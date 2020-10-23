World
US National Security Advisor Confident Trump Will Accept Poll Result
The United States National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said he is confident that President Donald Trump will accept the results of the upcoming election scheduled for November 3.
Trump has so far dodged verbally committing to a peaceful handover of power if he is voted out of office, causing many frets over the cornerstone of U.S. democratic statehood.
“If he loses the election, I’m certain the president will transfer power over,” O’Brein said in an interview with POLITICO, published.
The advisor, whose role is apolitical, then reverted to the Republican strategy of underscoring the fallibility of the electoral process.
“But we’ve got to make sure there’s no fraud in the election and we need to make sure it’s a free and fair election, just like we demand of other countries overseas, we need to make the demand of ourselves,” O’Brien said.
In late September, Trump weaseled his way out of directly answering a reporter’s question on whether he would hand over the reins, instead lashing out at mail-in ballots as open to tampering.
In the interview that O’Brien gave to the Washington news site while eating pizza, he criticised the reporter who asked Trump the question, arguing that he had not prefaced it with the premise that the transfer would happen only if Trump lost.
The elections of the president and both houses of Congress are scheduled for November 3, but early voting and mail-in ballots have been at a record high due to the pandemic.
This sets up a scenario where results may take much longer to announce than previous elections.
Analysts have warned of a possible flipping of the result, whereby in-person voters on election day are likely to vote Republican, flaunting coronavirus fears, while the majority of mail-in ballots – that may take weeks to count due to high volume – will come from Democratic voters.
#EndSARS : U S Urges Investigation Into Lekki Shootings
The United States has called for immediate investigation into the excessive use of force by the military in the alleged killing of unarmed protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.
In a statement yesterday the Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo specifically mentioned Tuesday’s shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.
“We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces.
“Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law,” Pompeo said.
He strongly condemned the use of excessive force by security agents against unarmed protesters in the country.
“The United States strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury.
He noted that peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are “essential human rights and core democratic principles” that should be respected by authorities.
He urged the security forces to exercise maximum restraint and “respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful”.
“We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families.
“We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces,” he said.
Indian Govt Relaxes Visa, Travel Restrictions Amid COVID-19
The Indian government yesterday relaxed its visa restrictions to allow all categories of foreign nationals to enter India through air or sea for any purpose except for tourism.
An official statement said that the Federal Government has decided to make a graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who wish to enter or leave India.
“It has been decided to permit all Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Person of India Origin (PIO) card holders and all other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a Tourist Visa, to enter by air or water routes through authorized airports and seaport immigration check posts,’’ said the statement.
“This includes flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission, Air Transport Bubble arrangements or by any non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation,’’ it added.
The Vande Bharat Mission started to bring back stranded Indians from foreign destinations after suspension of regular international flights amid COVID-19 outbreak.
However, all such travellers will have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of India’s Health Ministry regarding quarantine and other health/COVID-19 matters, said the statement issued by the home (internal security) ministry.
Under this graded relaxation, the government has also decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas (except electronic visa, Tourist Visa and Medical Visa).
If the validity of such visas has expired, fresh visas of appropriate categories can be obtained from Indian Mission/Posts concerned.
17 Die In South Korea After Flu Vaccination
The number of people who died in South Korea after being vaccinated against seasonal flu has risen to 17, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
In the early hours of the day, a 74-year-old resident of the northwestern city of Incheon died two days after the seasonal flu vaccination.
However, the country’s authorities said they had investigated nine suspicious deaths and saw no link between the vaccination and the fatalities.
One of the possible explanation for the deaths was anaphylactic shock, a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, but this hypothesis had not been confirmed yet.
Meanwhile, some 12.97 million have already been vaccinated against seasonal flu in South Korea.
