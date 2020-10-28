Politics
ONELGA: Group Seeks LG Chairmanship Slot
The people of Usomini zone in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have lamented the gross marginalization and lack of opportunity to produce an elected council chairman in the area since the inception of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in 1999.
The President, Rivers State Women in Politics, Hon Chibuzor Victoria Adiela stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Omoku, headquarters of the Local Government Council, recently.
According to her, the Local Government Area made up of six zones has Omoku, Igburu, and Egi which falls under Constituency One while Usomini, Egbema and Ndoni are in Constituency Two in the local government.
Adiela said, since the inception of PDP government in ONELGA in 1999, five zones in the area have had their turn to produce an elected council chairman once or twice with only the Usomini zone being left behind.
She stressed that Usomini zone has qualified, vibrant, trusted, amiable and tested persons of proven integrity who have worked tirelessly for PDP since 1999 but noted that all efforts made to have any of their sons and daughters elected into the position of the council chairman have been abortive.
Adiela, who was a Councillor for Usomini Ward Five recalled that in 1999-2002, Igburu zone produced an elected council chairman who handed over to another elected council chairman from Omoku zone, pointing out that Igburu and Omoku zones are under the same constituency one.
She stressed that successive PDP governments are popular for effective delivery of democratic dividends, adding that it would be vital for the party hierarchy in ONELGA in particular and Rivers State at large to once more demonstrate its goodwill by giving Usomini people the opportunity to produce council chairman in the forth-coming Local Government election in the state.
Sunny Ajie
Politics
Is the surge of early voting good or bad for Donald Trump?
The US election is little more than a week away, but already, the turnout of early voters has surpassed that of the 2016 election.
It is reported that roughly 60 million people have already cast their vote, which suggests that this election could have the highest voter turnout in more than a century.
The states of Texas, Florida and California, two of which were won by Donald Trump four years ago, have witnessed the most votes thus far. However, worryingly for the President, it is predicted that the majority of those ballots have gone in Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s favour, once againcementing his place as the overwhelming favourite in the next US President odds.
Pressure has been mounting on President Trump for months now, as he continues to fall further-and-further behind Mr Biden in the polls. The president has been criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests.
However, the Democratic nominee, who has appeared in public much less during his campaign trails, might not hold as big of an advantage as originally reported in the hugely decisive battleground states.
With the election just around the corner, the pair are ramping up their campaigns in the battleground states, with both candidates trying to win over the voters in the some of the most crucial part of the United States.
In Florida, which has an influential 29 electoral votes, Biden has a reported lead of 1.7%, whilst the Barack Obama’s former vice president holds a healthier advantage of 5.4% in Pennsylvania, which is the state with the second most electoral votes (20). President Trump, who is believed to be planning a whopping five rallies a day in the final straight, is returning to Pennsylvania, where he won by less than 45,000 votes in 2016, on Monday to try and turn the tides.
Mr Biden’s biggest leaders are in Michigan (7.4%) and Wisconsin (6.8%), whilst he is also in front in the polls in North Carolina (2.7%) and Arizona (3.7%). This means, in terms of the battleground states, President Trump is leading in just Ohio and Iowa, both of which are extremely slender advantages – 1.8% and 0.1% respectively.
Of course, these polls might not be a fair reflection of how the election will pan out. In 2016, the polls massively underestimated the number of Trump supporters, whilst the number of people polled that said they would vote of Mr Biden, might not actually cast their ballot.
Additionally, Hilary Clinton had a massive advantage in the polls throughout the entirety of the 2016 election. However, Trump ended up pulling it back through the electoral college.
The surge of early voters does not mean that the Democrats can get ahead of themselves and are guaranteed victory. This is because it is believed that a large majority of the early ballots are from Democrats, women, and black Americans, whilst people wanting to avoid crows on election day are also part of early voters.
The Republicans themselves believe that the majority of their supports will turn out in number on November 3rd, so whilst Biden has shot into an early, the drama of the 2020 election is far from over!
Politics
Monarch Wants Wike To Run For Higher Position
Following Governor Nyesom Wike’s milestones in Rivers State, the Paramount Ruler of Iriebe Community in Obio|Akpor Local Government Area, Eze Worenwu Jeremiah, has urged him to contest for higher position.
The Iriebe paramount ruler said contesting for higher position would help the Governor showcase his leadership capacity which had been tested and proven by Rivers people.
Jeremiah, who made the declaration in an interview in his palace at Iriebe recently, said Governor Wike’s infrastructural development, especially the five flyovers going on simultaneously had restored Rivers State to its original Garden City status.
The monarch explained that since leadership was a continuity that it behoved Governor Nyesom Wike, having distinguished himself in the past five years to make himself available for higher position.
He said from his time as council chairman, chief of staff, minister and now Governor, Wike had often proven his leadership qualities, hence, the need to go higher.
The monarch assured that Rivers people and the entire South-South region would support his political aspiration.
Meanwhile, the Iriebe paramount ruler says his community would not accommodate any criminal element whose intention is to hijack the peaceful protest by Nigerian youths.
Jeremiah said Iriebe as a peaceful community would deal decisively with any group that would hide under the guise of protest to unleash violence on his people.
He said his community would always support steps taken by the state government towards strengthening the peaceful disposition of the state, and noted that the traditional institution in Iriebe would not condone any act capable of derailing the developmental strides of Governor Wike.
He, however, sued for peace, unity and cooperation among different tribes doing business and residing in the community.
Politics
A’Ibom LG Polls: IFES To Equip Situation Rooms
The Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, Aniedi Ikoiwak, has said the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, has agreed to equip situation rooms for effective monitoring of the October 31 Local Government elections.
Ikoiwak announced this while speaking on an Inspiration FM 105.9 public enlightenment programme monitored by our correspondent, in Uyo on Monday.
He said, “IFES has promised to equip our situation rooms with gadgets to enable us to respond to election issues in different places.”
According to him, officials of the commission will be on the ground to handle issues as they arise across the local government areas.
While responding to complaints about the disqualification of candidates from the upcoming elections, the AKISIEC boss said, “The Chairman of the National Rescue Movement came to my office after the deadline for submission of forms of all candidates had expired; telling me to impute the name of candidates of Esit -Eket and Ukanafun Local Government Areas, and I told him that such an act is against the electoral law.
“AKISIEC did not disqualify anybody. Let me also say that, for you to be a candidate, you must qualify to be a candidate and follow given guidelines for electoral process.”
He noted that the party also failed to provide details of the running mates of the two candidates they tried to get into the list.
Responding to claims that he is a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ikoiwak, said, “I don’t know why I’m tagged a member of the PDP. For the past 10 years in INEC as Resident Electoral Commissioner, one of the criteria is that you can’t be a member of any political party.
“I have conducted elections where different political parties won in different states. So, if anyone wants to tag me a member of a political party, let me carry the tag of all political parties that won in states I had supervised.”
Trending
- Editorial2 days ago
Buhari, Save Nigeria Now
- Politics2 days ago
Wike Imposes Curfew In Parts Of Rivers State
- Politics2 days ago
‘Why Senate Suspended Buhari’s Aide, Other INEC Nominees’ Confirmation’
- Politics2 days ago
PDP Cautions Fayemi On Violence
- Business2 days ago
Activist Faults CBN’s Gold Order To Zamfara
- Politics2 days ago
End SARS Protest, A Wake-UP Call – Okorocha
- Business2 days ago
Bayelsa Govt Set To Boost Agriculture
- Politics2 days ago
Dep Speaker Sues For Peace