Sports
NFF Appoints Coaches On Merit – Pinnick
The Nigeria Football Federation last Tuesday inducted recently appointed coaches of the various National Teams.
Present at the occasion were President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who was represented by the Chairman of Chairmen of the NFF Congress, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau; NFF Executive Committee members, Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’, Ganiyu Majekodunmi; and Emmanuel Ibah, as well as the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, Director of Competitions, Bola Oyeyode and other members of NFF management.
The NFF President charged the newly appointed coaches to be of good behaviour and give their best whilst serving the nation. He also enjoined them to ensure they maintain a good working relationship with the secretariat.
“Each and everyone here was appointed on merit and the Federation will ensure you get maximum support to succeed in your jobs. There is the need to prepare hard and in quick time for the different competitions lined up, and we believe you have what it takes to assemble good teams and do well at the different competitions you will be participating in.
“Ensure you maintain good relationship with the secretariat and be good ambassadors of our great country,” Pinnick stated.
Coaches present at the induction included the Head Coach of the U20 Boys team, Isah Ladan Bosso; Head Coach of the U17 Boys, Fatai Amoo; Head Coach of the U15 Boys, Haruna Ilerika Usman; Head Coach of the U17 Girls, Bankole Olowookere and Head Coach of the U13 Boys, Abdullahi Tyabo Umar. Their assistants were also present.
Sports
Teams Set To Storm PH For Gov Wike Tourney
As invited teams across Nigeria make plans to storm Port Harcourt for the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Bashir Badawiy says it promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Badawiy, who stated this as the countdown to the tourney gathers momentum, stressed that Port Harcourt remains safe for all participating teams and fans alike.
According to him, we have twelve days to go and I can tell you that the tournament will set the pace for the season to come.
Port Harcourt is ready to host all the football teams coming to fight for bragging rights. It will set a marker for all pre-season games.
Governor Wike tournament is the place to be and I am glad that all the teams have signified their intention to be in the Garden City.
Bashir commended Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye and Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo for their untiring efforts to ensure a successful competition.
The Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament starts on November 6, 2020 with 16 teams from the NPFL and NNL angling for the winner’s podium.
Sports
NSF: ‘COVID-19’s Effects Won’t Derail My Team’
Secretary of Rivers State Special Sports Association, Tekena Lulu- Poku, has said that the effect of COVID-19 Virus will not affect his team at the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged EDO “2020”scheduled to hold in Edo State.
Lulu-Poku disclosed this yesterday, during an exclusive interview with Tidesports, in Port Harcourt.
According to him, though the virus came and put everything on hold, his athletes had prepared adequately, saying that, technical and physical preparations were put in place to fortify the team ahead of the fiesta. This happened before the lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the virus.
“ It is true that the virus came with serious crisis,but the preparation we have made so far, still remains. There is no doubt that the athletes are still in shape and physically fit for the competition”, Tekena Lulu- Poku said.
The scribe noted that athletes were also training individually, during the crisis period to keep fit and as well prepare themselves further against hurdles associated with the competition.
“With this level of readiness, l can comfortably say that the athletes are set for the competition and would do well at the NSF, when the chips are down,” Lulu- Poku said.
He said the association has already screened and picked athletes to represent the state at the EDO 2020 Festival, saying that the body would make do with the list of athletes on ground.
Sports
Sports, Ingredient For Fitness – Director
The Acting Director of Sports, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, (IAUE), Rivers State, Gonsi Sibe, has described sports as one of the ingredients that keep the body fit.
Sibe said this, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt, over the weekend, saying that sports is part of recreation and important to human health.
According to him, sports has empowered a lot of people and brought development to the state and Nigeria at large.
“Sports is also medicinal. Whenever you engaged yourself in sporting activities your body will be fit for any activity”, Sibe stated.
He further explained that, as the director of sports he is doing his best to engage his students in sporting activities.
“As I speak with you, one of my students, Uzoamaka Ofuadinams of level 100 in Human Kinetic Department will represent the country in taekwondo in Olympia game slated for next year”, he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
