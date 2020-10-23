US Govt Condemns Use Of Force Against Peaceful Protesters In Nigeria …As AU Seeks Dialogue

The United States Government has condemned the excessive use of force by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in quelling peaceful #EndSARS protests in parts of the country.

A statement by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in Washington, D.C., and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said that the action by government security agencies failed to meet global best practices of respect for peaceful assembly and the fundament rights of citizens to freely express their discontent over any anti-people policies of the government.

The statement read, “The United States strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired at unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury.

“We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces.

“Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law.

“The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are essential human rights and core democratic principles.

“We call on the security services to show maximum restraint and respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful.

“We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families.”

It would be recalled that some security operatives, suspected to be soldiers, had last Tuesday, opened fire on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos, killing no fewer than 12 persons, in addition to fatalities recorded in Abuja, Abia, Oyo, among others.

Meanwhile, the civil society organ of the African Union, Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), has called on the Federal Government and the protesters to dialogue and peacefully resolve the current impasse in order to prevent further fragmentation of the national fabric.

The Chairperson, Political Affairs Cluster, Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai, who this, yesterday, added that Nigeria was an integral part of the African Union.

The AU organ has the mandate to promote the principles and ideals of good governance and human rights in the continent.

According to him, “Nigeria has a significant role to play in the fortification of the founding principles of a people-centered and people-driven African Union as elaborated in the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, and other regional and global human rights instruments.”

Abdulai said that ECOSOCC noted with grave concern events unfolding in Nigeria following reports of the use of deadly force by armed military officers against unarmed civilian protesters calling for action by the government of Nigeria to end police brutality under the hashtag #EndSARS.

He added that it is the inalienable responsibility of the government of Nigeria to pursue amicable solutions to disagreements with citizens in the interest of peace and stability in the nation.

The Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), therefore, called for “an urgent de-escalation of the current unrest in Nigeria with a view to protecting the lives of citizens.

“Urge the governing authorities to restore conditions allowing for citizens to peacefully protest and express themselves on issues affecting the safety and well-being of Nigerians; and to do so without fear of retribution, confrontation, or violence that could lead to the loss of life and destruction of property.

“Encourage all parties, including the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and protesting citizens, to come together around the table of dialogue and to act, in good faith, to swiftly and peacefully resolve the current impasse in order to prevent any further fragmentation of the national fabric.

“Urge the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to reinforce and expedite the work of the various committees of inquiry established to look into the issue of police brutality in order to restore the confidence of citizens in the institutions of state.

“Call for a thorough, fair, and independent investigation of reports and video footage appearing to show the shooting of unarmed protesters by uniformed personnel; and to ensure justice for victims and perpetrators alike.”

By: Nelson Chukwudi