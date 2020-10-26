Sports
‘Eagles Should Boycott AFCON Qualifiers’
Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu, has called on his national teammates to boycott next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone in protest against the government’s attitude towards its citizens.
The game is billed to hold November 9 in Nigeria with the reverse fixture in Freetown a week later.
A national daily had last Thursday reported that some Eagles players may stay away from the double-header against Sierra Leone over safety concerns.
There have been ongoing mass protests in the last two weeks in the country, with the youths agitating for police reforms, following extortion and extrajudicial killings by the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police force.
Several lives have been lost in the protests, and Ogu, 32, believes the boycott will “make a statement” for the lives that have been lost during the protests across several parts of the country.
Ogu told Tidesports source, “What is the point in representing the country if this is what the politicians, the people we’re representing, can do to us?
“I feel like this is the best thing to do right now until they get back to their senses and listen to us.
“We want a good government, the police brutality to stop, we want the SARS to stop, we want the killings to stop, we want good laws, and we want job opportunities. It’s just crazy.
“I believe most of my colleagues understand where I am coming from, I wish we could do this. There are games coming up and if we boycott these games, I’m sure they will know we’ve made a statement.
“I haven’t really spoken to any of my team-mates about this. They feel for the people here, their loved ones, those that have died. I’m sure the players are aware.”
“I don’t know (whether there will be a boycott). I don’t know what is in the heart of the other boys. I’m sure everyone is thinking about this now. We have a match next month. If this thing continues to next month we won’t play.
“How can I go to the national team to represent my country, to represent the government and the people when I think of the lost souls of those who have been killed?”
“In Lagos, it’s brutal now; burning banks, cars, police stations. It’s dangerous to go out. The country is in shambles.
“I’ve been in protests six or seven times. It’s always peaceful.”
Teams Set To Storm PH For Gov Wike Tourney
As invited teams across Nigeria make plans to storm Port Harcourt for the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Bashir Badawiy says it promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Badawiy, who stated this as the countdown to the tourney gathers momentum, stressed that Port Harcourt remains safe for all participating teams and fans alike.
According to him, we have twelve days to go and I can tell you that the tournament will set the pace for the season to come.
Port Harcourt is ready to host all the football teams coming to fight for bragging rights. It will set a marker for all pre-season games.
Governor Wike tournament is the place to be and I am glad that all the teams have signified their intention to be in the Garden City.
Bashir commended Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye and Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo for their untiring efforts to ensure a successful competition.
The Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament starts on November 6, 2020 with 16 teams from the NPFL and NNL angling for the winner’s podium.
NSF: ‘COVID-19’s Effects Won’t Derail My Team’
Secretary of Rivers State Special Sports Association, Tekena Lulu- Poku, has said that the effect of COVID-19 Virus will not affect his team at the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged EDO “2020”scheduled to hold in Edo State.
Lulu-Poku disclosed this yesterday, during an exclusive interview with Tidesports, in Port Harcourt.
According to him, though the virus came and put everything on hold, his athletes had prepared adequately, saying that, technical and physical preparations were put in place to fortify the team ahead of the fiesta. This happened before the lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the virus.
“ It is true that the virus came with serious crisis,but the preparation we have made so far, still remains. There is no doubt that the athletes are still in shape and physically fit for the competition”, Tekena Lulu- Poku said.
The scribe noted that athletes were also training individually, during the crisis period to keep fit and as well prepare themselves further against hurdles associated with the competition.
“With this level of readiness, l can comfortably say that the athletes are set for the competition and would do well at the NSF, when the chips are down,” Lulu- Poku said.
He said the association has already screened and picked athletes to represent the state at the EDO 2020 Festival, saying that the body would make do with the list of athletes on ground.
Sports, Ingredient For Fitness – Director
The Acting Director of Sports, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, (IAUE), Rivers State, Gonsi Sibe, has described sports as one of the ingredients that keep the body fit.
Sibe said this, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt, over the weekend, saying that sports is part of recreation and important to human health.
According to him, sports has empowered a lot of people and brought development to the state and Nigeria at large.
“Sports is also medicinal. Whenever you engaged yourself in sporting activities your body will be fit for any activity”, Sibe stated.
He further explained that, as the director of sports he is doing his best to engage his students in sporting activities.
“As I speak with you, one of my students, Uzoamaka Ofuadinams of level 100 in Human Kinetic Department will represent the country in taekwondo in Olympia game slated for next year”, he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
