Diri Swears In #EndSARS Protest Panels

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has noted with satisfaction the conduct of the #EndSARS protesters in the state, saying they were peaceful and mature in making their demands.

Governor Diri commended the peaceful disposition of the youths on Wednesday while inaugurating the panels on Judicial Inquiry On Police Brutality and that on Security and Human Rights at the Executive Chambers of the Government House in Yenagoa.

Governor Diri, who had penultimate weekend nominated himself as the chairman of the special security and human right panel, one of the two EndSARS protest panels set up last week during their inaugurations this Wednesday replaced himself with the state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, while the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, SAN serves as Secretary.

Justice Y.E. Ogola,(rtd) was sworn-in as chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality while Mr Alaowei Opukuma is to serve as Secretary.

Other members of the Judial panel on Police Brutality include Assistant Commissioner of police (rtd), Mr Arthur Andaowei, while Mr Fortune Alfred and Ms Perelade Demanch are to represent the civil society respectively.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, says that the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Bayelsa State Council, Mr Samuel Numonengi and Mr Gosel Newman of the National Human Rights Commission were also sworn-in as members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality.

Further Information made available to The Tide by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, quoted the Governor as decrying the criminal aspects of the protests in parts of the country while expressing appreciation to the protesters in the state for their orderly conduct, which has ensured that the state remained peaceful and without any violent incident.

Governor Diri stated that he immediately adopted the demands of the protesters as a sign of his commitment towards a speedy resolution of the issues raised, promising to support the panels to succeed,just as he charged members to do a thorough job, noting that with the calibre of persons in the panels justice would be served.

“The EndSARS protest has swept round our country. Lately, the criminal part of it was noticed. However, in our dear state, Bayelsa, the protesters have been civil, calm and very peaceful”, Governor Diri said.

“During the protest, they demanded the setting up of these panels that we inaugurated today. I adopted all of their demands on behalf of the government of Bayelsa State.The duty that has just been bestowed on you as members requires justice, equality and your full commitment. Knowing the calibre of people in the panels, I have no doubt in my mind that you will serve justice and equity”, he added.

The terms of reference of the panel of inquiry on police brutality are to receive cases of alleged brutality by the police and any other security agencies; evaluate the validity of the information received; and make recommendations for the compensation of victims if any.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa