Sports
Enthusiast Seeks Involvement Of Philanthropists In Grassroots Sports
A football enthusiast, Mr Richard Omodara, has called for more involvement of businessmen and philanthropists in the discovery of talents from the grassroots through youth engagement in sporting activities.
Omodara made the call at the ongoing Golden Tosrich Football League Cup competition, last Monday in Akure.
Tidesports source gathered that the league, which is the 12th edition of Tubaba Football Competition, is being sponsored by Omodara.
Omodara said that he decided to sponsor the competition, which began on October 17 in Ondo State, as part of his contributions to the development of the game at the grassroots level.
He appealed to other well-meaning individuals to also get involved in the task of taking youths off the streets by investing in sports, generally.
“It is an opportunity for the youth to showcase the talents which God has deposited in them for the glory of the state and the country at large.
“It is also an avenue for me and my crew to identify with the youth at the grassroots and give back to the society in our own little way,” he said.
Omodara stated that government could not do it alone, adding: “that is why I decided to come in as a private individual to contribute my own quota to the development of the round leather game in the state.”
Also speaking, another football enthusiast, Saliu Adekunle, commended the organisers for putting together a befitting grassroots football league at this time.
“I see talent everywhere in the state and the only way to develop them and bring them into stardom is through competitions of this nature.
“This is the 12th edition of the competition, and to the glory of God, a lot of talents had been discovered on this same Housing/Ijapo field,” he said.
He, however, called on all football lovers in the state to join hands with interested individuals to discover, develop and nurture talented players to the peak of their chosen career.
Featured
Champions League Is Our Competition -Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich’s forward, Thomas Mueller, has said that the Champions League holders are “happy to be playing in our competition again” ahead of their group-stage game at Lokomotiv Moscow.
Bayern visited the Russian capital last night looking to build on a 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in last week’s Group A opener.
“We’re happy to be playing in our competition again,” Mueller told a pre-match press conference.
“We want to continue the flow we currently find ourselves in.
“We’re confident, the team is in form, the omens are positive.”
Bayern, who have won their last six matches in all competitions, have reached the Champions League knockout stage in each of the last 12 seasons.
“Bayern are always among the favourites, we are always in the mix in spring,” added Mueller, who has won the European Cup twice with the Bavarian giants.
“At the moment, we feel very, very strong, but that won’t help us in March and April when it comes to the knockout stage. However, I have faith in the club and the team.”
Lokomotiv had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Salzburg last week before suffering a shock defeat in the Russian Premier League by Rotor Volgograd.
But Bayern boss Hansi Flick had warned his side not to be complacent against a team who finished bottom of their group last season and in the 2018-19 campaign.
“(Lokomotiv) are one of the most in-form teams in the Russian league,” he said.
“They have conceded the fewest goals and have some great attacking players in (Fedor) Smolov and Eder. We need to stay alert and focused.”
Lokomotiv coach Marko Nikolic said his side would go into the game with a point to prove.
“Our attitude is good. We are facing the best team in Europe, so what kind of attitude can we have? We are very happy for a chance to play against such opponents,” he said.
“Scepticism is always there, but it’s not my job to answer the critics who don’t believe in us.”
At the end of the encounter last night, Bayern maintained winning streak with a 2-1 victory in Moscow.
Sports
46 Nations Back CAF Boss For Second Term
A letter has been sent to Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad from 46 of the 54 member associations requesting him to run for a second four-year term.
President of Southern African football body COSAFA, Philip Chiyangwa, confirmed to Tidesports source that a letter supporting Ahmad had been delivered to the former Malagasy politician.
The presidency election is scheduled for Rabat next March and the 60-year-old has until November 12 to decide whether he will seek re-election.
A simple majority — 28 votes if each association participates — is required to win the election but no official has announced their candidacy.
Algeria, Botswana, the Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe were the eight nations not included in the letter of support.
Ahmad scored a stunning victory three years ago over incumbent Issa Hayatou, a Cameroonian who had ruled African football for 29 years.
The letter praised Ahmad, but made no mention of various controversies surrounding him, including being probed by the FIFA ethics committee for alleged financial irregularities, which he denies.
At the request of Ahmad, FIFA sent secretary general Fatma Samoura to CAF headquarters in Cairo last year to assist for six months in the running of the organisation.
Sports
English FA Launches New Diversity Code
England’s governing Football Association (FA) unveiled a new diversity code yesterday in the hope of ensuring more ethnic minority candidates land senior jobs within the sport.
The Football Leadership Diversity Code will ask clubs to achieve targets in both coaching positions and significant management roles.
Although the new code is currently voluntary, 42 clubs from across the Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have signed up to its provisions.
Former Chelsea and Celtic defender Paul Elliott, head of the FA’s inclusion advisory board, said: “Many clubs are already doing good work in this area and we have been pleased to see football stand together this year to challenge the injustice we are seeing in society.
“However, positive and tangible action is required to drive change and take the next step.”
Under the code, clubs will be expected to make 15 percent of new executive positions available to people from minority backgrounds.
Gender diversity is also part of the code, with 30 percent of new appointments in senior leadership positions to be female candidates.
Meanwhile women’s football clubs will be expected to have at leats 50 percent female coaching staffs.
In men’s professional football, 25 percent of new hires will be of black, Asian or mixed heritage.
If applicants meeting the job specifications apply, interview shortlists will need to have at least one male and one female black, Asian or of mixed-heritage candidate.
Trending
