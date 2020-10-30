Caf President Faces Fifa Ban

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the relocation of the state’s Sports Council to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Igwuruta-Ali as its permanent site.

The Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Iyaye said the approval for the relocation of the council to a permanent site after its 51 years of existence signalled a new dawn in sports promotion and development in the state.

He disclosed that the Sports Council was etablished by Edict No. 4 of 1969 as amended in 1972.

“The Rivers State Sports Council’s initial office complex was a bungalow at the premises of Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), using the Isaac Boro Park and the Port Harcourt Club Fields for training and local competitions.

“The council later transited to the Hotel Olympia, Old Rivers House of Assembly, Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex (popularly known as the Civic Centre) and presently at the Basketball Hostel, Port Harcourt,” he said.

According to Iyaye, the transit nature of the council’s head office adversely affected its effort in preparing for championships and other national and international competitions.

“The council’s transit head office also created major problems, including communication challenges, disruption of effective implementation of policies and programmes in planning, training and execution.

“As well, it resulted in damage to records, documents, materials and equipment,” he added.

The commissioner maintained that the move had further attested to the commitment of Wike in institutionalising sports development in Rivers.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for relocating the Sports Council to the Sports Complex that has ample space to accommodate its head office, association offices, equipment store, hostels, camping and training facilities.

“It is worthy to note that this new development will go a long way in boosting the performance index of the council, athletes and officials in competitions and sports promotion.

“The Permanent Secretary has been directed to work out modalities for smooth relocation to the permanent site, “ the commissioner said.

Iyaye charged the staffers of the council to embrace the new arrangements and give their best in support of Wike’s desire to take sports in the state to greater height.