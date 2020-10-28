Politics
A’Ibom LG Polls: IFES To Equip Situation Rooms
The Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, Aniedi Ikoiwak, has said the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, has agreed to equip situation rooms for effective monitoring of the October 31 Local Government elections.
Ikoiwak announced this while speaking on an Inspiration FM 105.9 public enlightenment programme monitored by our correspondent, in Uyo on Monday.
He said, “IFES has promised to equip our situation rooms with gadgets to enable us to respond to election issues in different places.”
According to him, officials of the commission will be on the ground to handle issues as they arise across the local government areas.
While responding to complaints about the disqualification of candidates from the upcoming elections, the AKISIEC boss said, “The Chairman of the National Rescue Movement came to my office after the deadline for submission of forms of all candidates had expired; telling me to impute the name of candidates of Esit -Eket and Ukanafun Local Government Areas, and I told him that such an act is against the electoral law.
“AKISIEC did not disqualify anybody. Let me also say that, for you to be a candidate, you must qualify to be a candidate and follow given guidelines for electoral process.”
He noted that the party also failed to provide details of the running mates of the two candidates they tried to get into the list.
Responding to claims that he is a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ikoiwak, said, “I don’t know why I’m tagged a member of the PDP. For the past 10 years in INEC as Resident Electoral Commissioner, one of the criteria is that you can’t be a member of any political party.
“I have conducted elections where different political parties won in different states. So, if anyone wants to tag me a member of a political party, let me carry the tag of all political parties that won in states I had supervised.”
Politics
Monarch Wants Wike To Run For Higher Position
Following Governor Nyesom Wike’s milestones in Rivers State, the Paramount Ruler of Iriebe Community in Obio|Akpor Local Government Area, Eze Worenwu Jeremiah, has urged him to contest for higher position.
The Iriebe paramount ruler said contesting for higher position would help the Governor showcase his leadership capacity which had been tested and proven by Rivers people.
Jeremiah, who made the declaration in an interview in his palace at Iriebe recently, said Governor Wike’s infrastructural development, especially the five flyovers going on simultaneously had restored Rivers State to its original Garden City status.
The monarch explained that since leadership was a continuity that it behoved Governor Nyesom Wike, having distinguished himself in the past five years to make himself available for higher position.
He said from his time as council chairman, chief of staff, minister and now Governor, Wike had often proven his leadership qualities, hence, the need to go higher.
The monarch assured that Rivers people and the entire South-South region would support his political aspiration.
Meanwhile, the Iriebe paramount ruler says his community would not accommodate any criminal element whose intention is to hijack the peaceful protest by Nigerian youths.
Jeremiah said Iriebe as a peaceful community would deal decisively with any group that would hide under the guise of protest to unleash violence on his people.
He said his community would always support steps taken by the state government towards strengthening the peaceful disposition of the state, and noted that the traditional institution in Iriebe would not condone any act capable of derailing the developmental strides of Governor Wike.
He, however, sued for peace, unity and cooperation among different tribes doing business and residing in the community.
Politics
Group Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
United for Better Nigeria Initiatives (UBNI), an NGO, yesterday, appealed to Nigerians to focus on national unity rather than acts that could disintegrate the country.
The National Coordinator, UBNI, Mrs Nkolika Mkparu, in a statement said that focusing on national unity remained necessary as Nigeria was in a challenging time.
According to Mkparu, the nation is in mourning and every peace-loving person should feel the hurt.
“It breaks my heart to see our citizens turning against one another, killing, maiming others and destroying property by few who hijacked a peaceful demonstration.
“This demonstration which is the given constitutional right of every Nigerian, to gather peacefully, was hijacked and used to cause havoc across the nation.”
Mkparu called on members of the group to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of utilising their civic duties by getting involved in what affected them positively.
She said that the energy could be channeled to the polling booths at the right time.
“We members here will not allow any one, group or section to play politics of sentiments or self-gratification on the lives and property of others.
“We will not give anyone that satisfaction; our target is to keep the country united.
“We have one great nation called Nigeria and it is our collective efforts as Nigerians to keep the nation united and do not buy into sentiments.”
Mkparu maintained that the group would resist the “trap of divide and conquer” adding that Nigerians were resilient, wiser and better informed.
She said that the group understood that diplomacy would save lives and property, fortify unity and advance progress.
Politics
Ekiti PDP,APC Bicker Over Attacks, Looting
The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and its All Progressives Congress counterpart last Sunday engaged in a war of words over the breakdown of law and order in parts of the state.
While the PDP accused the Governor KayodeFayemi-led APC administration of sponsoring armed thugs to attack people and destroy property, the ruling party accused a faction of the opposition party of being the brain behind the violence and looting which followed last week’s peaceful #EndSARS protest embarked upon by youths.
PDP factional Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement titled, “PDP accuses Fayemi of unleashing armed thugs on Ekiti people…says people being attacked will defend themselves if the government can’t,” charged the police to bring the perpetrators to book.
Adeyanju alleged among other things that “a guest house owned by a musician and former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye (aka Dayo Maxima), was invaded last (Saturday) night by armed thugs led by one Marshal, where four persons were abducted and gunshots fired indiscriminately.
“The four people abducted by the thugs were dumped at the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti after they had been taken to the Government House where they were assaulted, are now being detained like criminals while nothing has been done to apprehend the thugs who attacked them.
“It will get to a point that the people will be forced to defend themselves if the government that should protect them is the one unleashing thugs on them and the consequences will not be palatable for anyone.”
