Dep Speaker Sues For Peace

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has assured Nigerian youths that the Federal, State Governments and National Assembly would do everything within their powers to meet their demands.

Wase in a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, appealed to Nigerian youths to be calm over the #EndSARS protests and not to take laws into their hands.

The deputy speaker urged the youths particularly in Plateau State to give peace a chance.

“The Federal and State Governments as well as the National Assembly will do everything within their powers to ensure that your demands in the protests are met.

“Already, they are doing all that need to be done to ensure justice for the victims of police brutality.

“Let us, therefore, cooperate with relevant government agencies who are working day and night to ensure our safety.

“I want to appeal for calm and urge our citizens to continue to uphold the peaceful profile of our dear state by not taking laws into their hands.

“Do not be tempted to attack public property and facilities which will take us many years of sacrifice and struggles to build,” he said.

Wase said that the Nigeria Police Force had taken note of the agitation.

“Do not destroy our collective heritage while trying to right the wrong of others because as the saying goes, two wrongs don’t make a right,” the lawmaker said.

In another development, a Lagos lawmaker, Mr Noheem Adams, has appealed to hoodlums hiding under the guise of EndSARS protesters to stop looting and destruction of private and public property.

Adams, representing Eti-Osa Constituency I, in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the plea in a statement issued in Lagos.

The lawmaker, also House Deputy Majority Leader, urged the hoodlums to stop breaking into private and public places to loot, causing unrest in different parts of the country.

“It is time to adopt a peaceful approach to the agitations. At this stage all stakeholders, particularly the #EndSARS protesters, should take advantage of the window opened by the state government to address their demands.

“No matter the level of vexation, we can’t rule out dialogue in a democratic polity.

“Let the youths come forward with their demands, and suggestions on how to reform the police to better serve the people,” he said.