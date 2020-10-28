City Crime
Life Span Of An Ex-Parte Order
Ex-Parte Order means a legal proceeding brought by one party in the absence of and without representation of or notification to the other party. Where an order is made on motion ex-parte, any party affected by it may within seven (7) days after the service of the order or within such further time as the court may allow apply to the court by motion, to vary or discharge it.
The life span of an ex-parte order is meant to be very short. It shall be made to end with the minimum delay, otherwise it shall stand vacated. An order made on motion ex-parte shall last for only 14 days after the party affected by the order has applied for the order to be varied or discharged, or last for another fourteen (14) days after application to vary or discharge it had been concluded. Where a motion to vary or discharge an ex-parte order is not taken within fourteen (14) days of its being filed, the ex-parte order shall automatically lapse. See ORDER 9 RULE 12 (1) and (2) OF THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT (CIVIL PROCEEDURE) RULES.
In Argiji Properties Ltd. V. Birni & Anor (2018) LPELR – 45858 (CA). The trial court failed to state the duration of the ex-parte order. By Order 9 Rule 12 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2000, an ex-parte order made under the rules shall not last for more than 14 days. Order 9 Rule 12 (1) Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules states, “No order made on a motion ex-parte shall last for more than 14 days after the party affected by the order has applied for the order to be varied or discharged or last for another 14 days after the application to vary or discharge it has been concluded.
Order 9 Rules 12 (2), “If a motion to vary or discharge an ex-parte order is not taken within 14 days of its being filed, the ex-parte order shall automatically lapse.” The rule is very clear that the said order shall not last for more than 14 days. The ex-parte order in the instant case was granted on the 6th of October 2006. The appellants motion for setting aside the ex-parte order was filed on 25th October, 2006 and by virtue of Order 9 Rule 12, the ex-parte Order lapsed on the 6th of November 2006. By provisions of Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an interim order is part of the inherent powers of the court to enhance the administration of justice and usually granted to protect a party’s existing legal right from invasion by another according to the Supreme Court in Akpo V. Ha-Kenna (1992) 6 NNLR (Pt 247) 266.
Accordingly, with all exercise of jurisdiction, the power must be exercised judicially and judiciously taking all relevant circumstance of the matter into consideration. When an exercise of discretion was done whimsically, the appellate court is entitled to interfere with such skewed exercise of discretion to right the wrong done. (Anaeze v. Anyaso (1993)5 NWLR (Pt 291)1. The ex-parte order made under whimsical exercise of discretion ought to be set aside. ‘Per Hassan J. C. A. (Pp21-24, Paras D-A).
Order 26 Rule 11 and 12 of Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009, provides that a person affected by an ex-parte order of injunction may within 7 days apply for the order to be discharged, upon such application the order shall not last for more than 14 days after the application has be argued. Ex-parte orders of injunction do not last Ad infinitum, generally it has a life span of a few days or as may be permitted by the rules of court. The court may in the interest of justice and upon an application extend the effective period of an interim order of injunction made ex-parte to last until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.
Nkechi Bright-Ewere
#EndSARS: Attacks On Policemen Worry NHRC …As Probe Begins
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), yesterday, expressed concerns over reports of attacks on police stations and law enforcement agents, including police officers in different parts of the country.
A statement by the NHRC’s Assistant Director Public Affairs, Fatimah Mohammed, stated that the commission’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, said this while reacting to cases of “civil attacks on police personnel and wanton destruction of property at some police stations in some states of the federation”.
It stated that such “heinous crime has no place in modern history, and therefore, should be eschewed to allow peace and orderliness to reign in the country”.
Ojukwu noted that the commission was receiving petitions of attacks on security personnel “for onward investigations and subsequent recommendations to the appropriate government agencies for compensations or prosecution of offenders in accordance with the law”.
He recalled that the NHRC had up an Independent Investigative Panel to probe complaints of rights violations and brutality of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) but maintained that “two wrongs cannot make a right”.
He added that “aggrieved persons who have an opportunity to take their complaints and petitions to the Independent Investigative Panel set up by the commission to hear complaints of allegations of human rights violations by SARS should do so without further delay”.
Ojukwu noted that the establishment of panels of inquiry by the state governments across the 36 states “is a welcome development to complement the efforts of the Federal Government that already established the Independent Investigative Panel midwifed by the NHRC.”
Anti-Corruption War: NASDRA Wants FG To Deploy SST
The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), has urged the Federal Government to make use of Space and Science Technology in fighting corruption and other problems in the country.
NASRDA’s Acting Director-General, Dr Francis Chizea said this in a statement last Monday in Abuja.
“Space and science technology has the capacity to help tackle corruption and key societal problems in Nigeria.
“NASRDA is engaged in research and development, capacity building in science, engineering and administration for sustainable development in Nigeria,” he said.
Chizea said that the agency was also providing support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption which has affected lives and systems in African countries.
“Corruption has continued to have devastating effects on the lives of the vast majority of the population in Africa, while its various causes are numerous and similar among African countries.
“Advances in space, science and technology have led to unprecedented and rapid access to vast amounts of data on societies, the economy and the environment.
“In keeping up with this development, governments, organisations and citizens across the globe are currently in new state of experiment and innovation adaptation.
“The data revolution which refers to both quantities of data now available and technological innovation has the potential to tackle key issues in the society including corruption,” he said.
Chizea said that access to information and transparency which were needed for democracy and good governance could help fight corruption and ensure a level playing field for both government and citizens.
He said that NASRDA plans to hold the National Space Dialogue between December 2 and December 4 in Abuja, to discuss the emergence of space tools, its relevance and applications for anti-corruption detection and prevention.
Foundation Gives Award To OSPAC Commander
The Rivers State University Students’ Foundation, has honoured the Elele Security Planning Advisory Committee Commander, Hon. Wosa Iheanyi with an award.
The Coordinator, Rivers State University, Students Foundation, Comrade Osanma ThankGod, while presenting the award in Elele at the weekend, remarked that it was based on the awardee’s contributions to peace and harmony in Ikwerreland and beyond.
Osanma noted that the award was intended to encourage him do more in maintenance of peace in Elele and the entire Ikwerre land.
He explained that the fight against crime which the likes of Wosa and other notable Ikwerre sons had decided to engage to bring peace to troubled communities should be lauded and supported. He said the award was in recognition of his pacifist virtues.
Osanma further said the peace which residents of Elele and beyond were enjoying was due to the arrival of the local vigilante called OSPAC.
He described Wosa as a fearless and humble man who had contributed immensely towards the development of Ikwerreland.
Earlier, the awardee, Hon. Wosa Iheanyi said he had been humbled by the award coming from the student body.
Wosa thanked the students for the singular honour done him, and noted that it would spur him to do more in making sure that crime and all forms of social vices that had bedeviled Elele and its environs were eradicated.
He said what gave him joy was that agrarian families who practise subsistence farming in the community and other residents could carry out their duties without molestation.
The Elele OSPAC Commander said his group would continue to work with the police and other security agencies to eradicate crime so that residents could sleep well.
Wosa dedicated the award to the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Hon Samuel Nwanosike.
He said any achievement recorded must be attributed to the executive chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council as well as the ordinary people.
Wosa praised Hon. Nwanosike for his efforts in ensuring security which created room for the massive development in the entire local government.
