Politics
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has appealed to members of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) to stop their planned attacks on oil facilities in the region.
His Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, said in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja that Omo-Agege’s appeal came on the heels of recent threats by a coalition of nine militant groups in the Niger-Delta expressing readiness to resume hostilities by attacking oil and gas facilities.
Omo-Agege made the appeal when he hosted a delegation of the Oil and Gas Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON), led by elder statesman, Chief Wellington Okrika.
The militant groups, at an emergency meeting in Delta State, had announced their preparedness to dismiss the ceasefire accord with the Federal Government and engage the military forces.
They threatened to resume attacks on some identified oil facilities if nothing was done to redress the issues of poor welfare, armed oppression and inequality in standard of living between the citizens and political elite.
Omo-Agege, at the meeting with HOSCON, noted that the execution of the threat would create economic setback for the country and additional environmental degradation of the Niger Delta environment.
The Delta Central lawmaker urged the agitators to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign; assuring that their demands would be tabled before the President Muhammadu Buhari.
“With the nation still battling with the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the aftermath of #EndSARS protests which was hijacked by hoodlums, it cannot afford another militancy problem at the moment.
“Whatever it is, we must maintain peace in the Niger Delta. I say this in view of the new agitations by the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers.
“We are just coming out of the #EndSARS protest which, of course, we all witnessed how a peaceful protest was hijacked by those with sinister agenda.
“We are all witnesses to what happened afterwards even when we must acknowledge that in a democracy, protest is a right provided those that do it, do so peacefully without abridging the rights of others,’’ Omo-Agege said.
He urged HOSCON members to go back to their people in the creeks and tell them their leaders were working for their good.
“We are here to champion their request; we don’t want the peace of the Niger Delta to be disturbed or disrupted, and we are here to protect the interest of our people.
“Yes, I may be the deputy president of the Senate today, but I am first of all, a senator representing my people, I am here and I am your own, I am your eye, we shall not disappoint you.
“Take this commendation to our brothers in the creeks that they have done well in keeping the peace and we will table their request before the authorities as they have channelled that request through me. We shall ensure the right things are done,’’ he stressed.
On the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Omo-Agege argued that the annual contribution of 2.5 per cent actual operating expenditure by oil companies to the Host Community Development Trust Fund would be increased to, at least, five per cent.
He also reiterated his call at the second reading of the Bill on the floor of the Senate where he made a case for gas flaring penalties to be paid to the host communities and not to the Federation Account.
“I also believe gas flaring penalty cost should come to the host communities and I am sure we have impressed it on our colleagues to allow that to stay,” he said.
Politics
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to see his reappointment as an opportunity to improve on the nation’s electoral processes.
The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said the reappointment entrusted on Yakubu the fate, hope and future of some 200 million Nigerians as well as that of generations yet unborn.
He said PDP, in the light of the five-year extension, were of the hope that miscarriages of justice in the country’s electoral process would have no place in the new order.
Ologbondiyan stated that with Yakubu’s reappointment, he had been given an ample time and opportunity to redeem the image of INEC as well as preparation for more credible, free and fair elections.
“At least, with this reappointment whatever happens in our future elections cannot be ascribed to inexperience and lack of adequate preparedness on the side of INEC.
“We consider this reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as an impetus to demonstrate a readiness for a free, fair and credible election, which Mr President had always promised to bequeath at the end of his second and final term in office in 2023.”
Ologbondiyan urged the INEC Chairman to spend about two years before the next general election to rejig the situation at the commission.
“Yakubu should work out appropriate electoral policies and guidelines and push for an amendment of the Electoral Act, in conjunction with the National Assembly, to give our nation a credible electoral process.
“He must be mindful of the aphorism that to whom much is given, much more is expected.
“His reappointment, therefore, comes with a lot of expectations by Nigerians.”
Ologbondiyan also advised Yakubu to quickly take a painstaking look into issues that aid manipulations, rigging, violence and inconclusive elections which marred most of the previous elections.
