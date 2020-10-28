Ict/Telecom
Lawyer Urges RSIEC To Embrace ICT
The Rivers State Government has been urged to introduce full technology into its state electoral system if it wants to make an improvement in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.
A Port Harcourt – based lawyer, Emperor Nnaoma, made the call in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, on Monday .
Nnaoma said that the introduction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into the state’s electoral system would produce a better result in future elections.
According to him, the current Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) under the watch of Retired Justice George Omereji, would come up clean if it introduces full electronic system into the electoral system.
He added that the introduction of full e-voting into the state electoral system would also be a huge plus to the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration.
The lawyer opined that both speed and accuracy would be achieved with the introduction of e-voting system, leaving no room for election manipulation and rigging.
“The wave of technological advancement and globalisation which has swept through various aspects of modern transactions should not be denied in the electoral system”, he said.
He explained that technology including ICT now plays a quintessential role in every sector of human life, stressing that without technology, the needed electoral reform in the country cannot be achieved.
On why fair and credible elections have continued to elude the nation, he alleged that the drivers of the process were not sincere in handling the e-voting scheme.
He pointed out that the powers-that-be would not be pleased to run a fair electronic system in order not to expose their shady deals.
The Tide reports that Nigeria is yet to embrace full e-voting in the conduct of its general elections, which according to political pundits, has been a major factor responsible for electoral frauds in the country.
Hoodlums Loot GSM Village …Cart Away Computers, Phones
Properties worth millions of naira have been looted by suspected hoodlums at Eleme junction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Some items looted at the village include computers and computer accessories, GSM phones and accessories, as well as GSM stand.
Eye witness account told The Tide that the assailants gained entrance into the village after overpowering the security men guarding the area.
According to the source, the hoodlums, after gaining entrance into the village, made away with all the valuable properties including unspecified amount of cash.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen, chairman of the GSM Market Traders Association, Christopher Kingsley, accused residents of Garki village, a suburb at Oil Mill, of being responsible for the incident.
He alleged that he was informed that same group of youths from Garki village had invaded the village and carted away valuable properties.
Kingsley solicited the help of the state government to enable the traders recover their looted properties.
Also speaking, Mr. Theophillus Ajah, said the traders have nothing left to fall back on, stressing that they lost over N30 million to the incident.
Another trader, Mrs Ngozi Kalu, said the traders were law-abiding citizens who pay their taxes regularly.
Kalu called on the government to set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the incident with a view to fishing out those who looted their properties.
It’s Time to Understand the SEO Evolution Curve over the Years
You can’t learn and master SEO within a short period. You will have to be patient. The subject is vast. And the interesting matter is, whenever there’s a change in Google algorithms, SEO trends also change. If you are keen to learn about SEO, you need to invest ample time and energy on the subject.
Right from the inception of SEO, the digital marketers have implemented several online strategies to make sure that their sites would enjoy increased online visibility on the SERP’s. But today, with the growing competition for the market share, it becomes rather complicated for start-up and small-scale businesses to stand in competition with the big business houses and successful online sites. They find it challenging to attract more organic traffic and increase their customer base. However, with the useful options such as paid ads, link building, social media interactions, email marketing and the other, there’s ample help at hand. And all these channels today are supported with other channels like video, image and voice search as well. There’s also artificial intelligence now to add to the list. To know more about this, you can get in touch with Golden Search Advantage.
The one for all and all for one online campaign
The moment SERP got supplemented through link building as well as other initiatives, for generating a considerable amount of significant site traffic; it naturally became evident that merely attracting the online visitors weren’t sufficient. The moment the visitors arrived, they needed to get influenced to spend adequate time to make a purchase, study and fill out necessary forms, respond to a CTA (Call to Action) like submit email id, complete registration, share feedback or download an eBook. The conversion rate optimization is beneficial. It helps in checking those boxes that impacts the online visitors purchasing decision and encourages them in completing a commercial transaction.
Going forward, after a certain point in time the SEO focus started to become all about user experience. It meant that right from the time an online visitor arrives in a site, it is essential for the site to allow smooth site navigation. Also, the content needs to be user-friendly and not verbose. The content should address the customer’s pain points and help in maximizing the leads or sales. Good rankings alone are not sufficient enough to fulfil this target. There are few other tools, such as the PPC (Pay Per Click) ads that can also contribute to making SEO beneficial for a company.
The advent of new search types
Today, the way people make an online search has become essential. It is as crucial as to where they place their online search. The image, voice and video search options are becoming extremely prevalent. It primarily holds true for mobile users. Hence, the conventional campaigns that comprise of the tools mentioned above, will have to incorporate the tools and initiatives mentioned below.
