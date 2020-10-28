Environment
LCCI Seeks FG’s Support For EndSARS Looting Victims
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has urged the federal government to come to the aid of the Lagos State Government to rebuild the large number of assets that were destroyed by the hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protest.
The chamber said this has become necessary in view of the current challenging economic conditions that the state was already grappling with.
It also said that banks to which some of the victims were indebted should demonstrate an uncommon compassion towards them in respect of their indebtedness.
LCCI, in a statement signed by its President, Mrs.Toki Mabogunje said “as corporate and individual citizens, this is the time to demonstrate our culture of compassion in being our brother’s keeper by supporting, in our various ways, the victims of this unfortunate incident.
“We wish to appeal as follows; that the federal and Lagos state governments should collaborate to provide support in the form of grants, to all the victims of the unfortunate outcome of the protest and the subsequent attacks and destruction of properties and assets; that the families of all those who lost their loved ones should be adequately compensated
“We note the setting up of the Judicial Panels of Inquiry in various states to investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incidence with a view to avoiding a repeat of such occurrences in the future. We urge all citizens that may have suffered from all forms of police brutality and injustice to co-operate with the Lagos State Government to bring about restitution and some form of closure on these very unfortunate incidences.
“We believe there are lessons to be learnt by all concerned – protesters, the government, security agencies and citizens.
“We are all in this together and we need the co-operation and support of all to build a Lagos and Nigeria of our dreams. We should sustain the status of our country as the biggest economy on the African continent and preserve the status of Lagos as a leading commercial city in Africa and the commercial hub of the West African sub-region.
“We should collectively strengthen our resilience, build an inclusive economy and deepen citizen engagement. Long live Lagos State, long live Federal Republic of Nigeria! The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) notes with a deep sense of loss and pain, the loss of lives, property and livelihoods arising from the subsequent regrettable events following the recent peaceful EndSARS protests.
“We empathise with the families of all those who have lost loved ones during and in the aftermath of the protests. We share the pain of all investors: micro, small, medium and large that suffered losses as a result of the arson, looting and the destruction of their valuable fixed and moveable assets. We share the grave concern of employees who are at the risk of losing their jobs as a result of these deplorable and debilitating incidents. We empathise with the Lagos State Government over the wanton destruction of public properties around the state.
“The LCCI wishes to reiterate its position on the imperative of peace, dialogue and engagement as major ingredients for social and economic stability that will enable a conducive environment for investments and the prosperity of businesses.
“The LCCI implores all stakeholders [the government and the governed] to prioritise dialogue and constructive engagement. We need to embed in the governance process, the norms and ideals of the democratic process, rule of law, transparency and accountability in political governance and citizen engagement among others.”
Environment
SMEs: What Importance To Nigerian Economy?
The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector, in recent times, has suffered many setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protests that are currently rocking the country.
This week, The Tide’s Business Unit takes a look at the importance of the SMEs to the Nigerian economy and why the sector should be given proper attention by the government.
Our senior correspondent, Lilian Peters, went to town to have a chat with some entrepreneurs in Port Harcourt and here is what she came back with.
Chief Executive Officer of BenFather Enterprises, Rev. John Benneth, believes that without the SMEs, the demand and supply of the masses in any society cannot be met.
“The SMEs are the economic hub of the country and play a very important role in revenue generation.
“It is unfortunate that the same sector has not been given the required attention to thrive which will in turn benefit the society.
“Government should provide conducive environment for the SMEs and checkmate the excesses of touts and police who take undue advantage of the sector”, he said.
Rev. Bennett noted that many investors had left the country due to insecurity and lack of conducive business environment.
According to him, the harsh economic reality in the country has negatively affected the SMEs. He said the sector required urgent attention of the government to bounce back.
On the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country, he said, “the youths are fighting a just cause, but unpatriotic Nigerians have hijacked the protests which resulted in the destruction of lives, property and even the business of SMEs”.
Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of GEEPICS International Limited, Mr Gideon Emeh, says SMEs play a major role in the nation’s economy.
“The only way a nation can boast of a sustainable economic growth is by having a stabilised SME which is the backbone of any economy.
“Growth of SMEs is a sign of a good economy because they pay taxes, provide jobs for others and are also responsible for currency flow”, he said.
Emeh who deals on system softwares, security and engineering programming said the Federal Government has not done enough to help the growth of SMEs in the area of stable power supply, good infrastructure and harmonised taxation.
He urged small and medium entrepreneurs to always invest in self development and acquisition of current skills.
“When you do trial and error in business, chances are that you may succeed out of perseverance or fail out of frustration”, he said.
Managing Director of Ogbom Welding & Fabrication Works, Mr Christopher Ogbonna Nduka, says the importance of SMEs cannot be over-emphasised in the society.
SMEs, he noted, play an important role in reducing crime rate, providing services to the masses and also maintaining the systems put in place by the government.
According to him, “just as welding works provide security to properties, so do SMEs secure economic growth for the country”.
Nduka noted in strong terms that any country that wants a sustainable economy does not play with the entrepreneurs who drive its economy.
“Nigeria should make more moves to help the SMEs in the country to develop like other countries.
“Here, government is only interested in collecting one revenue or the other. Nobody cares for our welfare. Whether we make gain or not, we must generate revenue to all the three tiers of government in addition to contending with the touts who are ready to fight and destroy our working tools.
“This is the reason why we have many businesses closed down after the COVID-19 pandemic and now EndSARS”, he said.
Managing Director of DIDI Concepts, Mrs Lilian Ndidi Onuoha, says the SMEs play a very important role in the development of any nation.
