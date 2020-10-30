Policemen Lament Non-Payment Of Ondo Guber Election Allowances

The Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON), an NGO, has urged Muslims to use the occasion of the Eid el Maulud to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

The Coordinator of the Federation in Osun, Mr Ibrahim Olayinka, made the appeal in a media briefing interview in Osogbo, saying the prevailing situation in the country required divine intervention.

Olayinka said that the current situation in the country has become worrisome and the birthday of Prophet Mohammed was an auspicious occasion for prayers to be raised for Nigeria.

“ The current crises in Nigeria necessitate the need to go on our knees as Muslims and Christians and pray for the country .

“ The unity of this country means a lot to every Nigerian and we must strive to protect it from the hands of ill- wishers who are bent on destroying what our heroes past have laboured for,” the coordinator said.

He enjoined workers to pray for wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the country to the path of greatness in spite of the current agitations from diverse majority .

Olayinka implored the president to implement the demands of the ENDSARS protesters in order to sanitise the police force of corruption and other vices.

The FIWON coordinator noted that it was only in the atmosphere of peace and unity could Nigeria experience growth and prosperity.

He also tasked Muslims in the country to cultivate the virtues of love, patience and perseverance as depicted by the Holy Prophet, when alive.