The Significance of Video Search
Today, it is slightly challenging to index a video on Google. There are many ways to maximize your scopes for indexing your videos:
- Make sure you select the correct hosting platform
Choose a platform for your video, based on your objectives. When you do your research ensure that the platform you finally choose comprises of in-depth analytics. It will be required so you can keep track of the evaluation of the objective. A few prominent platforms like YouTube and Wistia contain ways to personalize the entire content, such as alternating the content run-through speed.
Regardless of the platform, a useful video strategy is sharing informative feeds daily. The “how to videos” are best, and they often get a link back to the company site. Ensure that you keep using useful information to customize the content depending on the way customers communicate with the videos. It can help in enhancing the SEO campaigns as well as the site user experience.
- Add in video transcript
Not many people want to make use of headphones and take notes! You need to offer the scope to the online users for downloading a PDF or send an email having the transcript. You can also get the users to sign-up to a form, by making them receive the transcript. It will help in creating a list for assisting other marketing practices, for instance, email marketing. It is also found, that when you place the transcript choice atop the fold, the conversion rates increase.
- Add in a thumbnail
You need to ensure that yours is compelling, customized, relevant, attractive and engaging.
- Add a description and title
Make sure to add description and title! Also, add all the keywords to make the content appealing to read.
- Ensure that the video becomes the page focus
Do you want to ensure that your web page is indexed? If yes, then the concerned page content should be relevant for the video. Furthermore, you also have to get it optimized for better results. Make sure that you reach out to an expert SEO professional or a service agency to get adequate help on this. Being in the business for a long time, they know what’s best for improving your site’s pages.
- Use other SEO initiatives for supplementing
This is an important step because it makes sure that your video gets found in the customer searches.
The functional relevance of voice search
Similar to the manual text searches, the ultimate objective for the voice search optimization is for the voice-activated equipment, which offers good outcome for the users. Hence, the machines will seek relevant and short content to cater to the searchers. Here are a couple of things that you need to remember.
- Make use of the critical long-tail keywords
Such keywords are generally more likely to get indexed instead of the single-word keywords due to the conversational factor present in the voice search.
- Make sure to optimize Google My Business Listing
It is significant information for potential users and it has a chance to maximize your possibilities of getting listed in the SERP depending on the business category or the locality.
- Develop the FAQ pages
It is essential to incorporate the FAQ pages in your corporate site. Such pages easily accommodate the long-tail as well as the conversation keywords, that the voice search bots prefer more. For instance, “Chinese Restaurant” is highly vague. You need to know that a voice search user might ask you, “Alexa, where will I get the best Chinese chicken in Huntington within an hour.” It is essential to cater to these types of queries online.
- You can deploy a well-structured data mark-up
It indicates that you need to use precise schemas. The objective for the optimizers along with content developers is to develop pages that comprise of content snippets. And this could answer the hypothetical questions briefly that the users might ask.
The Advent of Artificial Intelligence
In recent times, the discovery of smart TV’s can identify the choicest titles sources from a film library. A simple line of the film that’s voiced by the user might offer data about the film star cast; mellow the lights in viewers’ room, and provide other options as well.
The world today is opening up new challenges for AI (Artificial Intelligence). How would you or your website interpret this for maximizing customer satisfaction? Alternatively, do you want to strengthen the customer experience? For that, you have the chance to resort to AI to generate customer assistance. You need to select an AI that enables the apps and CRM’s to recognize the tone that the customer has. And this naturally triggers the effective, timely and suitable follow-up actions as well.
It has been observed, that for years SEO has been the root for influencing online searchers to visit specific sites. In addition to foundational SEO there are other secure vertical tools that shouldn’t be left out. It is the support services that have opted-in for aspects like social media, CRO, PPC and the like. Other things to pay attention to here are email marketing and social media engagements. You can also choose to opt-in for the same if you think it’s necessary.
The unified goal of all the above-mentioned initiatives should continue to attain long-term success in online business. Irrespective of the enterprise size, you can get this accomplished simply by first anticipating and then catering to the various user requirements.
SEO has always undergone massive change and will keep on doing so. Hence, it is essential to ensure that the users as well as the companies keep in the mind the above aspects. It is essential that you know about the way SEO has progressed so far and envision your SEO success. Once you do that you need to relay the same to your service provider. An expert service provider will consider all these aspects and come up with the best SEO strategy that works for you. When you follow the best practices, the SEO changes for your own company too are going to be productive.
