Politics
Wike Imposes Curfew In Parts Of Rivers State
The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, last week, imposed a twenty-four hour curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.
The curfew also extended to Mile 1, Mile Two, Emenike, Ikokwu, and Iloabuchi parts of Diobu in Port Harcourt City, as well as Oil Mill axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The Governor announced the curfew in a state-wide broadcast last Wednesday, at Government House, Port Harcourt, and explained that the decision to impose the curfew was arrived at in a State Security Council meeting held same day in Government House.
In the broadcast, he said that the State Government appreciated the peaceful nature of the #EndSARS protest but regretted that hoodlums later hijacked the protest to unleash carnage in parts of the state.
He said: “ Some hoodlums attacked and destroyed police stations and court buildings in Oyigbo Local Government Area. Another set of hoodlums were also at the Ikokwu Spare Parts Markets, disturbing public peace and damaging property”.
In line with the proscription order of the Federal Government, Governor Wike, last week, reinforced ban on activities of the Indigenous Peoples Organisation of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.
The Governor stated that no form of procession or agitation by the group or any of its affiliates is allowed to take place in the state henceforth.
He explained that the state government observed that the activities of the banned IPOB are not only dangerous to lives and property, but clear threat to the existential interest and aspiration of Rivers State and all her people.
He directed security agencies to stop any form of procession or agitation by IPOB in any part of the state and arrest and prosecute any person or group that identifies with the membership or activities of the banned IPOB, adding that government will issue an executive order to strengthen and ensure effective reinforcement of the measures.
Governor Wike noted with sadness that since the organisation was classified as a terrorist organisation by a Federal High Court and subsequently proscribed by the Federal Government in 2017, the group had carried out intermittently processions in parts of Rivers State, especially Oyigbo and some notorious suburbs in Port Harcourt, stressing that the aim of IPOB had been to disturb the peace of the state by unleashing violence and destruction of lives and property at will.
The State Chief Executive declared one Mr Stanley Mgbere wanted for allegedly leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property at Onne Community in Eleme Local Government Area.
The Governor announced a ransom of N50million for anybody with useful information that would lead to Mgbere’s arrest and subsequent prosecution.
Another major event in Brick House last week was the inauguration of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate acts of brutality and violation of fundermental human rights perpetuated by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.
According to the Governor, the Commission was set up in exercise of the powers conferred on him by the 1999
Constitution as amended and the provisions of Section 2 (1) of the Commission Inquiry Law of Rivers State (Cap 30) Laws of Rivers State of 1999.
He tasked the Commission to identify the victims of the alleged acts of attrocities committed by officers and men of FSARS. It is also to identify the persons or groups who counselled, procured and sponsored alleged acts of violence and violation of human rights of citizens committed by the disbanded outfit in the state.
Members of the Commission were drawn from the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), FIDA, Youth, Civil Society, Women and Religious organisations and the Commission has 60 days from the date of it’s first sitting to submit its report.
Justice Chukwuneye Uriri (rtd) is the chairman of the Commission.
The Governor also inaugurated the newly reconstituted Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), within the week under review.
Justice George Omereji (rtd) is chairman of the Commission, Dr Doris Ruhuoma Chukwu, Mrs Chioma Ochia, Dr Hope Barango Tariah, Professor Lysias Gilbert, Barrister Barine Akpobari Nwikinanei, Dr Iyeneomie Tamunoberetonari, and Dr Solomon Egbe are members.
Governor Wike also appointed two veteran journalists into key positions. Chief Ernest Chinwo was appointed the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, while Mr Kelvin Ebiri was appointed Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor.
Chris Oluoh
Politics
PDP Cautions Fayemi On Violence
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, has warned that the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi will be held responsible if there is a further breakdown of law and order in the state.
The party alleged that armed thugs sponsored by the governor are now going about attacking people and destroying properties.
The party said a guest house owned by a musician and former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima), was invaded by armed thugs led by one Marshal, where four persons were abducted and gunshots fired indiscriminately.
State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement yesterday, warned that the people will eventually be forced to defend themselves.
The party alleged that government which should be protecting the citizens is now unleashing thugs, warning that the consequences will not be palatable for everyone.
The PDP said it was more worrisome that the police were acting in support of the thugs alleging that four people abducted by the thugs were dumped at the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti after they were taken to the Government House and assaulted.
