Foods That Keep Your Digestive System Cool

Since spicy, acidic, heavy and fatty foods prolong the digestive process and can trigger or aggravate acid reflux symptoms, it is best to go for simpler, lighter and relatively bland foods. Try stuff like toast, plain whole wheat pasta or noodles, baked or broiled potatoes, clear liquids, and an occasional banana until all symptoms have gone.

Beyond the foods for acid reflux

In addition to adding foods for acid reflux relief in your diet, avoiding foods that trigger or aggravate acid reflux symptoms also forms an important part of reflux-free diets. It is certainly helpful to avoid anything that irritates the stomach, such as acidic foods, spicy foods, fatty foods, alcohol, coffee or tea, just to name a few. Read more about the foods you should try to avoid if you are suffering from acid reflux problems.

You can also complement your anti-reflux diet with important healthy eating habits for easy instant relief.

For example, it is important to chew your food carefully. In addition, it is also important to relax while you are eating. Read more about the healthy eating habits that you should adopt, especially if you are suffering from acid reflux issues.

But if these dietary changes do not help, you can consider other lifestyle changes to deal with your condition. You can also consider taking herbs or natural supplements to deal with your acid reflux.

Usually such gastroesophageal reflux problems respond well to the self-help remedies mentioned above. This means that your symptoms should clear up relatively quickly. However, if they don’t, your condition might be rather serious and you might need to seek the help of a qualified practitioner in the holistic and natural healing fields to deal with your problem.

If your heartburn symptoms are accompanied by chest pain (especially pain that radiates to the jaw, neck or arm) as well as symptoms like cold sweat, dizziness, nausea, or shortness of breath, you should see your doctor immediately, to eliminate the possibility that you might just had or are going to have a heart attack.