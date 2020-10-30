Featured
#EndSARS: We’ll Pay IPOB Victims’ Families N20m Each -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has announced N20million compensation to the families of each of the soldiers and policemen killed by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo, last week.
In addition, the governor also promised to rebuild all burnt police stations in Oyigbo, and vowed to ensure that the terrorist organisation no longer exists in Rivers State.
Wike stated this during a condolence visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, and families of the slain policemen at the Rivers State Police Command, last Wednesday.
The governor, who was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo; the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim; and the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, described the gruesome murder of the policemen and soldiers as unacceptable and unfortunate.
He stressed that the state government would support the police to make sure that all IPOB members who masterminded the killing of the policemen and soldiers, as well as the wanton destruction of police stations and other critical infrastructure in Oyigbo were apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.
“IPOB masterminded the killing of our gallant officers of the Nigerian Police and Army. We want to state clearly that Rivers State Government will support you to make sure that any of the perpetrators of this hideous crime does not go free. Enough is enough. You cannot continue to kill our policemen who have not done anything; who have not committed any crime”, he said.
Emotionally stricken by the presence of the grieving wives and children of the killed policemen, Wike, vowed to ensure that IPOB would no longer exist in any part of Rivers State.
According to him, the killing of policemen was one crime that the state government would never condone.
The governor announced that the state government has decided to pay the sum of N20million to each of the families of those killed by IPOB members in Oyigbo.
He further assured Mukan that the state government would rebuild all the police stations torched by IPOB, and provide necessary support to policemen whose residences were vandalised and rendered homeless.
In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, said the governor, by his decision to commiserate with the command and the deceased families, has demonstrated he was a compassionate father of the state.
Mukan explained that the police and the Army have taken over all IPOB strongholds in Oyigbo, and would ensure that the group ceases to exist anywhere within the state.
The police commissioner maintained that the command would not abdicate its responsibility by ensuring that IPOB, which had been declared a terrorist group by the Federal Government in 2017, did not continue to use Rivers State as launch pad for its terrorist attacks.
Mukan also said that the police have declared war against members of IPOB, and moved to arrest and prosecute supporters of the group in the state.
Speaking during a meeting with DPOs/HODs of the Tactical Units in the command, yesterday, Mukan, gave the heads of the units marching order to, within the next 48hours, deploy both intelligence and patrols across the command to ensure that the items looted by hoodlums were recovered and perpetrators arrested with immediate effect.
The Public Relations Officer of the state command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, who disclosed the position of the commissioner in a statement, said Mukan further tasked members of IPOB to leave the state or face arrest and prosecution.
Omoni said: “The CP. Joseph Mukan has declared total war against the miscreants who attacked and looted police stations in Oyigbo LGA.
“The CP further warned members of the proscribed Indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to relocate from the state as machineries have been put in place to fish them out and deal with them as a terrorist group.
“Again the CP for the umpteenth time wishes to reiterate emphatically that Rivers State is not an IPOB state and will deal decisively with any group that carries out activities under that guise or any guise whatsoever”.
“IPOB has been outlawed by both the federal and state governments and to that extent is non-existent anywhere else, including Rivers State. Hence parents and guardians should warn their children/wards to be law-abiding or else bear the full weight of the law.”
He, however, tasked the public to increase their security consciousness and report any suspicious character or the whereabouts of any of the looted property to the nearest police station.
Featured
RSG Moves To Employ 5,000 Youths …As Wike Orders Civil Servants From GL 1 To 10 To Resume Work
The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the employment of 5,000 youths into the State Civil Service.
The approval was given during its meeting, which was presided over by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and held at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment, Mr. Sylvanus Nwankwo, said the youths must not be more than 35 years.
He said that there were existing vacancies in the State Civil Service needing engineers, lawyers, medical doctors, technicians and other professionals that these youths will fill.
Also addressing journalists, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the recruitment drive undertaken by the Wike administration would bridge the employment gap in the state.
Nsirim also disclosed the council’s approval that civil servants directed to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown should resume work on Monday, November 2, 2020.
“Civil servants on grade level 1 to 10 who have been at home because of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown are to resume work on Monday, November 2, 2020”, he restated.
According to the commissioner, council also approved a minor cabinet reshuffle that has moved the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to take charge of the Ministry of Works.
He said the current Commissioner for Works would now head the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, while the commissioner he is replacing moves to the Ministry of Transport.
Nsirim stated that the current Commissioner for Transport would now be in-charge of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.