Mrs Onuoha who deals on wares said, “the SMEs do not depend on government for employment, but rather create jobs for themselves and even employ people to reduce the level of unemployment that increases the crime rate in the society”.
She however, observed that the SMEs in Nigeria today “are below average compared to those of other countries.
“Government needs to do more in terms of financial support, encouragement and infrastructural development,”
She added that “the #EndSARS protests have also impacted negatively on the SMEs. The initial motive of the protesters was good but hoodlums hijacked it and damaged, looted and burnt businesses that SMEs built, nurtured and grew for many years”.
Environment
Access Bank To Assist SMEs, Others With N50bn Loans
Access Bank Nigeria Plc is set to dole out N50 billion through interest-free loans and grants to support communities, the youths and micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the country.
This is coming on the heels of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the hijacked #EndSARS protests that led to the looting of businesses and destruction of properties which has thrown so many Nigerians into debts.
According to the bank, it remains committed to its purpose of impacting lives positively.
The bank said, “Now more than ever, we remain committed to our purpose of impacting lives positively.
” In the light of the recent occurrences, we will be supporting Nigerian businesses with N50 billion interest-free loans and grants. Watch this space for more information.”
Economic experts believe that the show of support from Access Bank will help alleviate and stimulate economic activities as well as produce many positive multiplier effects on the economy.
Environment
Flood Spreads In Rivers Affects Four LGAs, Renders Thousands Homeless
Over 200,000 persons have been rendered homeless while properties including houses and farmlands are destroyed by flood in four local government areas of Rivers State.
The local government areas are Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Abua/Odual and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas.
Sources within the four local government areas informed The Tide that all the coastal communities especially in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas respectively are under water.
The source further revealed that most of these communities are located in Engenni District of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Ndoni district and Egi kingdom of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas.
According to the source, coastal communities which are under water in Ahoada West Local Governemnt Area are Akinima, the council headquarters, Joinkrama I and II, Ikodi, Akianiso, Igovia, Ususu, Isua, Odau and Edagberi, while in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, all the seven communities in Ndoni District which are Asi Azaga, Isukwa, Otikiri Agwe and Ndoni Main town, in Egi Kingdom. The following communities also affected are: Idu Osobile, Kregeni, Obobouru and others.
Sources revealed that some of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps are already overstretched with the number of internally displaced persons occupying them.
The Tide also leant that some residents are living in makeshift structures as well as engaging in premature harvesting of crops.
According to the source, some of the residents particularly in Mbiama/Ndoni and Akinima now cook outside and sleep on scaffold materials.
An internally displaced person who stays in one of the camps told The Tide via telephone that the camps are in dire need of mosquitoes nets, food items and potable water.
He stressed the need for the government to come to the aid of communities in the area.
A resident of Idu Osobile commuity, Ejeukwu Joezah told The Tide that his people now sleep on roof tops.
He said people now move round the community with the aid of canoes.
Also speaking, the Eze Egi of Ogbaland, HRM Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma, called for supports to flood ravaged communities in the area.
Also, an IDP in one of the camps, in Ahoada West, Mr. Ogbam Orugba, told The Tide in an interview that he has lost all his farmlands to the flood. “I have lost everything to the flood. All my farmlands including houses are all under water,” he said.
He stressed the need for the government and public spirited individuals to come to the aide of the people.
Another indigene of the area, silver Oku, said most residents of the affected communities have relocated to communities not affected by the incident.
Oku, who hails from Mbiama claimed that most villagers particularly in Mbiama are living in make shift structures, while some schools writing the National Examination Council (NECO) examination are also relocating to higher grounds to continue the examination.
“I can confirm to you that the flood has brought hardship to many people. We cook along the road in Mbiama and sleep on top of scaffold materials,” he said.
Also speaking, Mrs Better Jack Miller, said the women are the worst affected in the incident because they lost all their cassava farms to flood.
“The women are the worst affected because the cassava farms they managed to plant is no more there.
“Infact, people are packing from their homes both women and men,” she said.
She also called on the government to come to the aid of the people of the area.
Meanwhile, the Engenni eminent persons forum, a non-governmental organisation, has lamented the level of destructions caused by perennial flooding in the area.
Chairman of the forum, Dr. Harvey Warman, said the perennial flooding in Engenni kingdom is causing untold hardship to the people.
Warman, however, regretted the lack of support to the people by agencies in charge of disaster management in the country, stressing that despite the billions being voted by both the state and federal government for disaster management in the country, Engennis have not benefitted from it.
According to the elder- statesman, Engenni, which produces 30 per cent of the country’s revenue, is being neglected by successive governments in the country.
Warman, who called on the local, the state and federal governments as well as the Redcross Society to come to the aide of the people, also advised the affected communities to remain resilient assuring that the group would continue to create awareness on their plight.
Meanwhile, the Onueze of Ndoni kingdom, Chief John Ugboma Obi, has likened the current flooding to that of 2012.
He told The Tide that the entire Ndoni kingdom has been submerged by flood.
He also said the road linking the kingdom to the rest of the country has been cut off by water.
Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has described the incident as one of the worst.
NEMA South South coordinator, Mr Brandon Walson, told The Tide via a telephone interview that roads to most of the affected communities have been cut off by the water.
He also confirmed several destructions caused by the flood.
“I can confirm to you that all the coastal communities especially in two local government areas are under water.
“During our visit to the area, I saw plantain farms destroyed, yam farms destroyed, cassava farms and even okoro farms are all under water.
He said the agency has written to its headquarters for the supply of relief materials for the affected persons and communities.
Walson also told The Tide that they were awaiting response from the chairmen of the four affected local government areas for further assessment of the communities.
