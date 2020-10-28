Anti-Corruption War: NASDRA Wants FG To Deploy SST

The Rivers State University Students’ Foundation, has honoured the Elele Security Planning Advisory Committee Commander, Hon. Wosa Iheanyi with an award.

The Coordinator, Rivers State University, Students Foundation, Comrade Osanma ThankGod, while presenting the award in Elele at the weekend, remarked that it was based on the awardee’s contributions to peace and harmony in Ikwerreland and beyond.

Osanma noted that the award was intended to encourage him do more in maintenance of peace in Elele and the entire Ikwerre land.

He explained that the fight against crime which the likes of Wosa and other notable Ikwerre sons had decided to engage to bring peace to troubled communities should be lauded and supported. He said the award was in recognition of his pacifist virtues.

Osanma further said the peace which residents of Elele and beyond were enjoying was due to the arrival of the local vigilante called OSPAC.

He described Wosa as a fearless and humble man who had contributed immensely towards the development of Ikwerreland.

Earlier, the awardee, Hon. Wosa Iheanyi said he had been humbled by the award coming from the student body.

Wosa thanked the students for the singular honour done him, and noted that it would spur him to do more in making sure that crime and all forms of social vices that had bedeviled Elele and its environs were eradicated.

He said what gave him joy was that agrarian families who practise subsistence farming in the community and other residents could carry out their duties without molestation.

The Elele OSPAC Commander said his group would continue to work with the police and other security agencies to eradicate crime so that residents could sleep well.

Wosa dedicated the award to the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Hon Samuel Nwanosike.

He said any achievement recorded must be attributed to the executive chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council as well as the ordinary people.

Wosa praised Hon. Nwanosike for his efforts in ensuring security which created room for the massive development in the entire local government.