“Yakubu should note that the future, stability and corporate existence of our nation have been entrusted in his hands as credible election is the bedrock of any democratic society.”
He urged the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, to focus on those pertinent issues in the course of screening Yakubu to ensure that the failures of the past were not given accommodation in the new era.
Politics
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings
Nigerian Lives Matter has called on the Senate to immediately conduct public hearing into Lekki Toll Gate shootings to unravel what happened during the EndSARS protest.
In a petition signed by its Founder, Mr Debo Adesina, Nigerian Lives Matter asked the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to conduct proper investigation aimed at bringing perpetrators to book to prevent future occurrence.
According to reports, the NGO sent the petition through its lawyers, Sphinix Solicitors, and copied the Attorney General of the Federation, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as Chief of Army Staff.
“This action by the men in military uniform is condemnable, against international best practices and capable of causing chaos nationwide if not properly investigated and nipped in the bud with adequate disciplinary action.
“It is on this basis that we call for an investigation as to what really transpired that night at Lekki Toll Gate,” the NGO said.
Adesina, also Brand Ambassador for African Diaspora Forum, urged that the innate issues that prompted the protest in the first place be dissected, diagnosed and treated to avoid a repeat of such scenarios.
The Nigerian Lives Matter said that anyone indicted after the investigation into the Lekki Toll Gate shootings should be summarily dismissed and made to face criminal trial.
The NGO also called for adequate compensation for the families of victims and published apologies in mainstream media to Nigerians, especially the peaceful protesters.
Politics
The history of the White House
With the Presidential odds pointing in Joe Biden’s favour, it seems possible that Donald Trump might end up having to pack his bags and move out of Washington’s White House. Over the years, the White House has been a home to almost every US President who has served a term for their country, although it’s certainly received many facelifts since it was first built.
George Washington was the country’s first ever president, and ahead of his second term in the role, in 1791, he selected the site where the White House would be built. The cornerstone for the structure was laid by 1792, and soon after, a design submitted by Irish-born architect James Hoban was agreed upon. Washington never actually got the chance to live in the finished residence, as it wasn’t completed until after his death. The first president to occupy the White House was John Adams, alongside his wife Abigail, in 1800, after a lengthy eight years of construction.
Thomas Jefferson and James Madison served as presidents respectively, however a few years after Madison was elected, the War of 1812 began, and the British set fire to the White House in 1814. Once these fires were put out, James Hoban was brought back in to rebuild the structure, ready for President James Monroe to move in by 1817. During Monroe’s administration, the house was further expanded – with the South Portico being constructed in 1824. Five years on, and President Andrew Jackson also oversaw an addition to the White House, the North Portico, which was built in 1829. During the latter half of the 19th century, there were even more proposals to significantly expand the President’s residence, as well as one that suggested building an entirely new house for future presidents to live in, but these plans never came to fruition.
By 1902, Theodore Roosevelt had been elected and subsequently began a major renovation of the White House. He went on to have the presidential offices relocated over to a newly constructed Executive Office Building, which is now known as the West Wing. Dubbed as the “Roosevelt renovation”, these plans were carried out by a famous New York architectural firm called McKim, Mead and White. President William Howard Taft was Roosevelt’s successor, as well as the man who had the globally recognised Oval Office originally constructed.
Almost 50 years on from Roosevelt’s overhaul renovation, the White House began to look a little worse-for-wear, showing signs of structural weakness. President Harry S. Truman was in office at the time, and decided to order yet another major renovation, in which the entire inside of the building was dismantled and reconstructed. Finally, by 1952, the work was complete and the Truman family could move back into the White House.
Since John Adams came into office, every US President that’s followed has lived in the White House, and made their own adjustments along the way. The White House holds the purpose of not only the home of the current president and his family, but also a museum of American history.
Quick facts:
- The White House needs 570 gallons of paint to cover the entirety of its outside surface.
- The White House has previously been known as the “President’s Palace”, the “President’s House” and the “Executive Mansion”.
- President Roosevelt is the one who originally gave the White House its name, in 1901.
