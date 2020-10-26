Oil & Energy
S’East To Enjoy Improved Electricity From Nov 1
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it has started the upgrade and migration of its customers to improve electricity service delivery within the entire South-East from next month.
The upgrade and migration, which involve more investment on electricity installation and boosters, will improve electricity power from its least supply axis from about six hours to over 13 hours daily.
The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, stated this in Enugu yesterday, while speaking with newsmen on the latest investment of the company in its network areas covering the entire South-East.
Ezeh said that the additional seven hours supply across board in the South-East was in keeping with EEDC’s commitment to consistently invest in its network and improve quality of service.
According to him, this exercise will affect customers served by 40 feeders spread across Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo states with Abia and Imo states accounting for 72.5 per cent of the improvement.
“The various investments made by EEDC on its network have continued to yield positive results as customers served by these affected feeders will begin to enjoy guaranteed daily supply above 13 hours from November this year,’’ he said.
Ezeh said that with this development, customers were expected to support EEDC by promptly paying their bills to enable the company sustain this standard and make more investment in its network translating to improved service delivery.
“Customers are therefore urged to desist from acts capable of undermining these positive efforts embarked on by EEDC.
“There is no doubt that the customers migrated will begin to spend less on alternative power as the resources used in maintaining and running their generating sets will be used to take care of other needs.
“EEDC remains committed to delivering on its promise of providing improved services to its esteemed customers but counts on their support to actualise this,’’ Ezeh said.
Oil Firms To Incorporate Host Communities Dev Trust
Oil companies operating in Nigeria are expected to incorporate a host community trust for social and economic benefit from petroleum operations in their host communities.
This is contained in the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) obtained by The Tide in Abuja.
The aim of the trust is to foster sustainable prosperity within the host community.
The bill is a product of several years of agitation by oil bearing states over the development of oil communities by oil companies.
The new PIB said: “ Settlors (oil companies) shall incorporate a trust for the benefit of host communities for which the settlor is responsible.
“Where there is collective of settlors operating under a joint operation agreement with respect to upstream petroleum operations, the operator appointed under the agreement shall be responsible for compliance with the chater on behalf of the settlors.
“For settlors opearting in shallow water and deep offshore, the littoral communities and any other community determined by the settlor shall be host communities for the purposes of this act.”
It added that the settlor would appoint and authorise a board of trustee that would be registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission as a corporate body under the Companies and Allied Commission Act.
It noted that the name of the corporate body to be registered would be “Host Community Development Trust”.
The new bill noted that settlor would determine the members of the board of trustee and criteria for their appointment.
“The membership of the board of Trustees of the host communities development trust shall be subject to the approval of the commission or the regualtory body, ‘the Authority’
“The settlor shall in determination of membership of the board of Trustees, include persons of high integrity and professional standing who may not necessarily come from any of the host communities,” it said.
It added that the members of the board would serve a term of four years in first instance, and may be reappointed for another term of four years and no more, adding that the board would also have as Secretary one that would be appointed by the settlor to keep the books of the board.
The new PIB revealed that the board of trustee would be responsible for the management of the host communities development trust, determine the criteria, process and proportion of host communities development trust fund to be alloted to specific development programmes.
Kpo Fire Operators Back Down On Pipeline Vandalisation
Operators of artisanal oil refineries’ in the Niger Delta have promised to discontinue all attacks on crude oil pipeline installations where crude for local refining known in the region as “Kpo fire”, is sourced.
The National President of the Domestic Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (Artisanal Refiners), Mr Godwin Sunday, made this declaration while addressing newsmen at a recent event in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.
Sunday said that Kpo fire operators were prepared to pay for crude oil sourced officially from oil companies only if the Federal Government would back up their plan to set up modular refineries in the region.
He urged the Federal Government to create a policy for artisanal refiners in the Niger Delta just as it created the artisanal miners programmes for local miners in the northern Nigeria.
He also called on the government to “provide guarantee for the refiners to the tune of $15 million per refinery”, for the 10 units of 1,000 barrels per day planned by the group for the Niger Delta states.
The artisanal refiners president said, working with the government would enable them normalise their capacity while contributing to the economy of the country.
He disclosed that the group has agreed to “leave the creeks as soon as the Federal Government accedes to their request, They will not engage in ‘Kpo fire’ again, that they will use more modern refineries which they are able to make and then refine for the country. And then that they will not break the pipes of crude oil.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
PHED Warns Consumers Against Repairing Faulty Equipment
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc, PHED,says the replacement/repair of faulty electrical equipment remains the sole responsibility of the company and not the customers.
The Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED, Mr. John Onyi, made this known in a statement made available to the Press at the weekend, following increasing cases of reported extortion from customers by self-acclaimed chairmen of neighborhood electricity committee and other collaborators yet to be identified.
According to him, “we would advise our esteemed customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states not to contribute money for transformer or any other electrical equipment in whatever guise. Please, note that the distribution network remains the sole responsibility of the distribution company”.
Onyi stressed that, “the company has, from inception in November 2013, as part of its service level agreement, made its policy known to the public on faulty equipment replacement/repair through community engagements, press releases, radio announcements and jingles, advertorials, website, flyers and bulk bill Short Messaging Service, SMS”.
He said that, “for the purpose of emphasis, the policy clearly states that it is the prerogative of the service provider to take full responsibility for repair and replacement of such equipment which is in consonance with the provisions of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC”.
Onyi said that, already, the company has made arrangements with contactors that specialise in transformer repairs and other related electrical repairs in its franchise area being Port Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo and Yenagoa to handle such matters.
Furthermore, he said, more than 355 new hands were recently absorbed into the system where they would be accountable for transformers in clusters, manage customers account as well as timely escalation of repairs/replacement advice.
He, lamented, however, that legitimate payments for energy consumed that would have been made in favour of PHED to accelerate the process of replacement/repair were being diverted by fraudsters to enrich their pockets at the expense of loyal customers, in spite of efforts to curb illegal extortion.
Onyi urged energy consumers to report any suspected fault on their service transformer or network to the nearest PHED office for immediate attention, warning that any individual seeking to extort customers under the guise of contribution for repair/replacement of electrical equipment, would be sanctioned.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
