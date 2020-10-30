Business
Contracts Secrecy In Oil Industry, Endangering Economy – Report
A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), in a report published yesterday, lamented that a number of critical contracts in the Nigerian oil and gas industry are shrouded in secrecy and risk endangering the Nigerian economy and the welfare of citizens.
The CSOs, in the report presented at a roundtable on contract transparency in the extractive industries, organized by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), and Media Initiative for Transparency in the Extractive Industries (MITEI), and Contract Transparency Network (CTN), stated that most of these contracts determine a significant amount of revenue accruable to the country from the extractive industries.
The report, which was presented on behalf of the CSOs by Mr. Leo Ugboaja, noted that these contracts deal with various matters in the oil and gas industry, such as environmental protection, the fiscal terms, tax exemptions, if any, and royalties and production shares, which have significant consequences on the politics and economic development of the country.
“This secrecy around contracts is bad for the economy and welfare of citizens. Remember the contract with Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) in respect of which $9.6billion was awarded against Nigeria for breach of contract in arbitration; as well as the Malabu case,” the report added.
The report explained that the concept of contract transparency involved the public disclosure of all the terms and conditions of a contract to the general public in such a manner as would enable parties outside a contract.
It added that the aim is to help the general public to understand the substance and essence of the contract; and monitor the performance of the contract by the contracting parties based on the terms and conditions of the contract.
Fire Guts Petrol Tanker, Trucks In Lagos
A petrol tanker and some stationery trucks were yesterday gutted by fire in the Lacasera area of Mile 2, Lagos State.
The petrol tanker driver was said to be conveying the petrol to a destination in the state when he lost control of the vehicle.
It was learnt that the truck overturned, resulting in a spillage that reportedly burst into flames.
The spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire Service, Jamiu Dosunmu confirmed the incident but said the fire had been extinguished. No death was recorded, according to him.
The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, also confirmed that some stationary trucks were also affected during the fire incident, saying that efforts were on to evacuate the burnt truck from the road.
Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The Agency received distress calls concerning the above which occurred around 1am and activated its emergency response plan.
“On arrival, it was discovered that a fuel tanker loaded with PMS had overturned and burst into flames due to the oil spillage. This in turn affected some stationary trailers parked inwards Apapa.
“A combined team comprising Lagos Fire, Police, Federal Fire and Agency Responders have extinguished the flames.
“Operation to remove the affected vehicles is ongoing while road users are encouraged to use alternative routes.”
Senate Faults 20 Power Projects In Minister’s LGA
The Senate has condemned the proposed siting of 20 projects in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State where the Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, hails from.
The Senate Committee on Power expressed the dissatisfaction while scrutinising the 2021 budget proposals of the Rural Electrification Agency.
Members of the panel identified 20 rural electrification projects of various sums, ranging between N20 million to N52 million in the 2021 budget proposal submitted to the National Assembly.
They expressed dismay that the record indicated that only one of the electrification projects for 2021 in the entire South-South geo-political zone was proposed to be sited in Delta State.
The Managing Director of the REA, Ahmad Salijo, presented and defended the budget before the Senate Committee on Power, which has Senator Gabriel Suswam, as chairman.
The Senators identified uniform allocation of N52 million for various projects across the geo-political zones and faulted the essence of executing less than 2 kilometres ones for over five years.
The Tide learnt that trouble started when a member of the panel from Taraba State, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, drew the attention of his colleagues to the lopsidedness in the distribution of the projects.
He specifically said the budget proposal was fraught with uneven distribution of mini-grid power projects for rural communities, alleging that many of them were concentrated in the Minister’s LGA.
Yusuf said, “It is not just the N52million but if you look at from number 85, N30 million, N20 million, N40 million and they are all concentrated in one local government Area.
“That is the Minister’s LGA. Twenty projects are in Lau Local Government Area. I am not challenging him but I am sure.”
Another member of the committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na’ Allah accused the Minister of allegedly violating his oath of office if he approved the siting of the projects in his LG
CBN Releases Framework For N75bn Youth Investment Fund
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines for implementation of the proposed N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).
CBN, in a statement by its Development Finance Department, stated that the fund was a built-in strategy to effectively respond to the challenge of youth employment in Nigeria.
The Fund, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, is to be managed by NISRAL Microfinance Bank.
It stated that the major objective of the plan was to address fragmentation of youths initiatives that prevent assessment of impact.
According to the CBN, “The Federal Executive Council on July 22, approved N75 billion for the establishment of the NYIF from 2020 to 2023.
“It will provide Nigeria youths with investment inputs required to build successful businesses that can become sustainable employers of labour and contributors to the country’s development.
“ The plan targets young people between 18 and 35 years and details the needed actions required to support business establishment, expansion and consequent employment creation for youths in critical economic and social sectors.”
The apex bank said that the fund was dedicated to investing in the innovative ideas, skills and talents of Nigerian youths.
It added that it would institutionally provide the youths with special window for accessing the funds, finances, business management skills and other inputs critical for sustainable enterprise development.
“The ministry is the lead implementation entity and is responsible for budgetary provisions and for funds mobilisation.
