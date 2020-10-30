The Ghost And The House Of Truth To Screen At ARIFF

Popular Nigerian musicians, 2Baba and Black Face who are former members of the defunct music group, Plantashun Boiz, have exchanged heated words in the light of recent happenings in the country.

2 Baba had taken to his official page on Twitter with a post in which he questioned why citizens are still going to their respective places of work despite all that has been happening.

According to the Only Me Crooner, only those who are in the business of providing essential services should be operating as usual

He wrote “I wonder why every body is still going to work. We need total shutdown until the politicians start to answer, unless they wan use SARS come pursue us go work, make only market for essential things dey”.

Shortly after airing his opinion, his estranged colleague, Black Face heavily clammed down on him noting that his submission was not valid and the singer did not think it thought through before putting it out.

He wrote: “ When e bad like this under PDP ,you no talk say make them close our country down, you been they sing say you they feel like Obasanjo because you dey under their payroll abi ?,My guy this your point no valid ,I know believe say you reason before you talk am ,’.