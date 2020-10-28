Politics
Is the surge of early voting good or bad for Donald Trump?
The US election is little more than a week away, but already, the turnout of early voters has surpassed that of the 2016 election.
It is reported that roughly 60 million people have already cast their vote, which suggests that this election could have the highest voter turnout in more than a century.
The states of Texas, Florida and California, two of which were won by Donald Trump four years ago, have witnessed the most votes thus far. However, worryingly for the President, it is predicted that the majority of those ballots have gone in Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s favour, once againcementing his place as the overwhelming favourite in the next US President odds.
Pressure has been mounting on President Trump for months now, as he continues to fall further-and-further behind Mr Biden in the polls. The president has been criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests.
However, the Democratic nominee, who has appeared in public much less during his campaign trails, might not hold as big of an advantage as originally reported in the hugely decisive battleground states.
With the election just around the corner, the pair are ramping up their campaigns in the battleground states, with both candidates trying to win over the voters in the some of the most crucial part of the United States.
In Florida, which has an influential 29 electoral votes, Biden has a reported lead of 1.7%, whilst the Barack Obama’s former vice president holds a healthier advantage of 5.4% in Pennsylvania, which is the state with the second most electoral votes (20). President Trump, who is believed to be planning a whopping five rallies a day in the final straight, is returning to Pennsylvania, where he won by less than 45,000 votes in 2016, on Monday to try and turn the tides.
Mr Biden’s biggest leaders are in Michigan (7.4%) and Wisconsin (6.8%), whilst he is also in front in the polls in North Carolina (2.7%) and Arizona (3.7%). This means, in terms of the battleground states, President Trump is leading in just Ohio and Iowa, both of which are extremely slender advantages – 1.8% and 0.1% respectively.
Of course, these polls might not be a fair reflection of how the election will pan out. In 2016, the polls massively underestimated the number of Trump supporters, whilst the number of people polled that said they would vote of Mr Biden, might not actually cast their ballot.
Additionally, Hilary Clinton had a massive advantage in the polls throughout the entirety of the 2016 election. However, Trump ended up pulling it back through the electoral college.
The surge of early voters does not mean that the Democrats can get ahead of themselves and are guaranteed victory. This is because it is believed that a large majority of the early ballots are from Democrats, women, and black Americans, whilst people wanting to avoid crows on election day are also part of early voters.
The Republicans themselves believe that the majority of their supports will turn out in number on November 3rd, so whilst Biden has shot into an early, the drama of the 2020 election is far from over!
Politics
The history of the White House
With the Presidential odds pointing in Joe Biden’s favour, it seems possible that Donald Trump might end up having to pack his bags and move out of Washington’s White House. Over the years, the White House has been a home to almost every US President who has served a term for their country, although it’s certainly received many facelifts since it was first built.
George Washington was the country’s first ever president, and ahead of his second term in the role, in 1791, he selected the site where the White House would be built. The cornerstone for the structure was laid by 1792, and soon after, a design submitted by Irish-born architect James Hoban was agreed upon. Washington never actually got the chance to live in the finished residence, as it wasn’t completed until after his death. The first president to occupy the White House was John Adams, alongside his wife Abigail, in 1800, after a lengthy eight years of construction.
Thomas Jefferson and James Madison served as presidents respectively, however a few years after Madison was elected, the War of 1812 began, and the British set fire to the White House in 1814. Once these fires were put out, James Hoban was brought back in to rebuild the structure, ready for President James Monroe to move in by 1817. During Monroe’s administration, the house was further expanded – with the South Portico being constructed in 1824. Five years on, and President Andrew Jackson also oversaw an addition to the White House, the North Portico, which was built in 1829. During the latter half of the 19th century, there were even more proposals to significantly expand the President’s residence, as well as one that suggested building an entirely new house for future presidents to live in, but these plans never came to fruition.
By 1902, Theodore Roosevelt had been elected and subsequently began a major renovation of the White House. He went on to have the presidential offices relocated over to a newly constructed Executive Office Building, which is now known as the West Wing. Dubbed as the “Roosevelt renovation”, these plans were carried out by a famous New York architectural firm called McKim, Mead and White. President William Howard Taft was Roosevelt’s successor, as well as the man who had the globally recognised Oval Office originally constructed.
