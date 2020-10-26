Politics
Duke, Rep Urge Cross River Youths To Sheathe Sword
A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and a member of House of Representatives, Rt Hon Eta Mbora, have called on youths to sheathe their sword as their anguish has been heard loud and clear.
In separate interview, the duo admitted that the youths have been wronged and their scars must be healed before the nation can move forward.
Speaking with journalists in Calabar yesterday, Donald Duke, the former SPD Presidential candidate during the last election, said the old generation leaders need the forgiveness of the youths and that the trust deficit must be bridged in a bid to regain their confidence once again so as to forge ahead as a nation.
He said: “The youths have been badly bruised and there scars must be well taken care of. The youths are telling us something not in words but in actions; they are speaking in their own manner because people speak differently and some speak in parables too.
“The youths have to forgive us first because we are the ones who are managing their resources and they are telling us that our management is poor; they cannot be silenced, they must be heard. If there is right to life, then there is right to livelihood by giving them a job or engaging them is not a privilege but a right.
“There is a trust deficit between the people especially the youths and the government. Our democracy is 21 years already and we can’t wait to be fools at 40. So, Nigeria is now in a situation where the rich cannot sleep because the poor cannot eat.”
Insisting that some of them have always warned that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gun powder, he said it has become expedient to be very sincere with the people as the youths feel cheated because the old generation had better opportunities at their age.
“The youths need to know that we are listening to them. The youths should be able to hold us accountable. The engagement of the youth is pivotal as huge percentage of them is idle as seen in their carting away of used toilet seats.
“Their minds have been bruised and are very dangerous to handle. So, the government on its part must also be ingenious in finding solutions to these problems by assuring the teeming youths that they are not alone. if China can create jobs for billions, then Nigeria can also do it, he maintained.
Describing the ugly incidents that happened in Calabar in the last 48 hours as a harrowing one, Rt. Hon Eta Mbora, said the carnage, the looting and wanton dehumanisation of human life graphically expresses the state of mind of our citizens, particularly our young folks.
Mbora, who represents Municipality/Odukpani federal constituency, said these events are symbolic larger problems of inadequacy and the pain of citizen disillusionment as well as the despair of a proud people with an uncertain future.
He admitted that these problems are not limited to our state, but a national problem that has been with us for a very long time, adding that now the cries of the oppressed are being heard not by tears, but their targeted action against their perceived oppressors and institutions of oppression.
He further said: “Recently, the government made a statement acknowledging the hardship the citizens are going through. This acknowledgement, though a healthy start, will require more. Indeed, far more from the government and perhaps more than the government on its own can afford.
“But we must not relent as government will have to seek ingenious ways of meeting the aspirations of her people. This is a tall order, but the sooner we tackle this, the more assured we have that we will have an environment and a polity that accommodates our wishes and aspirations.
“Our young people, your anguish have been heard loud and clear. Sheath your sword while we await government swing into action to address the needs of her people. We are not a failed people. No, we are a people with failed aspirations. But there is hope,” he assured.
PDP Cautions Fayemi On Violence
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, has warned that the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi will be held responsible if there is a further breakdown of law and order in the state.
The party alleged that armed thugs sponsored by the governor are now going about attacking people and destroying properties.
The party said a guest house owned by a musician and former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima), was invaded by armed thugs led by one Marshal, where four persons were abducted and gunshots fired indiscriminately.
State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement yesterday, warned that the people will eventually be forced to defend themselves.
The party alleged that government which should be protecting the citizens is now unleashing thugs, warning that the consequences will not be palatable for everyone.
The PDP said it was more worrisome that the police were acting in support of the thugs alleging that four people abducted by the thugs were dumped at the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti after they were taken to the Government House and assaulted.
“They are now being detained like criminals while nothing has been done to apprehend the thugs who attacked them.”
The PDP alleged that the same thugs were the ones who shot dead one Prince Sunday Ogunleye, at Oke Ureje area of Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.
The thugs, who moved around Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, in a branded bus owned by a former APC governorship aspirant, Engr Kayode Ojo, fired the shots that killed Sunday Ogunleye, a native of Odo Ayedun Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government.
“The armed thugs that invaded GNN Guest House at Jimoh Aliu Street, Adebayo in Ado Ekiti, owned by Dayo Maxima, are known to belong to what they termed ‘Team Ekiti.’
“They are known boys of the notorious Rotimi Olanbiwonnu (Mentilo), who is an appointee of Governor Fayemi.
“The police must therefore bring these people to face the law, otherwise, those being attacked might be forced to begin to defend themselves.”
S’East Govs Assure Nigerians Of Safety
Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has assured all Nigerians that they would be safe in any part of the South East geopolitical zone.
Umahi made the declaration yesterday while inspecting public property damaged by hoodlums at Okposi and Uburu communities of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.
The governor said he had spoken with leaders from all the geopolitical zones of the country and assured them of safety for all.
“They in turn, assured us of Igbo citizens’ safety in their lands as those of the southwest in particular urged us to ignore the threats of crisis being circulated in the social media.
“We implore people from all parts of Nigeria residing in the southeast to go about their businesses peacefully and report any threat to the governors and security agencies,” he said.
He noted that there were criminals across the country and that the youths had been directed to fish out the perpetrators of the destructions to face the law.
“We believe in the oneness of the country where justice and equity will thrive.
“We believe that together we will be stronger,’’ he added.
Governor Umahi appealled to Igbos across the country not to join the protests further.
“They should not allow anybody to use them in terming the protests an Igbo affair,” he stressed.
The governor noted that the country was going through a trying period and urged citizens to toe the path of President Muhammadu Buhari who has spoken in the nation’s oneness.
“The president has encouraged us, commiserated with families of all those who lost their lives, including security agencies and we should give him time to address the protesters’ demands,” he stressed…
The governor expressed dismay over the wanton destruction during the protests, noting that youths should not destroy properties which belonged to them.
“I will not reconstruct or repair any property that was destroyed except the people identify the culprits for them to face the law,” he said.
End SARS Protest, A Wake-UP Call – Okorocha
Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that the End SARS protest was not just targeted at the police but also a wake-up call to Nigerian elites to end years of bad leadership, joblessness and poverty in the country.
Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, the senator representing Imo West senatorial district, called on every political elite to sacrifice part of their salaries and allowances as a way of curbing the sufferings of the youths.
According to him, their lifestyles provoked ordinary Nigerians, adding that the genuine protest was a wake-up call to the political elite to live up to their responsibilities.
“What started a few days ago as a peaceful protest escalated into violent one with many souls lost and properties burnt.
“This situation is very unfortunate and highly regrettable one. I want to sympathize with those that have lost their loved ones due to the protests.
“However, I want to say that this is a wake-up call by the youths of this country to the leaders of this nation.
“It is also a proof that we the elite have been selfish in handling the affairs of this country. There has been a track record of unfair leadership for a long time.
“The End SARS protest is not just targeted at police but a disappointment over economic issues in a nation where we have joblessness and poverty for the youths.
“Today, we have millions of out of school children in the country, and this is another time bomb for tomorrow.
“The government and leaders must rise to their responsibilities to ensure that such future occurrences do not happen again”, he said.
