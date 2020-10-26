Maritime
#EndSARS Protests: Boat Operators Count Losses In Rivers
Following the #EndSARS protests that rocked some parts of Rivers State last week, boat operators in the state are now counting their losses.
The boat operators lamented that passengers deserted the jetties for fear of being attacked by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests to unleash terror on the citizens.
The Tide reports that low patronage got worse at the jetties when the state government, last Wednesday, imposed a 24-hour curfew in some troubled parts of the state, thereby restricting movement of persons and vehicular activities in some areas.
Our correspondent, who went round some of the jetties in the state reports that few passengers were seen at the Port Harcourt/Bonny Jetty last Friday boarding boat to Bonny Island.
There was also a lull in activities at Abonnema Jetty, where less than 10 passengers were waiting to board boats to various destinations.
Speaking to The Tide on the effects of the #EndSARS protests and restriction order, Jack Green, a boat operator, said the no movement order impacted negatively on their operations.
Green said since last week, it had been difficult for boat drivers to load two boats to Bonny Island per day, unlike before the protest, when over 15 boats were loading passengers to the Island.
He noted that the low patronage had forced most drivers off the business.
Green, however, said that despite the low patronage, drivers were still charging N2,200 per person per trip to Bonny.
He appealed to the state government to relax the curfew so as to enable passengers patronise the jetties across the state.
The driver also urged the protesting youths to shun violence and desist from vandalizing public property in the name of #EndSARS protests in the state.
Chinedu Wosu
MWUN Condemns Burning Of NPA Building
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, (MWUN) has condemned the burning of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) office complex in Lagos by suspected hoodlums.
The complex was torched by suspected hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, last Wednesday.
President-General, MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, said that the vandalisation of a critical facility like the NPA would not only affect the economy of the country but would also demean Nigeria in the eyes of the international community.
Adeyanju made this remark in a statement made available to The Tide at the weekend.
According to him, the Nigerian youths have the rights to protest peacefully and not to destroy public assets and burn properties.
He urged the Federal Government to dialogue with the protesting youths clamouring for good governance and an end to police brutality.
Adeyanju noted: “The Port belongs to all of us including the youths that are protesting. As an import dependent nation, it is the Port that feeds the whole nation. If they now pull it down, what will they come to meet in the nearest future.
“The government should listen to their demands but destroying properties will not help us and the international community will be laughing at us. Some of them have invested a lot in this country and if they are seeing this kind of thing, they will run away.
“We just came out of COVID-19 and with this one happening, how will they come back? Because they will believe Nigeria is not secure for any business.
“If they are destroying the properties that belong to all of us and in the nearest future they become governors or ministers, what are they going to govern or be ministers for when all the properties have been set ablaze?
“The union condemns this act because that is where the hope of Nigeria is as a Federal Government parastatal in the maritime industry. For someone to wake up in the morning and set the place ablaze is totally uncalled for.
“The youths have every right to protest but they should also see the need for dialogue. Since the government has said they are going to attend to some of their demands, I want to appeal to them to listen to the voice of government and give them a chance.
“We are appealing to them to drop their weapons and let us dialogue with the government. As a union leader, we do protest but when there is need for dialogue, we embrace it”, Adeyanju said.
The NPA is, however, yet to issue a statement on the incident.
Chinedu Wosu
NAGAFF Rejects Shipping Firms, Terminal Operators’ Imposed Demurrage
The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) 100 per cent Compliance Team, has rejected demurrage imposed by shipping companies and terminal operators during the EndSars lockdown period.
The National Coordinator of the team, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, made this known in Lagos at the weekend.
According to him, it has come to our knowledge that some shipping companies and terminal operators have already started charging storage and demurrage for the period of EndSARS protest.
He noted that this was without recourse to other consideration for security of lives and property.
“Following the EndSARS, Nigerian youths protest which lasted for more than a week now, the NAGAFF 100 per cent Compliance Team wish to appeal to shipping companies and terminal operators in Lagos not to impose demurrage/rent.
“First consideration world over in any crisis period is security of lives and property and it is most unfortunate to note that, otherwise is the case here.
“We want to say a big No to that effect,” he said in a statement.
Tanko said that they had expected shipping companies and terminal operators to show some concern, love, solidarity and pity for Nigerian youths and those importers who lost their beloved ones in the struggle for good governance.
He said the team would not fold its hands and watch its members being extorted for no fault of theirs, adding that the team would resist such demurrage by shipping companies and terminal operators.
“We will mobilise in most civil manner other associations, truck owners, clearing agents and port users in a card-carrying protest against shipping companies and terminal operators to block their gates and entrances until our demands are met.
“We therefore, call on the shipping companies and terminal operators to refund with immediate effect the demurrage to those who have already paid.
“We will escalate this matter after 24 hours of this notice if they (shipping companies and terminal operators) fail to heed to our prayers.
“However, we will not forget the good working relationship we have with you to crave for your anticipated underst-anding,” Tanko said.
ONCCIMA Urges Importers To Patronise Onitsha Port
The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONCCIMA), has urged local importers from South-East and South-South to patronise Onitsha River Port by routing their cargoes and wares through the port.
President, ONCCIMA, Chris Ukachukwu, made the appeal during a stakeholders’ interactive meeting organised by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), in Onitsha.
He said that with the resumption of activities at the port, business activities and commerce would come alive in the region.
According to him, the patronage of the port by importers will reduce pressures on the roads and curtail accidents and pollution associated with big trucks plying the roads.
“Once the Onitsha River Port comes on stream, a lot of businesses will spring up; more jetties will come on board, and logistical businesses associated with value chains of the port will also come on board”, he said.
Ukachukwu also expressed optimism that the port would create gainful employment for the teeming youths in the area.
The port, he added, would boost the state and federal governments’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and as well attract local and foreign investors to the country.
“The local, state and the Federal Governments will also have more revenues to collect. Then, companies that do businesses with port will come into Onitsha”, he said.
Chinedu Wosu