“They are now being detained like criminals while nothing has been done to apprehend the thugs who attacked them.”
The PDP alleged that the same thugs were the ones who shot dead one Prince Sunday Ogunleye, at Oke Ureje area of Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.
The thugs, who moved around Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, in a branded bus owned by a former APC governorship aspirant, Engr Kayode Ojo, fired the shots that killed Sunday Ogunleye, a native of Odo Ayedun Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government.
“The armed thugs that invaded GNN Guest House at Jimoh Aliu Street, Adebayo in Ado Ekiti, owned by Dayo Maxima, are known to belong to what they termed ‘Team Ekiti.’
“They are known boys of the notorious Rotimi Olanbiwonnu (Mentilo), who is an appointee of Governor Fayemi.
“The police must therefore bring these people to face the law, otherwise, those being attacked might be forced to begin to defend themselves.”
Politics
S’East Govs Assure Nigerians Of Safety
Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has assured all Nigerians that they would be safe in any part of the South East geopolitical zone.
Umahi made the declaration yesterday while inspecting public property damaged by hoodlums at Okposi and Uburu communities of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.
The governor said he had spoken with leaders from all the geopolitical zones of the country and assured them of safety for all.
“They in turn, assured us of Igbo citizens’ safety in their lands as those of the southwest in particular urged us to ignore the threats of crisis being circulated in the social media.
“We implore people from all parts of Nigeria residing in the southeast to go about their businesses peacefully and report any threat to the governors and security agencies,” he said.
He noted that there were criminals across the country and that the youths had been directed to fish out the perpetrators of the destructions to face the law.
“We believe in the oneness of the country where justice and equity will thrive.
“We believe that together we will be stronger,’’ he added.
Governor Umahi appealled to Igbos across the country not to join the protests further.
“They should not allow anybody to use them in terming the protests an Igbo affair,” he stressed.
The governor noted that the country was going through a trying period and urged citizens to toe the path of President Muhammadu Buhari who has spoken in the nation’s oneness.
“The president has encouraged us, commiserated with families of all those who lost their lives, including security agencies and we should give him time to address the protesters’ demands,” he stressed…
The governor expressed dismay over the wanton destruction during the protests, noting that youths should not destroy properties which belonged to them.
“I will not reconstruct or repair any property that was destroyed except the people identify the culprits for them to face the law,” he said.
Politics
End SARS Protest, A Wake-UP Call – Okorocha
Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that the End SARS protest was not just targeted at the police but also a wake-up call to Nigerian elites to end years of bad leadership, joblessness and poverty in the country.
Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, the senator representing Imo West senatorial district, called on every political elite to sacrifice part of their salaries and allowances as a way of curbing the sufferings of the youths.
According to him, their lifestyles provoked ordinary Nigerians, adding that the genuine protest was a wake-up call to the political elite to live up to their responsibilities.
“What started a few days ago as a peaceful protest escalated into violent one with many souls lost and properties burnt.
“This situation is very unfortunate and highly regrettable one. I want to sympathize with those that have lost their loved ones due to the protests.
“However, I want to say that this is a wake-up call by the youths of this country to the leaders of this nation.
“It is also a proof that we the elite have been selfish in handling the affairs of this country. There has been a track record of unfair leadership for a long time.
“The End SARS protest is not just targeted at police but a disappointment over economic issues in a nation where we have joblessness and poverty for the youths.
“Today, we have millions of out of school children in the country, and this is another time bomb for tomorrow.
“The government and leaders must rise to their responsibilities to ensure that such future occurrences do not happen again”, he said.
Trending
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Police Confirm Attacks On Oyigbo, Mile One Police Stations In Rivers
- Entertainment4 days ago
Reactions As Reekado Banks Unfollows Wizkid On Instagram
- Politics4 days ago
2023 : Why APC Will Lose Rivers Again
- Sports4 days ago
Federation Seeks Inclusion Of Para-Soccer In NSF
- Sports4 days ago
Ajunwa Wants Her Record Broken
- News4 days ago
We Won’t Allow Anybody To Disrupt Peace Of Nigeria, Buhari Vows
- Sports4 days ago
FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Drops By Three Spots, Now World 32nd
- Business4 days ago
PH Airport Seals Two Banks, Other Business Outfits