How to Tweak Your PPC Copy to Boost Your Retail E-Commerce Conversions
It is an unarguable fact of retail e-commerce that despite everything that you have done, the actual decision by the visitor to click or not on your advertisement takes just a few seconds. The reason why a visitor may not have actually clicked on the advertisement despite having high purchase intent may simply rest on very small details in your advertisement copy. When all that stands between successful conversion and failure are some details that can be easily addressed, you should make it a point to understand how you can tweak the advertisement to deliver better results and get you the competitive edge that will make your business successful.
Understanding the Function of Headlines
Both Google and Bing offer advertisers the flexibility of using up to three headlines with a character count limit of 30 on each in every PPC advertisement. It can be a difficult call whether to use all or most of the available characters, as it is possible to easily go overboard and confuse the reader with too much text when a simple message may be all what you really need. However, depending on the nature of the product, sometimes having the flexibility of more text can really be an advantage. Most experienced marketers will suggest that the second headline is used for incorporating the call-to-action because it is not necessary that there will always be enough space for the third headline to be displayed. Due to this, you should be ultra-careful about what text you keep for the third headline- – if there is anything that is mandatory, it is better to avoid placing it there.
The URL That Is Displayed In the Advertisement
While the actual destination URL can be as long and ugly as deemed necessary by the web developers, it can be a big turnoff to have it on display. Therefore, you should have a display URL which is shorter and looks better in the advertisement. Name it in such a way that it serves to deliver a dose of confidence to the visitor who is about to click on the URL that they will definitely find what they are looking for by clicking on the advertisement. Because the URL is of critical importance, very wisely, both Google and Bing give it a contrasting color so that it becomes more prominent and easier to click. URLs that are more noticeable can make all the difference between you and your competitors.
Sitelink Extensions
Even though sitelink extensions have been around for quite long and are possibly one of the most basic extensions of ads, it is surprising how many advertisers don’t use them at all or even if they do, don’t use them effectively enough.Using ad extensions, visitors have the opportunity of learning more without clicking and since they take up more space on the results page, https://klientboost.com says that they stand out more prominently and generate more traffic. The best use of sitelink extensions is when you want to give visitors multiple potential destinations for a common search phrase whenever such an option is justifiable or when the intent of the search is vague.
To offer sitelink extensions to advertisements, you need to have a well-defined PPC program with a proper structure and hierarchy. Unless that is available it will be impossible to offer site extensions that are differentiated according to the nature of the user query. The choice of site extensions that will be available in response to a general branded query will depend significantly on how the campaign is structured. However, there is no assurance that the sitelinks will be displayed on the search page as you would expect. Sometimes, even after doing everything as required, they simply don’t display on the screen so you need to be prepared for such an exigency and not pivot your entire CPC strategy on the availability of site extensions. While, it is not very clear as to why the display sometimes disappears, according to JHSM Sydneyexperts, it may be due to factors like the rank and position of the advertisement as well as other extensions that have been enabled. For maximum impact, it is important that the landing page that opens when a site extension is clicked is relevant to what is being advertised.
Call Extensions
There are some customers who feel more comfortable talking to a real person even when they are shopping online. The reasons can be diverse but usually it is to have a chat with an expert to confirm what they are buying is actually suited for their purpose, to make sure that the SKU is actually in stock, or for the sheer reassurance value that talking to a human gives rather than an impersonal click on a button. Whether you want to extend this kind of support to customers is something you have to decide depending on your business model because it can be costly but generally speaking, providing an additional channel for customer contact can help conversions. However, to do it will, you need to ensure that you have adequate staff and that they are trained properly to answer questions and close sales. You can end up damaging your reputation by letting the call go unanswered so you should make use of the facility of scheduling your call extensions in such a way that they only show when someone is available to take the call. Remember to use the same number as that on your landing page to prevent the advertisement from being disapproved. A call is at par with a click so you incur the same cost.
Conclusion
To give your PPC content more punch, you can show the rating of the advertiser that gives added confidence to buyers that they are buying from a reputed source. To get customer reviews displayed you have to get a minimum of 100 reviews or if according to Google, there is sufficient information contributed by customers for the rating. Getting positive reviews from customers remains the tough part. Enabling the location extension is also a valuable tactic if you have a presence at physical locations that can be used by walk-in customers as an alternative to ordering online. For the tactic to work properly, you need accurate information in your Google My Business listing that is linked to your Google Ads account. Using affiliate extensions gives an additional choice to the customer to buy from you directly or from an affiliate.
