Politics
PDP Chairman Lauds Party Faithful
The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Oduye Tom-West, has commended Mr George Douglas Akeodiari for his commitment and loyalty to the growth of the party in the LGA and urged other party faithful to borrow a leaf from him.
Tom-West stated this, yesterday during the expanded executive meeting of the party in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the party leadership encourages and appreciates loyalty and commitment to the ideology of the party and its activities.
“ A fine gentle man, George Douglas Akeodiari has often demonstrated his commitment and loyalty to the leader of the party, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike, this is a welcome development,” Oduye Tom-West said.
The chairman stressed that any person who comes to identify with the ideology of the party, the door is always open for such a person.
“For me as a Chairman of the party in ASALGA, George Douglas Akeodiari, is a good party man,” he added.
Earlier, while briefing newsmen, George Douglas Akeodiari stated that, his visit to the leadership of the ASALGA PDP was to express his solidarity and to congratulate the party for their successful congresses in the Ward, local government and state levels.
He commended the leader of the party, Governor Nyesom Wike and the state Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, for the peaceful conduct of the congresses.
“I want to thank the party faithful for their peaceful congresses and inauguration of the party executive in the state.
“I commend the state Governor for his developmental strides that have restored the the state to its past glory,” he said.
He used the medium to call on the youths in the state to embrace peace and support the Governor Wike-led administration.
Kiadum Edookor
Politics
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to see his reappointment as an opportunity to improve on the nation’s electoral processes.
The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said the reappointment entrusted on Yakubu the fate, hope and future of some 200 million Nigerians as well as that of generations yet unborn.
He said PDP, in the light of the five-year extension, were of the hope that miscarriages of justice in the country’s electoral process would have no place in the new order.
Ologbondiyan stated that with Yakubu’s reappointment, he had been given an ample time and opportunity to redeem the image of INEC as well as preparation for more credible, free and fair elections.
“At least, with this reappointment whatever happens in our future elections cannot be ascribed to inexperience and lack of adequate preparedness on the side of INEC.
“We consider this reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as an impetus to demonstrate a readiness for a free, fair and credible election, which Mr President had always promised to bequeath at the end of his second and final term in office in 2023.”
Ologbondiyan urged the INEC Chairman to spend about two years before the next general election to rejig the situation at the commission.
“Yakubu should work out appropriate electoral policies and guidelines and push for an amendment of the Electoral Act, in conjunction with the National Assembly, to give our nation a credible electoral process.
“He must be mindful of the aphorism that to whom much is given, much more is expected.
“His reappointment, therefore, comes with a lot of expectations by Nigerians.”
Ologbondiyan also advised Yakubu to quickly take a painstaking look into issues that aid manipulations, rigging, violence and inconclusive elections which marred most of the previous elections.
“Yakubu should note that the future, stability and corporate existence of our nation have been entrusted in his hands as credible election is the bedrock of any democratic society.”
He urged the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, to focus on those pertinent issues in the course of screening Yakubu to ensure that the failures of the past were not given accommodation in the new era.
Politics
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has appealed to members of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) to stop their planned attacks on oil facilities in the region.
His Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, said in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja that Omo-Agege’s appeal came on the heels of recent threats by a coalition of nine militant groups in the Niger-Delta expressing readiness to resume hostilities by attacking oil and gas facilities.
Omo-Agege made the appeal when he hosted a delegation of the Oil and Gas Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON), led by elder statesman, Chief Wellington Okrika.
The militant groups, at an emergency meeting in Delta State, had announced their preparedness to dismiss the ceasefire accord with the Federal Government and engage the military forces.
They threatened to resume attacks on some identified oil facilities if nothing was done to redress the issues of poor welfare, armed oppression and inequality in standard of living between the citizens and political elite.
Omo-Agege, at the meeting with HOSCON, noted that the execution of the threat would create economic setback for the country and additional environmental degradation of the Niger Delta environment.
The Delta Central lawmaker urged the agitators to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign; assuring that their demands would be tabled before the President Muhammadu Buhari.
“With the nation still battling with the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the aftermath of #EndSARS protests which was hijacked by hoodlums, it cannot afford another militancy problem at the moment.
“Whatever it is, we must maintain peace in the Niger Delta. I say this in view of the new agitations by the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers.
“We are just coming out of the #EndSARS protest which, of course, we all witnessed how a peaceful protest was hijacked by those with sinister agenda.
“We are all witnesses to what happened afterwards even when we must acknowledge that in a democracy, protest is a right provided those that do it, do so peacefully without abridging the rights of others,’’ Omo-Agege said.
He urged HOSCON members to go back to their people in the creeks and tell them their leaders were working for their good.
“We are here to champion their request; we don’t want the peace of the Niger Delta to be disturbed or disrupted, and we are here to protect the interest of our people.
“Yes, I may be the deputy president of the Senate today, but I am first of all, a senator representing my people, I am here and I am your own, I am your eye, we shall not disappoint you.
“Take this commendation to our brothers in the creeks that they have done well in keeping the peace and we will table their request before the authorities as they have channelled that request through me. We shall ensure the right things are done,’’ he stressed.
On the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Omo-Agege argued that the annual contribution of 2.5 per cent actual operating expenditure by oil companies to the Host Community Development Trust Fund would be increased to, at least, five per cent.
He also reiterated his call at the second reading of the Bill on the floor of the Senate where he made a case for gas flaring penalties to be paid to the host communities and not to the Federation Account.
“I also believe gas flaring penalty cost should come to the host communities and I am sure we have impressed it on our colleagues to allow that to stay,” he said.
Politics
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings
Nigerian Lives Matter has called on the Senate to immediately conduct public hearing into Lekki Toll Gate shootings to unravel what happened during the EndSARS protest.
In a petition signed by its Founder, Mr Debo Adesina, Nigerian Lives Matter asked the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to conduct proper investigation aimed at bringing perpetrators to book to prevent future occurrence.
According to reports, the NGO sent the petition through its lawyers, Sphinix Solicitors, and copied the Attorney General of the Federation, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as Chief of Army Staff.
“This action by the men in military uniform is condemnable, against international best practices and capable of causing chaos nationwide if not properly investigated and nipped in the bud with adequate disciplinary action.
“It is on this basis that we call for an investigation as to what really transpired that night at Lekki Toll Gate,” the NGO said.
Adesina, also Brand Ambassador for African Diaspora Forum, urged that the innate issues that prompted the protest in the first place be dissected, diagnosed and treated to avoid a repeat of such scenarios.
The Nigerian Lives Matter said that anyone indicted after the investigation into the Lekki Toll Gate shootings should be summarily dismissed and made to face criminal trial.
The NGO also called for adequate compensation for the families of victims and published apologies in mainstream media to Nigerians, especially the peaceful protesters.
