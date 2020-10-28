Whither Security Of Nigeria?

The dismantling of the police unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Federal Government was as a result of the hues and cries of the youths over the recklessness of the unit. It was a speedy response to the hitherto peaceful protest of the youths.

The protesting youths had accused SARS of several criminal acts like extra-judicial killings, maiming of suspects and unfriendliness to the society in general. The hostility against the youth was palpable; artists with dreadlocks were often molested, intimidated and arrested. The scenario made every youth a suspect in the Nigerian nation.

The right to the freedom of expression protected by Section 39 and the right to dignity of human person protected by Section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended were whittled down as the youths could not make tattoos on their bodies without risking arrest by the SARS operatives.

In spite of the fact that bail is free in Nigeria, SARS charged large sums of money as fees. Suspects were treated like culprits despite the fact that suspects or accused persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The SARS operatives were adjudged to have committed a hell of heinous crimes against Nigerians especially the youth.

But SARS was not bereft of virtues, it played a key role in the suppression of violent crimes in the society. In areas where other police units could not thread, SARS went with courage and strength. Hoodlums, cultists and other criminals dreaded SARS.

To most criminals, the ending of SARS is a welcome development as they have been granted unhindered access to perpetrate evil and wreak mayhem in the society. Last week, the youth protest in Lagos and other parts of Western Nigeria was hijacked. It snowballed into looting, arson and wanton destruction of lives and property. Those who had expressed sympathy over the killing of peaceful protesters by soldiers, were overwhelmed by a rude shock over the monster the protest had become. Palliatives stored in warehouses consequent upon the global pandemic, COVID 19, were looted.

In Benin City, there was a jail break that released all prisoners in the maximum security prison. In Delta State, many policemen were killed as hoodlums took liberty for license. The policemen in Delta State had to protest over the killing of their colleagues, stating that, “Police are human beings.”

In Cross Rivers State, hoodlums in guise of EndSARS and police brutality protest, have unleashed heinous crimes against the state in spite of Governor Ben Ayade’s promises to lessen the sufferings of youth. His unprecedented creation of jobs in the simmering period of COVID 19 did not help matters. The hoodlums set ablaze private, public and corporate buildings and nobody can say for certain whose interest the hoodlums are serving.

In Plateau State, youths turned into palliatives hunters have descended on a warehouse in Jos. What manner of youths?

On 24th October, 2020, hoodlums invaded palliatives warehouse at Gwagwalada, Abuja and carted away everything in store. This perhaps consists of the cardinal points of their reformation agenda. In Lagos, many youths are expressing sentiments that the destruction of the properties are targeted at a particular ethnic group.

Regrettably, the preponderance of hoodlums that wreaked havoc in Southern Nigeria are part of the youths expected to take over the reins of power from the ageing generation of the present day rulers. In the present circumstances, what is the future of our great nation? Little wonder then that some governors do not want to tolerate anything protest. The seeming expression of the fundamental rights of protesters has led to sorrow, tears and blood to many Nigerians.

In Rivers State, the Indigenous People of Biafra, hijacked the protest, invaded police stations in Oyigbo, Eleme, Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas. In Oyigbo, the Police Area Command and Afam Divisional Police Stations were burnt down, while some policemen were killed in the process. Oyigbo residents believe that guns had been looted by the proscribed group.

IPOB, for no justifiable reason, attacked Hausas living in Oyigbo that left people on both sides dead.

The ugly situation, made Governor Nyesom Wike to impose a 24-hour curfew on the areas ravaged by the outlawed IPOB.

At Iriebe in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, robbers are robbing in broad daylight in what has become nightmarish. The paramount ruler of the community is calling for security agencies to come to their rescue. Efforts are being made by the state government to bring perpetrators of the Oyigbo mayhem to book as Governor Wike has put a bounty of N50,000,000 (Fifty million naira) on the alleged mastermind of the crisis.

One Mr Stanley Mgbere is alleged to have been the mastermind of IPOB mayhem.

The dismantling of SARS and the ban on use of guns by the local vigilante has put paid to the efforts of the government and communities to maintain security in the society. With SARS gone, the enfeebled Nigeria police lack the capacity to fight violent crimes. Pathetically, both the Nigeria police and citizens they are expected to protect have become vulnerable to criminals with sophisticated weapons.

Again, the looting of police armouries that characterised the invasion of stations has left no one in doubt that firearms have entered into the wrong hands and it will be difficult to mop up the firearms. Nobody is safe any longer, everybody has to be careful not to fall prey to the antics of criminals. The proliferation of small arms in South-East and South-South has fueled violent crimes and separatist agitation. The recent happenings since the dismantling of SARS have made it crystal clear that Nigeria needs strong policing to stem the growth of criminal activities.

EndSARS protest has left in its wake, the loss of lives and incalculable damages; a huge loss to the entire nation.

What does anybody expect from a nation where the politicians live in splendor while the masses live in misery? The demonstration was a release from pent-up frustrations among Nigerians. Even the little that should trickle to poor is denied them. The denial of the masses of palliatives meant for them at the height of COVID 19 pandemic, demonstrates leaders’ insensitivity to the plight of the ordinary citizens. The list is endless.

However, the primary function of government is the maintenance of law and order. With the scrapping of SARS, the society is likely going to witness an upsurge in crime rate. President Muhammadu Buhari’s terse address belies government’s resolve to restore law and order throughout Nigeria. Section 10 of the Police Act highlights government power vested on the police to ensure public safety.

No government anywhere in the world either wants to throw in the towel or allow protesters making hydra-headed demands to force it out. It does not thrive on public opinion. The call to end SARS and police brutality was victorious but a pyric victory at that as our security system is likely to collapse if nothing is done to salvage the situation.

Chidi Enyie