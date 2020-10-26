Education
Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: ASUU Makes Demands From FG
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has urged the Federal Government to lead the way in restoring peace and justice in Nigeria.
ASUU also said that security operatives must be stopped from the senseless killing of armless youth protesters, while infiltrators must be brought under check through active intelligence.
The union said this in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Friday while condemning the shooting of Nigerian youths by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.
The statement reads in part: “The Federal Government must lead the way in restoring peace and justice in Nigeria. Security operatives must be stopped from the senseless killing of armless youth protesters while infiltrators must be brought under check through active intelligence.
“For obvious reasons of past betrayal, the youth are right to insist on seeing evidence of how well the government has met their five-point demand. It is only by the continuous engagement that this would happen, not by the deployment of trigger-happy military personnel as reportedly done in the case of the Lekki Toll Plaza.”
Education
Uniport Reopens Portal For Fees Payment
The authorities of the University of Port Harcourt, Choba in Rivers State, say they have reopened the university’s portal to allow students who did not meet up the deadline to pay their school fees to do same within the new payment deadline.
The university said the reopening of the payment portal follows the recommendations of the Committee on Staff and Students Grievances’ regarding the need for the university to grant amnesty to students affected by the “No Payment of School Charges no Examination Policy”,
The Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Stephen Okodudu had, on behalf of the university’s Senate, granted amnesty to various categories of students affected by that policy.
In a statement, the university’s Registrar, Dr Dorcas Otto, said the amnesty covered students who obeyed Senate’s decision and repeated the 2015/2016 academic session, while those who didn’t obey are to repeat the session as well as those whose results were withheld.
Others are those who had issues of late payment of school charges after the closure of the portal in the 2018/2019 session and those who failed to apply for temporary withdrawal and had issues with extra year.
The statement therefore directs all affected students to contact their respective heads of departments for direction and urges all affected students who have not paid their charges to take advantage of the amnesty as the payment portal has now been reopened.
Education
CSO Lauds RSUBEB On Basic Education Dev
A civil society organisation (CSO) in the South-South, has commended the management of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board(RSUBEB) for its efforts in the development of basic education in the state.
The South South Zonal Co~ordinator, Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), Mr Tamunoala Bright made the commendation in Port Harcourt, recently.
Mr Tamunoala disclosed that the present RSUBEB management under the leadership of Ven. Fyneface Ndubuisi Akah has done well in terms of infrastructural development in the basic education sector in the state.
He averred that the association had been monitoring the transformations going on in the basic education sector noting that there has been improvement in the sector compared to what is happening in other SUBECs withinthe region and country at large
He said consequent upon the various feats achieved by the management of the board, the group had norminated the board chairman for a national award.
“Mr chairman, you and your team are doing marvellously well in the development of basic education in the state and that is why we have recommended you for an award and when they call you, please answer them”he stated.
The South-South co_ordinator for CSACEFA said the group would monitor and supervise all ongoing federal government intervention projects in the state with a view to ensuring that quality and standard jobs are executed by the contractors for the overall benefits of the state.
He used the opportunity to warn contractors who applied for the 2019 federal government intervention jobs with the board to know that the association would be interested to see that the jobs are executed according to specifications adding that any defaulting contractors would be reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies for prosecution.
Education
Kwara Polytechnic Suspends First Semester Examinations
The management of Kwara Polytechnic, in Ilorin, has suspended the ongoing first semester examinations.
Ajibola S. Jimoh, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication of the institution, announced this in a statement in Ilorin.
He explained that the development was caused by the 24-hour curfew declared in Ilorin, by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in order to prevent further escalation of the EndSARS street protests and wanton looting which took place in Ilorin metropolis on Friday.
He said the development takes immediate effect until further directive is given.
The Tide recalls that Governor Abdulrazaq declared a 24-hour curfew in Ilorin on Friday night, following massive looting of public facilities and private firms in the capital city.
Among places looted were, Shoprite mall, Femkem electronics and phone store, Ilorin cargo terminal stores, Agro Mall and Customs House, where food stuffs, electronics, building materials and other household items were carted away.
