The Writer, Culture And Society

The reading culture in Nigeria seems to have dwindled drastically as a result of the introduction of the internet but this observation is not quite out of place as most youths and adults no longer have interest in books (novels), apart from the normal reading to pass examinations and to sign contractual agreements.

Present day youths have not even heard of popular Nigerian authors and poets like Chinua Achebe; Cyprian Ekwensi; T.M. Aluko; Nkem Nwankwo; Wole Soyinka; Flora Nwapa; Elechi Amadi; Buchi Emecheta; John Munonye; Gabriel Okara; John Pepper Clark; and a host of others. This is not to mention modern day writers like Uwem Akpan, Lesly Nneka Arimah, Jude Dibia; and Chimamanda Aliche; among others.

So, eventually when it comes to a situation where ignorance takes the centre stage in the life of the society, intellectual discourse especially in understanding and resolving conflicts becomes a problem.

Indeed, novelists and poets have a special place in any society as they not only educate but also entertain individuals and the larger society; and again, in some situations, they are also seen as threats to the established order through their writings or works.

If we reflect back to the immediate post independence period, a group of pioneer novelists, poets and playwrights not only confronted the ruling class with their works but played active roles in the fight for a better society. Some of them could also be described as men with the gift of prophecy as their novels and plays eventually became a true reflection of what the society is, the reality as it were.

If there is rampant corruption and conflicts in the larger society, the likes of T. M. Aluko, Chinua Achebe and Cyprian Ekwensi amply captured that in their works before they came to the fore, thus, their works could be described as the mirror of the society.

However, this genre of literary works in modern day Nigeria has moved from pre-colonial, immediate past colonial protest writing, to entertainment and not too much against societal conflicts.

As this culture of non- reading becomes a daily trend, a visit to state libraries shows that indeed, what interests most youths are sports pages of newspapers, cable television, the internet and the cinema houses.

Troubling questions that need to be asked are: are novels no longer relevant in the contemporary Nigerian society? Where are the school libraries? Are our universities still stockpiled with good novels of renowned Nigerian authors? If our society should grow beyond what it is today, can we still grasp anything useful from the works of such intellectual giants especially today that the society has been torn-apart by greed, corruption and dishonesty?

In the early 60s and 70s up to the 80s, apart from the libraries where someone could borrow a book (novel) to read, a group of friends who had established a reading culture could be seen exchanging novels and as well had time to discuss the plots, twists and why they favoured one author over another.

Reflecting back to my growing up years, I would easily recall authors I found their novels quite interesting not just Nigerians but others from Kenya like Ngungi Wa Thiongo; Camara Laye from Guinea-Conakry; Francis Sarloomy and Ayi Kwei Armah both from Ghana.

List of books which made impact in the 70s included Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart; Cyprian Ekwensi’s Jagua Nana; T. M. Aluko’s Man of the People; Francis Sarloomy’s The Narrow Path; and Ayi Kwei Armah’s The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born.

By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye