Rivers
Cleric Unveils Archdeaconry, Tasks Leaders On Church Growth
The Bishop, Diocese of Evo Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt Rev Innocent Ordu, creation of a new archdeaconry is an empowerment to disciple the immediate community and environment of the church.
To do this, he said, every archdeaconry requires sacrificial men and women who are ready to give to the growth of the Diocese.
Ordu, who said this at the inauguration of Okporo-Rumuogba Archdeaconry stated that “Church leaders must therefore be serious with their assignment because the Holy Spirit had made them overseers and a time of reward is coming.”
The Bishop, who had earlier in the day, laid a foundation stone for a church building of Calvary Anglican Church, Mgbuesilaru, a church in the new Archdeaconry, noted that if the church must grow, all pastors and church leaders must cheerfully carry the burdens the church would place on them, without complaints, as Apostle Paul did, and the pastoral team must work together to avoid having a sickly Archdeaconry.
Speaking while drawing from 2 Cor. 11:28, Acts 20:28, Gal 6:9,10; Heb. 13:7 & 1 Peter 3:8, Ordu argued that since Jesus died for the church, church leaders and pastors must be careful how they took care of the flock, noting that if anything happens to the church, in this case, the Archdeaconry, God would hold all strata of church leadership responsible.
While urging the ministers to set good examples for members to follow by eschewing rancour and parochialism, he enjoined the new Archdeaconry faithful not to frustrate or grieve the ministers because if they were happy at their duty posts, the church would grow.
The joyful occasion which witnessed the formal induction of Ven. Chidi S. Worgu as the pioneer Archdeacon of the new Archdeaconry, had in attendance, members of the Diocesan Board as well as those of the new Archdeaconry.
Rivers
RSG Bars Youths From Holding Leadership Positions
The Rivers State Government has vowed that criminal elements, cultists and youths with questionable character or those who are mentally unstable will no longer aspire or hold positions of leadership in the state.
The Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Prince Obi Ohia, who stated this last Wednesday while releasing the guidelines for conduct of elections into community-based youth organisations across the state, warned that the Ministry would henceforth only grant approval for election to youth groups who have successfully undertaken their revalidation exercise with the Ministry and issued with certificates of revalidation.
Ohia explained that the youth executives of such communities who desire to conduct their youth elections must communicate in writing to the ministry which will in turn, proceed with the formation of an electoral committee to oversee the election process in line with the constitution of the said organisation on the basis of families, compounds or zonal representation.
He further said that the Ministry of Youth Development would supervise the electoral process alongside a representative of the relevant Local Government Area.
According to him, “ A list of intending aspirants inclusive of their personal photographs and contact details should be forwarded to the Department of Youth Mobilisation in the Ministry of Youth Development”.
“The list would be transmitted to the Department of Security Service or Nigeria Police Force to screen/profile such aspirants and exclude those with questionable character.
After the screening by the DSS or the Police as the case maybe, the results would be transmitted to the Governor for final approval”, he said.
He said the government had initiated these painstaking processes to ensure that youth restiveness and activities are checked and reduced to the barest minimum.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government had on 8th August last year proscribed all activities of community-based youths in the state in view of a series of intelligence reports of cult related activities that had disrupted public peace in various communities in the state.
This prompted the Government through its Ministry of Youth Development to commence a revalidation exercise of all youth bodies in the state and is currently ongoing.
The idea, the Commissioner noted, was to produce a verifiable database of youth groups in the state which consequently would aid government in planning, monitoring and evaluation of Youth programmes in the State.
Rivers
Commissioner, Others Assure On Abalama-Ido Bridge Rehabilitation
Transport Commissioner, Barrister Osima Ginah has assured on the quick rehabilitation of the Abalama-Ido bridge in Asari Toru Local Government Area.
Barrister Ginah gave the assurance during the unveiling of Hon. Wellington Knowledge and Skills Training Centre Wednesday at Buguma.
He said he would ensure that the condition of the bridge is brought to the notice of the governor, but also tasked other political leaders in the area to do same, so as to avert danger.
He said, “ I will liaise with the Assembly representative to ensure the bridge is repaired. That bridge will not fall down”.
Ginah who is one of the the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) bigwig in the area commended the lawmaker for conceiving project of such magnitude.
The commissioner observed that the Skills and Knowledge Centre will go a long way to engage the youths and arm them for the future.
The same view was expressed by the Chairman of Council, Mrs Alaso Obi who praised Hon Wellington for ensuring that youths in the area are empowered.
Mrs. Alaso pledged that Council would do all in its powers to ensure the skills centre achieves its aims, reasoning that the facility will help improve livelihood of the people.
She urged beneficiaries to make sure that they use the opportunity to improve themselves and the society as well.
Rivers
Truck Drivers Accuse Rivers Police, Others Of Extortion
Truck drivers carrying foodstuffs and fertilizer into Rivers State say they are stranded at Iriebe in Obio/Akpor LGA due to the curfew in some parts of the state and accused the police and other security agencies of extortion.
The truck drivers said they had been at the checkpoint in Iriebe axis of the Port Harcourt-Aba Express Road for days.
Our correspondent, who visited the area, observed that most of the trucks had been on the same spot for the past five days.
Speaking with our correspondent, a representative of the truck drivers, Ibrahim Adams, said security personnel were demanding N2,000 before allowing them pass and appealed to them to allow him return to his state.
Adams stated. “I carried fertilizers and got to the checkpoint. This is not our state. We are going back. So, they should allow us to go. They said we should pay them before we pass. But we say we are not paying.
“We are Nigerians. They are asking for N2,000 per truck, why? These trucks were here for one week. We have to go.”
Another truck driver narrated his experience trying to leave the state, saying, “My boss sent me to Aba, but when I reached the checkpoint, they asked what I am carrying, I said let me reverse first, they said no.
“They told me that big trucks like the one I am driving will pay N7,000 or N5,000 before passing. I have spent three days here without having my bath,” he stated
Efforts to reach spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, was unsuccessful as he did not pick calls put across to his mobile phone.
Omoni also did not respond to a text message sent to him by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.
