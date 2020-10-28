Featured
Rivers Cassava Initiative’ll Create 3,000 Jobs, Boost GDP -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has expressed optimism that the state’s $12million (approximately N4,572,122,640.00) cassava processing initiative would create thousands of jobs in the state, and enhance the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.
The governor urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to support the initiative to boost food security, create jobs and earn foreign exchange for the country.
Wike said this during a meeting with the board of the Rivers Cassava Processing Company Limited at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He explained that the state government ought to enjoy the support of the CBN in its endeavour to boost food production and reduce importation of cassava products, particularly processed starch into the country.
According to him, if the Rivers Cassava Processing Company is encouraged, the country’s dependence on imported cassava products would drastically reduce.
The governor regretted that the CBN has failed to accede to Rivers State Government’s request for N5billion to boost the agriculture sector in the state.
He noted that if part of the N5billion was invested in the Rivers cassava processing initiative, it would create jobs and reduce the unemployment rate.
He suggested that the state government’s 70 per cent equity in the company should be divested to encourage private sector participation and minimise government’s interference in the affairs of the company.
In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, explained that the multi-million Dollar cassava processing plant located at Afam in Oyigbo Local Government Area, has the capacity to process 45,000 metric tons of cassava tuber to produce 12,500 metric tons of high quality cassava flour.
Kpakol said that the plant would create over 3,000 jobs, adding that in the medium term, the company would add starch to its products as well as glucose in the future.
Speaking, the Managing Director of the company, Reuben Giesen, said the facility would run on environment-friendly power supply from the Rivers State Independent Power Plant in Afam, thus, setting the pace for industrialisation of the area.
Giesen said that the state government and its partners, the Netherlands Embassy in Nigeria and the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), have keyed into the cassava production policy of the Federal Government.
The External Relations Manager of SPDC, Mr Igo Wali, explained that Shell has already invested $3.6million into the project as a mark of its commitment to boost food security and enhance job creation in the state.
Featured
Soku Oilfield: Again, Rivers Floors Bayelsa At S’Court
The Supreme Court, yesterday, struck out a suit filed by the Bayelsa State Government over the disputed Soku oilfield belonging to Rivers State.
The apex court said the Bayelsa State Government by seeking the nullification of the judgment of the Federal High Court, delivered in favour of Rivers State, when the Court of Appeal has not even ruled on the matter, was an abuse of court process and forum-shopping.
It would be recalled that the Bayelsa State Government had filed Suit: SC/CV/649/2020 through its Attorney General against the Attorney General of the Federation and Attorney General of Rivers State, after the Federal High Court in Abuja, had ordered it to refund the 13 percent derivation it had received over the years from Soku oilfield, to Rivers State.
Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who led a panel of seven justices to hear the suit, yesterday, wondered why the Bayelsa State Government decided to file the suit at the apex court, whereas steps were being taken to challenge the judgment of the Federal High Court at the Court of Appeal.
Ngwuta observed that the Bayelsa State Government was jumping the gun and its action was tantamount to abuse of court process.
He asserted that there was no way the Supreme Court could make pronouncement on a judgment that was given by a Federal High Court when the appellate court has not done so.
Ngwuta explained that the Supreme Court does not have jurisdiction on a matter relating to a High Court.
To this end, he directed the Bayelsa State Government to take its grievances to the Court of Appeal.
It was on that basis that the counsel to the Bayelsa State Government, Kemsauode Wodu, applied for a formal withdrawal of the suit, and it was struck out by the Supreme Court.
It would be recalled that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, while delivering judgment in Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/984/19, filed by the Attorney-General of Rivers State against the National Boundary Commission, based on documents from relevant government agencies, had declared that the Soku oilfield belongs to Rivers State.
Ekwo had noted that the failure and refusal of the National Boundary Commission to rectify the admitted mistake in the 11th Edition of the Administrative Map of Nigeria since 2002, which erroneously showed St. Batholomew River instead of River Santa Barbara as the interstate boundary between Rivers and Bayelsa states, was a breach of the commission’s statutory duty and flagrant disobedience of the order of the Supreme Court contained in its judgment delivered on 10/7/2012 in Suit Number SC.106 /2009.
The judge explained that the continued reliance on the said defective 11th Edition of the Administrative Map of Nigeria by the other government agencies/statutory bodies, particularly, the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Accountant General of the Federation in the computation of revenue accruable to Rivers State from the Federation Account, has resulted in the continued unjust denial of derivation funds accruing from the Soku oil wells situate within Rivers State to the detriment of the government and people of the state.
Ekwo, then directed that notice be served of the decision of the court on the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission and the Accountant General of the Federation.
The judge said that the National Boundary Commission cannot unilaterally delineate boundaries between Rivers and Bayelsa states after the Supreme Court judgment on the matter, and also dismissed an objection to the suit raised by the National Boundary Commission because it lacked merit.
Featured
Champions League Is Our Competition -Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich’s forward, Thomas Mueller, has said that the Champions League holders are “happy to be playing in our competition again” ahead of their group-stage game at Lokomotiv Moscow.
Bayern visited the Russian capital last night looking to build on a 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in last week’s Group A opener.
“We’re happy to be playing in our competition again,” Mueller told a pre-match press conference.
“We want to continue the flow we currently find ourselves in.
“We’re confident, the team is in form, the omens are positive.”
Bayern, who have won their last six matches in all competitions, have reached the Champions League knockout stage in each of the last 12 seasons.
“Bayern are always among the favourites, we are always in the mix in spring,” added Mueller, who has won the European Cup twice with the Bavarian giants.
“At the moment, we feel very, very strong, but that won’t help us in March and April when it comes to the knockout stage. However, I have faith in the club and the team.”
Lokomotiv had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Salzburg last week before suffering a shock defeat in the Russian Premier League by Rotor Volgograd.
But Bayern boss Hansi Flick had warned his side not to be complacent against a team who finished bottom of their group last season and in the 2018-19 campaign.
“(Lokomotiv) are one of the most in-form teams in the Russian league,” he said.
“They have conceded the fewest goals and have some great attacking players in (Fedor) Smolov and Eder. We need to stay alert and focused.”
Lokomotiv coach Marko Nikolic said his side would go into the game with a point to prove.
“Our attitude is good. We are facing the best team in Europe, so what kind of attitude can we have? We are very happy for a chance to play against such opponents,” he said.
“Scepticism is always there, but it’s not my job to answer the critics who don’t believe in us.”
At the end of the encounter last night, Bayern maintained winning streak with a 2-1 victory in Moscow.
Featured
NECO Suspends Ongoing Examination Indefinitely
The National Examinations Council (NECO) announced, yesterday, that it has suspended its ongoing internal Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examinations (SSCE) indefinitely.
The council, in a statement by its Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, explained that the action was taken by its governing board, following the current turn of events in the country.
It particularly attributed the action to the closure of schools and the curfew imposed by some state governors to safeguard lives following developments around the country.
The imposition of the curfew, according to NECO, has prevented free movement of materials meant for the examination.
The statement read in full: “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October, 2020, reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide.
“The council had in a press release, dated 21st October, 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.
“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE (Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.
“In making this decision, the board noted that due to these security challenges: Some state governments imposed a curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property; In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the council to move examination materials across the country; students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table.
“The Governing Board further resolved, that when normalcy returns, the council will continue with the conduct of the examinations in all States.
“While regretting any inconveniences this postponement may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the council has, however, taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for seamless conduct of the council’s examination.”