Almost 50 years on from Roosevelt’s overhaul renovation, the White House began to look a little worse-for-wear, showing signs of structural weakness. President Harry S. Truman was in office at the time, and decided to order yet another major renovation, in which the entire inside of the building was dismantled and reconstructed. Finally, by 1952, the work was complete and the Truman family could move back into the White House.
Since John Adams came into office, every US President that’s followed has lived in the White House, and made their own adjustments along the way. The White House holds the purpose of not only the home of the current president and his family, but also a museum of American history.
Quick facts:
- The White House needs 570 gallons of paint to cover the entirety of its outside surface.
- The White House has previously been known as the “President’s Palace”, the “President’s House” and the “Executive Mansion”.
- President Roosevelt is the one who originally gave the White House its name, in 1901.
Politics
Monarch Wants Wike To Run For Higher Position
Following Governor Nyesom Wike’s milestones in Rivers State, the Paramount Ruler of Iriebe Community in Obio|Akpor Local Government Area, Eze Worenwu Jeremiah, has urged him to contest for higher position.
The Iriebe paramount ruler said contesting for higher position would help the Governor showcase his leadership capacity which had been tested and proven by Rivers people.
Jeremiah, who made the declaration in an interview in his palace at Iriebe recently, said Governor Wike’s infrastructural development, especially the five flyovers going on simultaneously had restored Rivers State to its original Garden City status.
The monarch explained that since leadership was a continuity that it behoved Governor Nyesom Wike, having distinguished himself in the past five years to make himself available for higher position.
He said from his time as council chairman, chief of staff, minister and now Governor, Wike had often proven his leadership qualities, hence, the need to go higher.
The monarch assured that Rivers people and the entire South-South region would support his political aspiration.
Meanwhile, the Iriebe paramount ruler says his community would not accommodate any criminal element whose intention is to hijack the peaceful protest by Nigerian youths.
Jeremiah said Iriebe as a peaceful community would deal decisively with any group that would hide under the guise of protest to unleash violence on his people.
He said his community would always support steps taken by the state government towards strengthening the peaceful disposition of the state, and noted that the traditional institution in Iriebe would not condone any act capable of derailing the developmental strides of Governor Wike.
He, however, sued for peace, unity and cooperation among different tribes doing business and residing in the community.
Politics
A’Ibom LG Polls: IFES To Equip Situation Rooms
The Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, Aniedi Ikoiwak, has said the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, has agreed to equip situation rooms for effective monitoring of the October 31 Local Government elections.
Ikoiwak announced this while speaking on an Inspiration FM 105.9 public enlightenment programme monitored by our correspondent, in Uyo on Monday.
He said, “IFES has promised to equip our situation rooms with gadgets to enable us to respond to election issues in different places.”
According to him, officials of the commission will be on the ground to handle issues as they arise across the local government areas.
While responding to complaints about the disqualification of candidates from the upcoming elections, the AKISIEC boss said, “The Chairman of the National Rescue Movement came to my office after the deadline for submission of forms of all candidates had expired; telling me to impute the name of candidates of Esit -Eket and Ukanafun Local Government Areas, and I told him that such an act is against the electoral law.
“AKISIEC did not disqualify anybody. Let me also say that, for you to be a candidate, you must qualify to be a candidate and follow given guidelines for electoral process.”
He noted that the party also failed to provide details of the running mates of the two candidates they tried to get into the list.
Responding to claims that he is a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ikoiwak, said, “I don’t know why I’m tagged a member of the PDP. For the past 10 years in INEC as Resident Electoral Commissioner, one of the criteria is that you can’t be a member of any political party.
“I have conducted elections where different political parties won in different states. So, if anyone wants to tag me a member of a political party, let me carry the tag of all political parties that won in states I had supervised.”
Trending
- Editorial3 days ago
Buhari, Save Nigeria Now
- Politics3 days ago
‘Why Senate Suspended Buhari’s Aide, Other INEC Nominees’ Confirmation’
- Politics3 days ago
Wike Imposes Curfew In Parts Of Rivers State
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Cautions Fayemi On Violence
- Politics3 days ago
End SARS Protest, A Wake-UP Call – Okorocha
- Business3 days ago
Bayelsa Govt Set To Boost Agriculture
- Politics3 days ago
Dep Speaker Sues For Peace
- Business3 days ago
Activist Faults CBN’s Gold Order To Zamfara