The information commissioner also revealed council’s decision that the Rebisi Flyover would be commissioned on November 7, 2020, by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola (SAN).
Nsirim explained that public bars that were closed for business due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic are now to open, while night clubs will remain closed.
On his part, the Commissioner for Youths, Prince Ohia, said the council’s approval for the employment of 5,000 youths shows that Governor Wike is youth-friendly.
Featured
Wike Signs Executive Order On IPOB’s Ban
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has signed an Executive Order to reinforce the ban on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities in the state.
The governor maintained that while Rivers State remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, the state government was opposed to the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed and anarchic IPOB, and whatever it stands for in Rivers State.
Wike, in a statewide broadcast, last Wednesday night, said while the government acknowledges and appreciates the enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social and economic development of the state; it would neither accept nor allow any individual or group within or outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property of residents of the state under any guise.
“And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe, and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State. But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed and anarchic Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.
“This is clearly a terrorist group which existence, creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the government and peoples of South-Eastern states of the country. I have, therefore, signed the Executive Order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof, and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety”, he said.
Wike said he has also directed security agencies and the chairmen of local government areas to fish out and resolutely deal with any member of IPOB found in any community in violation of the Executive Order and other legal instruments.
With restoration of normalcy in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, the governor announced the lifting of existing curfew on Mile 1, Mile 2, Iloabuchi, Emenike and Ikokwu areas of Port Harcourt as well as Rumuokurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
“However, the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area shall remain in force until further notice while the entire Ikokwu motor spare parts market shall remain closed, also, until further notice”, he said.
Meanwhile, the governor has directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to take immediate steps to employ 5,000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the State Civil Service as an immediate measure to reduce the level of youth unemployment.
In the quest to restore sanity and enhance free flow of traffic on roads in the state, Wike said he would soon set up a task force to enforce the ban on illegal street trading and motor parks along public roads.
But, in the interim, the governor approved the ban on the operations of tricycles (popularly known as “Keke NAPEP”) on all major roads in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.
The governor listed the major roads as: Aggrey Road, Dame Patience Jonathan Road, Eastern Bypass Road, Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, Agip Road, Ada George Road, Olu Obasanjo Road, and Rumuokwuta – Rumuola Road.
Others include, Rumuepirikom – Rumuolumeni Road (leading to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education), Rumuokwuta – Choba Road, Chief G.U. Ake Road, Peter Odili Road, Ken Saro-Wiwa Road, Nkpogu Road, Trans-Amadi Road, Elekahia – Rumuomasi Road, Gen Yakubu Gowon Road, and Woji – Elelenwo Road.
Featured
Rivers Cassava Initiative’ll Create 3,000 Jobs, Boost GDP -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has expressed optimism that the state’s $12million (approximately N4,572,122,640.00) cassava processing initiative would create thousands of jobs in the state, and enhance the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.
The governor urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to support the initiative to boost food security, create jobs and earn foreign exchange for the country.
Wike said this during a meeting with the board of the Rivers Cassava Processing Company Limited at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He explained that the state government ought to enjoy the support of the CBN in its endeavour to boost food production and reduce importation of cassava products, particularly processed starch into the country.
According to him, if the Rivers Cassava Processing Company is encouraged, the country’s dependence on imported cassava products would drastically reduce.
The governor regretted that the CBN has failed to accede to Rivers State Government’s request for N5billion to boost the agriculture sector in the state.
He noted that if part of the N5billion was invested in the Rivers cassava processing initiative, it would create jobs and reduce the unemployment rate.
He suggested that the state government’s 70 per cent equity in the company should be divested to encourage private sector participation and minimise government’s interference in the affairs of the company.
In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, explained that the multi-million Dollar cassava processing plant located at Afam in Oyigbo Local Government Area, has the capacity to process 45,000 metric tons of cassava tuber to produce 12,500 metric tons of high quality cassava flour.
Kpakol said that the plant would create over 3,000 jobs, adding that in the medium term, the company would add starch to its products as well as glucose in the future.
Speaking, the Managing Director of the company, Reuben Giesen, said the facility would run on environment-friendly power supply from the Rivers State Independent Power Plant in Afam, thus, setting the pace for industrialisation of the area.
Giesen said that the state government and its partners, the Netherlands Embassy in Nigeria and the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), have keyed into the cassava production policy of the Federal Government.
The External Relations Manager of SPDC, Mr Igo Wali, explained that Shell has already invested $3.6million into the project as a mark of its commitment to boost food security and enhance job creation in the state.
