture of cereals ; corn, guinea corn, millet, unripe plantain, soybeans and groundnuts.
Mrs Prince-Obe’s emphasis on natural food devoid of artificial inclination, was best explained in her preparation of this all-important meal before the nursing mothers.
While the meal was still cooking, its aroma swept through the mothers and caught their attention as none of them contemplated stepping out of the hall until a taste of the meal was achieved. Against the numerous junks in the market, branded as canned food which are blended with preservative agents or artificial properties inimical to our health, she presented Tom-Brown as a food without any chemical substance, good for a healthy body development.
Away from our knowledge of Tom-Brown as food for babies, this mother of four had come up with a brand of Tom-Brown, not limited to babies consumption, but for the entire family. She said her desire for a perfect nutrition had lured her into a research that birthed the Queen’s Healthy Tom-Brown brand.
Although, determined to make a fortune from natural food, she said it was her own way of giving back to the society first and foremost, as she emphasised the need for good food for a healthy living.
Those who have tested it, she said, liked it, and many children who were malnourished, when exposed to the food, looked healthier. She recommended it to diabetics, stating that a man who had a low sugar level of 0.3 had the meal introduced to him for a month after which, his sugar level was boosted.
According to her, those that undergo mental activities, those that work round the clock, need Tom-Brown meal to stay healthy. With Tom-Brown, coupled with a meal a day, the body’s diet demand for the day is met.
Tom-Brown is a perfect food to wean your baby with, Tom-Brown is nutritious and filling. While mothers were told of where they can buy Tom- Brown mix, they were also obliged the knowledge of how to make it at home.
Below is a step by step guide on how to make your own Tom-Brown mix from scratch. First and foremost, what makes up Tom brown mix is a mixture of cereals (yellow corn, guinea corn and millet) and legumes (soybeans and groundnuts). The cereals and legumes add a variety of nutrients beneficial to the baby’s good health to the meal.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Bayelsa To Prioritise Women Empowerment
Bayelsa State Government says it will pay more attention to women in its empowerment and small businesses development programmes as part of efforts to stimulate the local economy.
The State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed this recently when a delegation of Ekeremor Local Government Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Women in Politics paid him solidarity visit in Government House, Yenagoa.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor said the state government was putting in place effective measures to commence the disbursement of soft loans to the people particularly the women.
He explained that although the empowerment scheme such as the ongoing “Diri Boost” was conceptualized to impact Bayelsa youths and men, priority will be given to the women in recognition of the role they play in society.
He also pointed out that government decided to transfer the responsibility of women empowerment from the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Empowerment to the Women Affairs Ministry to ensure effective and efficient coordination of issues affecting women.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo noted that the loan facility was targeted at promoting the development of small and medium scale businesses as well as engender agricultural production in the state.
According to the Deputy Governor, the present administration will do everything within its reach to take the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road to Ekeremor Town, which he noted, substantial work had already been done by the Chief Seriake Dickson’s Government.
He thanked the Ekeremor women for the visit and their abiding support for the PDP and urged them to gear up for the upcoming empowerment programmes “since government cannot give appointment to everybody who has worked for the party.”
His words, “You know that when you empower the woman, you empower a nation because mothers are key to whatever we do. They give birth to the children and also manage their husbands.
“So, as part of what we are doing, we have started the ‘DiriBoost Programme’, which is for both our women and our youths.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
