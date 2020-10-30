Nation
Group Wants Increased Budgetary Allocation For Education
Human Development Initiative (HDI), an NGO, has urged the Federal and state governments to increase budgetary allocation on education to 15 per cent to enhance the sector.
The Programme Manager, HDI, Mr Johnson Ibidapo, gave the advice on Wednesday during a sensitisation programme for basic education stakeholders in Ojo Local Government Area in Lagos.
That the NGO has conducted the sensitisation programme in nine communities within the state.
The programme manager said that basic education required adequate funding to lay proper education foundation for the pupils.
“The government needs to do more in terms of funding Universal Basic Education (UBE) in order to get more out of school children back to school.
“If these out of school children are not given the opportunity to go to school, they will become hoodlums and problem to the society.
“The Federal government must improve and increase the allocation on education to at least 15 per cent to improve the sector.
“At this juncture, I want to call on the state governments to stop relying on FG intervention for UBE fund.
“UBE fund has now become the major source of funding basic education in many states in Nigeria.
“This is wrong, because education is on the concurrent list, which means that both Federal and State can legislate on it differently.
“States should source for alternative way of funding to develop education in their states,” he said.
Ibidapo said the states should not rely on the little money coming from Federal Government, which was just two per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund.
He said the money was too small to fund basic education.
Ibidapo said that the objective of the programme was to ensure basic education tools and services get delivered to the school, “not just in the right quality, but also appropriate auditing of furniture delivered to schools.
“We also want to know how we can reduce out of school pupils in Nigeria. Before COVID-19, there were 13.3 million out of school children”.
“Now that children are at home due to the pandemic, we must find ways on how they will go back to school again”.
Nation
NSE Tasks Engineers On Job Creation, Innovation
The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has charged engineers on innovative solutions for job creation to mitigate the impact of the coronavarius pandemic on the economy.
Aformer NSE Ikeja Branch Chairman, Mr Kunle Adebajo, made the call yesterday at a webinar in Lagos.
He said that job creation, especially for the youth, would mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on their welfare.
Speaking on the topic: “Leading Engineering Innovation in the 21st Century: Role of Professional Associations’’, Adebajo urged engineering bodies to create platforms that would drive new inventions.
He said that Nigeria was a fertile market for engineers to come up with inventions to solve the various societal problems capable of creating mass employment in the nation.
He advised young engineers to grow beyond seeking for jobs to job creators.
Adebajo said they were equipped with necessary skills to create solutions that would make them employers of labour instead of job seekers.
He said that new technologies offered massive opportunities for local engineers to quickly solve problems in the various sectors of the country.
“The NSE should be creating platforms for fostering innovations. We should make it a priority. If we are not pursuing digital transformation, we have missed the boat.
“We need to lead innovation, we are in a COVID-19 ravished state but we are lucky not to be badly hit. We need to be more innovative to find a way to be ahead.
“The challenges and opportunities therein are numerous. There are so many opportunities in a fertile land like Nigeria. We need to be more innovative to find a way to be ahead. Even an existing task if done in a new way is an innovation,’’ he said
Adebajo said that local engineers were underutilising their potential and harped on the need to explore the business aspects of their profession by developing entrepreneurial skills and partnerships.
He called for continuous mentorship as well as capacity building of local engineers for them to be able to grow capacity to run with new technological advancements and trends.
A fellow of the NSE, Mrs Ibilola Amao, who joined the meeting from England, called on local engineers to rise above traditional practices to form partnerships to drive innovations.
Amao said Nigeria had enormous manpower and leveraging technology through partnerships was important for the growth of both the engineering practice and the nation.
She said from her experience in the oil and gas and other sectors in the nation, “Nigerian engineers don’t have problems with capability and competence, the problem we have is capacity’’.
Amao said the country had several brilliant innovative engineers but needed to form partnerships to harmonise wealth and wisdom to harness bigger opportunities in the technological space.
Other participants at the webinar called for adaptation of borrowed technologies to suit local peculiar needs as well as increased investments into engineering education and mentorship of the younger generation.
Nation
FG Announces Two-Day Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge
The Federal Government yesterday annou-nced a two-day total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State for a concrete work on some sections.
The Federal Controller of Works in the state, Mr Olukayode Popoola, told newsmen in Lagos that the closure would begin from midnight of October 30 and end at midnight of November 1.
“We are planning to cast two number expansion joints, and we shall close the Third Mainland Bridge from midnight of October 30 until midnight of November 1,” he said.
The controller said that there was the need to shut both bounds of the bridge, from Adeniji Adele to Adekunle in addition to the closed bound of the bridge, to complete the work.
According to him, the closure is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during casting in-place of the newly-installed expansion joints.
“This is to allow for setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength,’’ Popoola said.
He said that the Federal Government decided to close the bridge on a weekend to minimise the impact on vehicular traffic.
According to him, adequate traffic managers will be deployed to control all the alternative routes.
“We regret any inconveniences this two-day closure will cause,’’ Popoola said.
The Third Mainland Bridge is going through series of repair.
It was partially shut on July 24 for the repair.
The repair is expected to last for six months. It is divided into two phases of three months on each carriageway, starting with the Oworonsoki bound carriageway.
The first total closure of a section of the bridge from Adekunle to Adeniji Adele was done from Oct. 9 to October 11 midnight, to complete the first stage of casting works.
The 11.8km bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland.
The bridge starts from Oworonshoki, which is linked to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and ends at the Adeniji Adele Interchange on Lagos Island.
Constructed in 1990, the bridge was adjudged as the longest in Africa until 1996 when the October 6 Bridge in Cairo was completed.
Nation
Soldiers Foil Terrorist Attack On Army Camp In Borno
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), says soldiers on internal security operations in the North-East have foiled a terrorist attack on Army Super Camp in Damboa, Borno State.
The Operation Fire Ball under Operation Lafiya Dole, was said to have killed 22 terrorists and destroyed two gun trucks.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known, yesterday, in Abuja, said the soldiers recovered one NSV anti-aircraft gun, two rocket-propelled grenade tubes, four PKT machine guns, one General Purpose Machine Gun, one Browning Machine Gun, 12 AK-47 rifles, one AK-74 rifle were recovered.
Other items include one RPG 7 bomb, 116 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and two hand grenades from the terrorists.
Onyeuko, in a statement said, “Troops of Operation Fire Ball under Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to decimate members of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Province (ISWAP) in order to clear the remnants of the terrorists from the theatre.
“Consequently, on October 25, 2020, in what could appear to be a suicide journey, the BokoHaram/Islamic State of West African Province attacked the well fortified Army Super Camp, Damboa under 25 Brigade in Sector 2.
“The terrorists met their waterloo as they were pounded with superior fire power and additional fire support from the Air Task Force. The criminals withdrew in rout as they could not withstand the well organised and determined soldiers during the encounter.
